Studio Visit: Judith Adanma Johnson

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Judith Adanma Johnson

Judith Adanma Johnson, 35, of Mahomet is an artist and a soccer mom.

How do you feel about your artwork being chosen as the Boneyard Arts Festival's signature image?

I was elated. I couldn't believe it, actually. We have such an eclectic arts community around here, so much talent. It's an honor to have my image represent the community.

Why did you choose German for the title ("Berhre mein Herz") of the piece?

I just think it's a beautiful language, and the way "Touch My Heart" sounds in German is just beautiful. So I thought why not go ahead? What's stopping me from that?

Is that a theremin (an early electronic musical instrument controlled by moving your hands in front of a device but not touching it) over there? Who plays it?

I do. I had a friend who sent me a video of someone playing a theremin. I did a little bit of research and thought, "Oh, my God, that's right up my alley." I always wanted to learn an instrument, and this is a difficult one. It's very loose because there aren't any chords or anything, but it's very freeing. It requires a lot of concentration, which I don't normally have. It's a kind of meditation, but you have to be careful.

I noticed you have bachelor's of fine arts degree in studio art and art therapy from Millikin. Have you ever done art therapy?

No, I had plans to continue and get my master's. I wanted to teach, but I graduated at 21 and had a son at 22, so it worked out differently than planned. I think art is a really important tool that's under-utilized in therapy. Art therapy was getting a lot of traction at that time, and I think it's really an important tool for change. I was hoping it would spread and become more of a mainstream tool in therapy.

How did you first get into art in general?

I've been into it ever since I remember, really. My mom always had a great story about me in Newfoundland, where there would be these giant ravens and flocks of them. I would be obsessed with them and would go outside and draw them. My homework always had drawings in the margins. I was lucky to have parents who nurtured that and did not lead me in another direction.

How long did you live in Newfoundland?

We moved down here when I was in second grade.

What kind of art do you make now?

It's abstract, for sure. It used to be just acrylics and charcoal. I've moved to more collage materials and multimedia and working on a more intimate scale. It's been exciting and a learning curve for me. Lately, it seems to be going well so I'm excited about it.

Do you ever make representational art?

Not really. When I was in school in my drawing class, I'd still do abstract in some shape or form. For me, it's more difficult to sit and plan it out and be careful with things. It was never a good fit for me.

What are your influences in your art?

I'm kind of trying to examine my roots a little bit. I had lost contact with my biological father (who's Nigerian) for a long time, and through the magic of social media, I got into contact with my relatives. They're scattered all over Europe and Canada and here. I have a cousin who's a fashion designer who works with a lot of African textiles. They're beautiful and colorful and I'm influenced by them.

Where have you shown your artwork?

I've shown at Millikin. They had a student-run gallery there at one point. I've shown around here as well, the Illini Union Art Gallery, Indi Go and downtown Champaign during Boneyard. I was in a group show at the Manifest Gallery in Cincinnati. And I've been in a couple of group shows up in Chicago.

Favorite artists?

As far as influences go, I know this is a complete cliche but I really love Rothko, not the simplicity of it, but the juxtapositions of color. It's that play off of color that sparked the interest in me in that kind of work. Kandinsky. Giacometti. I don't incorporate Giacometti's style into my work, but it's so simple yet expressive. I've also been influenced by the people I went to school with and my professors. I've always been influenced by Lyle Salmi, a professor of mine at Millikin. He really pushed me a lot. He shows his work a lot, and it's really beautiful.