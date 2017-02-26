That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Photo by: Provided Big Gigantic has a show this week at the Canopy Club in Urbana.

Here's what's happening in the area's

MUSIC SCENE

Big Gigantic visiting the Canopy Club

Big Gigantic, an instrumental electronica, hip-hop and jazz music group based in Boulder, Colo., will perform at 8 p.m. Tuesday at The Canopy Club, Urbana. Tickets are $29.

Big Gigantic combines electronic beats with live saxophone and drums, enhancing their performances with lighting, stage design and production. The duo has played at many large festivals, including Bonnaroo, Firefly Music Festival, Camp Bisco, Moonrise Festival, Wakarusa, Ultra Music Festival, Electric Forest Festival, and Freepress Summerfest.

Both members — Dominic Lalli, the saxophonist and producer, and Jeremy Salken, drummer — have extensive backgrounds in music. Lalli has a master's degree in jazz from the Manhattan School of Music, and Salken has toured often, including with the Victor Barnes Bluegrass Band.

Big Gigantic's "The Little Things" was played between innings at the World Series. Apple also used it in the Macbook Pro announcement.

TroyBoi will perform this week

Also at the Canopy Club this week, electronic music producer/artist TroyBoi, with Ekali & Cavalier, who will bring his "The Mantra Tour" there at 9 p.m. Thursday.

His latest release, "Warrior," teams him with fellow U.K. producers Stooki Sound; its songs are the musical centerpieces on "The Mantra Tour." The shows also feature visuals, live players, ballet dancers and even aerialists. TroyBoi hails from South East London and recently signed to be Timbaland's right-hand man and producer, Jim Beanz. TroyBoi has worked with big names such as Flosstradamus and Grandtheft.

Tickets are $16 in advance and $18 at the door.

Tony Bennett will sing in Springfield

Icon Tony Bennett, who over his six-decade career has remained on top via duets with Amy Winehouse and Lady Gaga, will perform at 8 p.m. June 3 at the Sangamon Auditorium at the University of Illinois-Springfield.

Tickets to see the 19-time Grammy Award winner range from $60 to $110 and are on sale now. Call 217-206-6160 or visit SangamonAuditorium.org.

THEATER SCENE

A flashback to the 1970s

The Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan will present "8-Track — The Sounds of the '70s" from Friday through March 12.

The show is described as a fast-paced musical romp that features the music of The Emotions, The Carpenters, Labelle, Barry Manilow, Marvin Gaye, The Doobie Brothers, The Bee Gees, Helen Reddy, KC and the Sunshine Band and others. The show is directed by John Stephens, executive producer of the Little Theatre, with choreography by Jordan Cyphert and musical direction by Andy Hudson.

In addition to the show, The Little Theatre will host a Throwback to the '70s Party from 6 to midnight on Saturday at the Sullivan VFW. Designed as a fundraiser, the party will feature a band playing music of the era, contests, door prizes, a cash bar and food. All proceeds will benefit programs at the Little Theatre.

Tickets for "8 Track" are $25 for adults and $15 for students 5 to 21 years old; tickets for the Throwback Party are $10 in advance and $12 at the door. They may be purchased by calling 217-728-7375 or via thelittletheatre.org.

Listen to Sinatra at the Beef House

The Beef House Dinner Theatre will open its 21st season with "My Way: A Tribute to Sinatra" in early April.

There will be only five perrformances, with shows at 7 p.m. April 7, 8 and 9 and matinees at 1 p.m. April 8 and 9. The two-act musical features 50 of Sinatra's most popular hits, including "High Hopes," "My Funny Valentine," "The Lady is a Tramp," "Fly Me to the Moon," "All of Me" and "I've Got You Under My Skin." Sinatra stories and quotes also will be part of the shows.

