Studio Visit: Kyle Klein II

Photo by: Heather Coit/The News-Gazette Kyle Klein II

Kyle Klein II, 16, of Champaign is an actor appearing mainly in regional theater. He has been home-schooled since he was in eighth grade. He stars in the two-person chamber musical, "John & Jen"; the last show is at 5 p.m. today at Parkland College Theatre.

When did you start acting?

In 2010, when I was 10 years old. I did a Champaign Park District production of "The Music Man." I played Winthrop Paroo, the little boy with a lisp.

Is that when you got the acting bug?

I don't fully remember why my parents signed me up for that show. I always liked singing. I would walk around singing. What really sparked it was when we saw a park district production of "The Wiz." I thought that's so cool. I can do that. I just kept on going.

Why do you like acting?

It's basically playing make-believe, but you get paid for it. It's awesome. You get to be someone else. You can make people feel things. It's satisfying when people tell you, "This one part made me cry" or "This part made me laugh." It's really hard to get people to feel emotions for fictional characters.

Have you studied acting?

I've studied with Second City, (Chicago actor) Joe Faust for Shakespeare, Acting Studio Chicago and Vagabond School of the Arts in Chicago.

Where have you acted?

Mostly Chicago. I've performed in Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania, too. I'd say I've done more professional plays than musicals because there are a lot more roles for people my age in plays.

I played the lead in "13 The Musical" in Anderson, Ind. I did a musical in Ohio, but I wasn't in a singing role. That was my second time in a production of "The Full Monty." The first time was in Chicago at Theatre Wit in Lakeview.

The first professional show I did was "A Christmas Story" in 2013 at the Little Theatre on the Square in Sullivan. I played Ralphie. That's what really got me going, getting cast as the lead character in a professional show. Then my parents were like, "Maybe we can try to do this professionally." We went the normal route — head shots, submit to an agent, submit to theaters, trying to get my name out there.

How do you think it's going?

I'd say pretty well. I'm in professional show No. 11. I have two more in Chicago that I just found out about. I'm doing a lab presentation of a new musical, "Trevor The Musical" for the Writers Theatre in Chicago that starts Monday, right after "John & Jen" closes. Then I'm doing "Little Miss Sunshine" for the Chicago Theatre Workshop, a new Equity theater. I play Dwayne Hoover. I auditioned for that in July and just heard from them a week ago. Some things, you've got to wait for.

Tell me about 'John & Jen.'

I auditioned for it in St. Louis. They really liked me, and we had a long talk and it came down to they didn't want to put a two-person show in the hands of a 15-year-old. And then two months later, I was listening to a recording of "John & Jen" and fell in love with the show and my dad said, "We could put it on ourselves." Originally, I said no, but he brought it back up again, so we came up with a game plan last June.

Why do you like the show so much?

I'm a huge Andrew Lippa fan. He wrote the music for it and for "Big Fish," The Addams Family" and "The Wild Party." "Big Fish" is one of my favorites, too, but I actually like "John & Jen" better.

How has 'John & Jen' gone so far?

Well, you know, we'd always like to see more people in the seats.

Have you done film or commercial work?

Yes, but not on TV. I did a satirical KFC commercial for The Onion that appears on The Onion website. I was in Jeff Tweedy's "Low Key" music video directed by Nick Offerman. I'm in it for just milliseconds at one point. I also did the "HelpEthan.com" web series recently.

Do you prefer theater?

With theater, you've got to be big and expressive, even when you're doing something contained. Film is another beast. You've got to bring it all in. And you have to ignore the people around you with cameras and booms. It's still something I'm getting used to.

I enjoy film acting. Nevertheless, theater is where my heart is. If I become a movie star, that's fine, but the goal is Broadway star, even just Broadway. I don't have to be a star. Once I'm on a Broadway cast album and you can hear me singing alone at some point, then I would consider my career a success.