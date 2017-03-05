At Parkland, a sound investment

Photo by: Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette From left, Adam Porter, who teaches sound recording and runs the studio at Parkland College, works with students Dillon Honn, Derian Silva and Matt Wheeler last month in Champaign. The school also has a student-staffed record label, Perimeter Road Sound Recordings. Image Other Related Content Vermilion County band getting recognition

CHAMPAIGN — Members of the up-and-coming alternative rock band The Dystopians, out of Vermilion County, are finding themselves in a sweet spot.

Actually, maybe several sweet spots.

One of the major ones, though, is Parkland College's new recording studio, where the young trio is recording its second album.

It will be released digitally by Perimeter Road Sound Recordings, Parkland's first student-staffed record label.

After Deane Geiken, director of WPCD Radio and coordinator of Perimeter Road, was contacted by The Dystopians, he told them to submit their music for possible recording this semester. The students who work with him chose the trio from among other local bands.

"There's a lot of great music that comes from the Champaign-Urbana music community," said Ian Clemmons, the drummer for The Dystopians. "It feels great that we came out on top of it, and we're the ones to get this opportunity." The Bismarck-Henning High School senior, who lives in Alvin, views the recording sessions as beneficial to Parkland students as well.

"We get to put out a product of our own, and the students get the experience."

The Dystopians are recording five original tunes at Parkland but might lay down even more.

"The recording sessions are going much faster than planned," said Adam Porter, a Parkland instructor who runs the studio in the C wing. "We might have wiggle room to make a longer record. They've been rocking the sessions. They're well-prepared."

The Dystopians are the second band recorded at Parkland for the Perimeter Road label.

The first was The Inn Keepers, a Champaign-Urbana band of current and former University of Illinois students.

Their recording, released Sept. 16, was called "Didn't Think I'd Get This Far."

Perimeter Road aims to release two recordings each year: one of a local band and the other a compilation of different genres of original music created and performed by Parkland students.

That recording was done last fall and will be released soon.

"The end goal is different than your typical record label," Porter said, "because our primary objective is to give the students the real-world experience they will need if they want to work at a recording studio or in the music industry."

So Perimeter Road is non-profit, with the main aim of educating students. The recording sessions for The Dystopians, The Inn Keepers and student musicians are free.

So far, the finished recordings are released only online. Porter and Geiken would eventually like to have CDs printed. And even vinyl.

"We want to do a physical release, but it's a financial and funding issue," Porter said. "We're working with what we have. We're limited to digital releases."

The recording studio, though, is top of the line, with a 16-channel analog console as its main hub, with outboard analog gear to alter how musical instruments sound. The recording software used is Pro Tools.

An instructor in the communication department, Porter teaches beginning and advanced recording classes at Parkland and had wanted a studio to give his students a hands-on way to learn.

"What we're doing is guiding them and giving them what they need," he said. "We try to give the students as much autonomy as possible so they can be proud of it when they complete it.

"I'm in here all the time with them, giving them tips. But we give them the opportunity to do it themselves."

The 13 Parkland students working as interns for Perimeter Road set up and run the recording sessions for The Dystopians and other bands and Parkland student musicians, handle social media, reach out to venues and set up shows for the musicians who record there. They also put together a listening party once the recording is done.

"We had one at the (Staerkel) Planetarium for The Inn Keepers that was really cool," Geiken said. The listening party for The Dystopians will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 20 at the Parkland Student Union stage.

When Geiken and Porter were putting together the studio and label, they were surprised to see how few community colleges have recording studios. And while many musicians now record music at home using computers and software, Porter said most hit songs are not made that way.

Nonetheless, Parkland student Austin Duncan, also a musician, hopes to build his own home studio, and he said Porter is willing to help him. Duncan has helped out at several of The Dystopians' recording sessions, which began Feb. 6.

"We're doing an incredible job. All the equipment here is incredible," he said.

Parkland student Katie Clawson, who's also helping, transferred from the UI to Parkland because of its recording studio and record label. She wants to eventually work in A&R (artists and repertoire), the division of a record label responsible for scouting talent and overseeing its development.

"So this is a great experience and a big part of why I wanted to come to Parkland," she said. "I would like to work in A&R because most people on recording labels have musical talent, but I don't. I still love music and want to work with it."

She's enjoyed The Dystopians, saying they're easy and fun to work with.

In turn, the Dystopians' Clemmons called the studio a comfortable environment.

"It's a great learning experience," he said. "It's really cool to be around these Parkland students, because they're college students. They're like our peers. Overall it's been a great experience."