Rich Warren: Comcast launches app to track service reps

Bulletin from the North Pole: For those girls and boys who have been good, Santa now offers to shimmy down the chimney within a prearranged half-hour window, and you can track him with a smartphone app. That way, the milk won't be warm, and the cookies won't go stale. You probably don't believe that, but would you believe that a Comcast service technician will make a specific appointment window with you and you can track him with a Comcast app?

This is the press release from Comcast: "Comcast announces Tech ETA, a new feature on its My Account app that lets customers know when technicians are en route and within about 30 minutes of arriving for scheduled appointments." Tech ETA also provides the tech's name and photo, so customers know exactly who to expect at the door.

John Crowley, Comcast's Greater Chicago Region senior vice president, said, "Tech ETA is the latest tool we launched to help save our customers time and simplify their experience. Knowing within 30 minutes when our techs are going to arrive will help customers plan their days."

The press release continued: "Comcast narrowed its appointment windows from four to two hours a few years ago and also began an initiative to ensure that techs arrive on time. In 2016, Comcast technicians were on time for customer appointments 97 percent of the time. This is also part of a multiyear effort to transform the customer experience. From investments in technology, like Tech ETA, to the training and hiring of 5,500 new U.S.-based customer service employees (Comcast has more than 900 customer service representatives working in Illinois already) to new customer tools and billing enhancements, the entire company is engaged in this mission. Customers can access the app in the Android and iOS app stores."

Image conversion question

A dedicated reader found a review online I had written about a Yamaha audio receiver for a Chicago newspaper in 1985 and asked me questions about it. While I have a pretty good memory, I cannot clarify reviews I wrote 32 years ago.

Here is a more immediate and pressing query from a reader: "My wife has a boxful of 1960s slides and 8mm movies. She would like to convert them to a CD or like media for her brother who has ALS. She has searched the internet and is uncertain about costs, quality and provider reliability. Could you recommend a provider (hopefully local) or at least some parameters so we could expedite this conversion? We may have only a few months to get this completed."

Most large chain stores such as Walgreens, Wal-Mart, Staples and Costco offer this service. While the stores themselves are reliable, they farm out the work to other companies that may do a less than impeccable job. DVD Memories Preserved is a local outfit at 701 Devonshire Drive, C, 217-239-6638. Although its lone Yelp review is not favorable, I'd give it the benefit of the doubt. The company has been in business for 11 years.

If you'd prefer to go the internet route, ScanCafe seems to have a good reputation and has received good writeups by national media. They charge 33 cents per slide for processing in their U.S. facility and have a fairly fast turnaround time. You can pay extra for 10-day service. Do not use their ValueKit service, because that is sent to India and could take two months. Find them at scancafe.com)

I suggested to our reader that he could do the job at home with an inexpensive scanner and a modest PC or Mac, but he avowed he was not technically inclined. Home users can find free software to improve the appearance of their slides as they're scanned, but the professionals do this automatically. Thus, a faded or scratched slide can look almost as good as the day it came back from the film lab.

Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. He can be emailed at hifiguy@mchsi.com.