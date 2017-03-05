Ask 'Mimi,' March 5, 2017

Did late actor Bill Paxton attend Ebertfest?

Yes, in 2001, with Sam Raimi's crime drama "A Simple Plan." I remember seeing him after he appeared at the Virginia, at a late-night art show in downtown Champaign. He seemed curious and unpretentious.

My favorite Paxton role is his Utah polygamist in the HBO series "Big Love," which aired from 2006-11. He was perfect as the husband of three wives who lived in adjoining homes. He walked the line between being a sex maniac popping Viagra and a fundamentalist who truly believed in polygamy.

"Not only was he a talented actor, he was also kind and gracious to our audience," Ebertfest emcee/producer Chaz Ebert wrote. "It was wonderful to see Paxton light up when members of the audience recalled their favorite roles in his career, including Private Hudson in James Cameron's 'Aliens,' thus prompting Paxton to deliver his immortal line, 'Game over, man!'"

Paxton died Feb. 25, due to complications from heart surgery. He was 61.

Have you seen Lori Fuller's landscapes at Urbana city hall?

Yes, when I voted there Tuesday. The Champaign resident told me this past week that Colored Pencil magazine is featuring some of her work in its current issue in a four-page article titled "Waterscapes." I interviewed her last year when she was showing at the Springer Cultural Center her landscapes painted in acrylic. She recently switched to using colored pencil and loves it.

She's not sure but believes her landscapes will remain at city hall through mid-March, as part of the "Artist of the Corridor" exhibition. She also will show her work as part of the Boneyard Arts Festival on April 6-9.

Did you know the Champaign Park District offers drawing and painting classes?

I had forgotten until I received an email on Friday about art classes for children, teens and adults. One is Drawing & Painting for the "budding artist" ages 6 to 11 years old. Another: Painting the Still Life, taught by Paula McCarty, a fine painter who has an MFA in painting, for students ages 18 to 99. Illustrator Kelli Roos will teach Beginning Watercolor Painting, for people ages 16 to 99. The district has long offered pottery classes, too. The next sessions begin later this month and in early April. Fees vary for the classes.

