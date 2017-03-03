Rosemary Laughlin/review: Watching Tennessee Williams' seeds grow

By ROSEMARY LAUGHLIN

Some of Tennessee Williams' greatest plays came from ideas and images that first appeared in his short fiction or poetry.

In "St. Louis Stories," which wraps up tonight at the Station Theatre in Urbana, director Tom Mitchell shows us "seeds" — unpublished short stories that had yet to sprout and shape-shift into drama.

These five stories chosen by Mitchell from archives at the University of Texas-Austin were written in the 1930s, when their author was still going by his birth name, Thomas Lanier Williams. He was experiencing the difficulties of a young writer developing his craft and trying to make his mark. He also had to earn a living during the Great Depression.

Like most writers, Williams mined his own life and that of his family. But one does not have to know the specific connections to appreciate the five stories and one free verse poem enacted in this production. They stand on their own as meaningful — indeed, clearly meaningful to audiences that often wish they didn't have to struggle to grasp symbols and intentions.

Two offer different takes on the frustration of a dull, routine job for a young man who longs to spend his time with creative arts.

"An Afternoon Off For Death" is the monologue of a young man in an office where the boss had been slowly dying of intestinal cancer. He was a "penny-pinching tyrant" whom no one will miss but whose funeral they must nevertheless attend. All but one fit in the cars provided, and the young man gallantly says he will take the bus. Off he goes to the river to enjoy true poetic freedom in autumnal November beauty.

The contrasting plot in "A Pack of Cigarettes" shows the young office slave being fired. He meets a vagabond outside at a city fountain. Each envies the other through idealized perceptions. The office worker leaves his last cigarettes to the appreciative vagabond and goes off to the river bridge, presumably to end his life.

"Age of Retirement" is my favorite. It shows an "arbitrarily retired" Episcopalian clergyman from New Babylon, Mo., at age 70. He chooses to move to the "solitude" of St. Louis. It is summertime and very hot. The Rev. Houston removes his tight Roman collar and black wool suit. He bathes and changes to light clothing. He enjoys walking about and not having to be nice to everyone and hear tales of woe. He listens to the radio in his furnished apartment. He sees a flashing movie marquee across the street. He writes to his daughter. He tells her he misses his old life, but "God is with me. God has brought me here for his will with a beautiful purpose." Newly liberated, he runs out to enjoy the movie starring a scandalous actress.

The two remaining stories, "Useless" and "Ate Toadstools But Didn't Quite Die," are united by their strong imagery of repression and sexual desire. Both focus on women, and again there is contrast. One is a married woman with an unloving husband, the other a spinster librarian, who regrets her lack of fulfillment; she replays an event in her teen past at camp when she rejected a brutal sexual adventure.

Water and heat strikingly infuse all five stories. Three radiate sensuousness. All five display Williams' trademark integration of detail. The poem "Middle West" is in the style of headline or short "found" poetry.

The six actors present the stories as skits, with movement and minimal props. Brief song snatches from the 1930s provide transitions between stories. The common backdrop is an enlarged depiction of a battered manual typewriter.

The actors are from the University of Illinois, Parkland College and community theater or music positions: Sara Freedland, Joi Hofsommer, Ann Marie and J.W. Morissette, Yvon Streaker, and Kyle A. Thomas. They perform the material with professional vibrance. They entertain. They would please the hopeful Thomas Lanier Williams.

"St. Louis Stories" will be presented at the annual Tennessee Williams/New Orleans Literary Festival, which takes place March 22-26. St. Louis will be next. A salute to its start at the Station.

Rosemary Laughlin is a retired English teacher from University Laboratory High School.

