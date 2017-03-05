Chad Beckett/Review: Illinois Theatre's 'Romeo and Juliet' needs work

Image Gallery: Illinois Theatre: Romeo and Juliet » more Photo by: Darrell Hoemann Darrell Hoemann/Illinois Theatre Capulet played by Janjay Knowlden tells Juliet played by Alexis Walker she will marry Paris as Lady Capulet played by Marlene Slaughter listens during a rehearsal of Romeo and Juliet in the Colwell Playhouse at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, February 28, 2017.

By CHAD BECKETT

Shakespeare is timeless, or so goes the old saw. Despite the dated diction, rhyme and meter, most directors chip away at these limitations by modifying the setting of the Bard's work, and the Illinois Theatre's production of "Romeo and Juliet" (playing at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana through March 12) is no exception.

Here, director Robert G. Anderson takes the original story about as far away from medieval Italy as possible, turning the action into a Harlem-like backdrop in the middle the Carter administration, while also replacing lily-white notions of what it means to be a Capulet or a Montague.

The idea of setting Verona with a largely African-American cast in a '70s urban locale has promise, in that it continues that tradition of reinterpreting Shakespeare's plots so that they may continue to be relevant and compelling to contemporary audiences.

To work, however, the production requires total immersion in the director's vision. Everything from the backdrops to the music to the lighting to the costumes -- and, yes, especially the acting -- must commit to his esthetic in order to double up on the audience's suspension of disbelief.

I've seen performances like this succeed, such as "The Taming of the Shrew" set in a 1950s Texas barbecue, or "The Merchant of Venice" set in that Roman port but during the 1930s amid the rise of fascism, or even with "Macbeth" as kabuki theater.

Whatever the merits of those choices, the full commitment of the cast and crew transformed what would otherwise be absurd theatrics into a vision that an audience could accept and enjoy.

Thursday evening's first performance lacked that commitment, making that promising motif uneven at best. While the backdrops, music and costumes all hit the mark, actor after actor missed theirs. I got the sense that many of the players were so impressed with turning Shakespeare into an urbanized version of "Dazed and Confused," they forgot the purpose of their respective characters.

Most shifted irregularly between clipped Victorian and less-than-subtle jive accents, often without cause or purpose (the cast needs to pick one or the other and stick with it).

Other miscues detracted from the atmosphere that director Anderson tried to create. Early in the performance, the Prince (Ethan Perry) actually broke character and laughed at the moment when he was supposed to lay down the law.

Whatever else may be modified in "Romeo and Juliet," the Prince of Verona is the one character who must always be without mirth and in deadly earnest. Otherwise, none of the motivation for the rest of the play is believable.

To be sure, there were stand-out performances, such as Maya Prentiss' and Jordan Gleaves' respective interpretations of Mercutio and Tybalt. Noelle Klyce's run as the Nurse evoked Jeannette Dubois' work.

Raffeal Sears' portrayal of Friar Lawrence was understated but precise.

The final scene showed total engagement between the two patriarchs (Janjay Knowlden as Capulet and Cory Sutton as Montague), making it the highlight of the work.

The essential issue with the production, however, was with Romeo and Juliet themselves, or, more accurately, with their actors. There was no passion between them, no spark.

Xavier Roe's Romeo, for example, delivered a competent text of the balcony scene, yet there was nothing in his countenance to suggest the all-consuming desire that Juliet is supposed to represent. Without chemistry between these star-crossed lovers, audiences are unaffected by their ultimate suffering, and the play becomes more documentary than tragedy.

Indeed, this issue is more a call to action for Roe, who spends most of the performance reciting lines rather than displaying the passion that should be brimming every time Romeo opens his mouth.

Case in point, when Romeo learns that Juliet has allegedly died, his statement "then I defy you, stars!" should be a rage-infused oath, not some missish lament.

On the other hand, Alexis Walker's effort as Juliet was generally good, executing the nearly impossible task of shoehorning Shakespeare's vision of a 13-year-old girl with a 30-year- old vocabulary.

"Romeo and Juliet" works best with an intimate audience, so the decision to turn the stage inward (with the audience on risers literally on stage behind the curtain) was an excellent choice. The closeness of the action was similar to the Krannert Studio, but with higher ceilings and the ability to add the house seats as a cavernous backstage prop. Anderson was able to use that extra space to portray Tybalt's ghost to great effect.

The imagery from scenic director Regina Garcia was sparse but effective, an elaborate scaffolding fronted a multi-level porch as the entire backdrop for the action. Illuminating the scenes were five giant portraits of roses, whose color changed with each scene, as if to emphasize that a rose was still a rose whatever its hue. Sharne van Ryneveld's costumes and makeup were so dead-on that I expected Pam Greer to walk on stage at any moment.

This reimagining of "Romeo and Juliet" has tremendous potential. I encourage the cast to rededicate themselves to the core of their respective character's being, leave it to the audience to marvel at the perfect revival of blaxploitation ethos and deliver what should be the ultimate tragedy of the English language.

Chad Beckett, a local attorney, has reviewed all manner of performances at local venues for The News-Gazette since 1995. He can be contacted at csbeckett@gmail.com.

If you go

What: Illinois Theatre presents "Romeo and Juliet" by William Shakespeare, set in the 1970s South Side of Chicago, directed by Robert G. Anderson.

When: 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. March 12. A waiting list exists for tickets to each show.

Where: Colwell Playhouse, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Tickets: $25, adults; $24, senior citizens 65 and older and retired UI faculty and staff; $15, non-UI college students; $10, UI students and youths high school age and younger.

Reservations: 333-6280 or krannertcenter.com.

Note: This production includes gunshots. Talkbacks with the cast and crew will follow the Thursday shows.