Performing in "My Way" will be Beef House Dinner Theatre artistic director David Woodrow; Belinda Smith, who appeared in the theater company's "1776" in 2001; Kayla Dillman, from this past summer's "Million Dollar Quartet"; and Beef House Dinner Theatre ensemble member Russell Zillman. Accompanying them will be Kevin Latoz, piano; Derek DeNeal, double bass; and Aaron Bouslog, drums. Jennifer Woodrow directs, with choreography by Merrit Spicer.

For reservations, visit beefhouserolls.com or call 765-793-4770. All seats are $45, including dinner. The Beef House Dinner Theatre is at the Beef House Restaurant near Covington, Ind., at Exit 4 off Interstate 74.

ARTS SCENE

Local artists showing works in 'RESIST'

"RESIST," a show of local artists' work responding to the current political climate, will be on view from 2 to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Independent Media Center, 202 S. Broadway Ave., U.

Area artists were asked to submit two works each for sale, with a percentage of the sales to go to four organizations: Black Lives Matter CU, Courage Connection, the Independent Media Center and Three Spinners.

There also will be live music by Knights of Cabiria, 2 to 4 p.m.; Coneflowers, 4 to 5 p.m.; and Suns, 5 to 7 p.m.

Mixed-media workshop in Danville

The Danville Art League will have a mixed-media workshop from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the League building, 320 N. Franklin St. A $5 fee covers materials.

Instructor Carol Garver will teach the participants how to use new materials; each will leave with an inspirational piece, plus the start for other projects. Lunch will be provided; everyone is asked to bring something to share. For information, call 217-442-9264 or visit danvilleartleague.com.

Busy Friday in Urbana, Bloomington

Both Urbana and Bloomington are sponsoring First Friday events this Friday.

Imbibe Urbana's will be from 4 to 11 p.m. in downtown Urbana. It will include the 2017 Community Supported Agriculture Fair from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Urbana Civic Center, presented by Urbana's Market at the Square and The Land Connection. The Dancing Dog Eatery & Juicery and Lumen Events will provide cocktails at the event, and there will be live music and demos from Delight Flower Farm and other growers.

Other happenings: Free 10-minute escape games at LabEscape in Lincoln Square Village; free food and drink tastings, Common Ground Food Co-op; wine Tasting at Pizza-M, with free pizza sponsored by First Federal Savings Bank of Champaign-Urbana; Free Art Opening at Amara Yoga & Arts; Free Game Night at the Independent Media Center; live music at The Iron Post; free acupuncture at Urbana Acupuncture in Lincoln Square; discounted group rates at Champaign-Urbana Adventures in Time and Space; and restaurant specials from Siam Terrance and Crane Alley and retail deals from Bohemia and See You CD & Vinyl.

Maps leading to the events will be available at kiosks in Lincoln Square and in other downtown Urbana businesses.

In downtown Bloomington, the First Friday Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. will feature the release of the next series of Artist's Cards, an annual spring event involving more than 40 artists from Bloomington-Normal and the area.

The artists try to keep the cards affordable, usually in the $5 to $15 range, though framed and more complex cards can sell for more. An Artist Card generally measures 2 1/2-inches by 3 1/4 inches. On the cards, artists create art representative of their larger bodies of work.

Any kind of surface or media may be used, and the cards may be framed or placed in albums or stored in a binder. All cards are signed by the artists. Each will release only a limited number Friday. The cards will be available at participating studios and galleries.

LITERARY SCENE

Author to read from latest work

Novelist Amy Hassinger will read from her latest novel, "After the Dam," at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Author's Corner at the Illini Union Bookstore, 809 S. Wright St., C. The event is free and open to the public.

Hassinger's two other novels are "The Priest's Madonna" and "Nina: Adolescence." Her writing has been translated into five languages and has won awards from Creative Nonfiction, Publisher's Weekly and the Illinois Arts Council.

She's been published in many publications, including The New York Times, Creative Nonfiction, The Writers' Chronicle and The Los Angeles Review of Books. She is a graduate of the Iowa Writers' Workshop, teaches in the University of Nebraska's low-residency MFA in Writing Program and lives in Urbana.