Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

Full day of making art

I know where I will be Saturday: at [co][lab], 206 W. Main St., U, to watch eight artists create art live over eight hours, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The public is welcome to watch and to attend the free reception at 6:30 p.m. Hosting it is 8 to CREATE, a registered student organization at the UI; this is its third annual 8 to Create live-drawing event. The mission of 8 to CREATE is to make the typically private process of creating artwork accessible and open to the public and to break down institutional and social hierarchies by bringing together a mix of artists from a variety of experiences. Very cool!

'CultureTalk' at Krannert

National Book Award winner Barry Lopez and artist/UI Professor Deke Weaver will engage in a "CultureTalk" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Krannert Center's Tryon Festival Theatre. It will be moderated by Jane Desmond, co-founder and director of the International Forum for U.S. Studies and a UI professor of anthropology and gender and women's studies at Illinois. Lopez is known for his essays on ethics and ecology; his insights into the human/animal connection have inspired Weaver's lifelong project "The Unreliable Bestiary" — multimedia events about endangered animals. CultureTalk is free; tickets are required.

Good reasons to visit Art

The Art Theater Co-op will show some dandy movies this week: "The Salesman," the Iranian flick that just won the Oscar for Best Foreign Film, and "Moonlight," the Best Picture winner after the much publicized mistake that had Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway reading "La La Land" as winner. "Moonlight" also garnered a Best Supporting Actor award for Mahershala Ali, who plays a drug dealer who becomes a father figure to the protagonist as he comes to grips with his homosexuality. The Art also is showing the Oscar-nominated doc "I Am Not Your Negro," which drew a full house Tuesday, and the cult fave "The Big Lebowski."