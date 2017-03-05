That's Entertainment: Spotlighting events troughout the area

Here's what's happening in the area's ...

MUSIC SCENE

Black Sacred Music Symposium Concert

The University of Illinois Black Chorus will present its 13th biennial Black Sacred Music Symposium Concert at 7:30 p.m. next Sunday in Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana. The concert is the culmination of a four-day-long conference dedicated to the study of black sacred music traditions. Founded in 1991 by Ollie Watts Davis, UI professor of music and the conductor of the Black Chorus, the symposium investigates the challenges of music selection, preparation and presentation.

The format includes plenary addresses, parallel seminars and paper sessions; evening rehearsals and interludes led by guest artists; and informal talks and testimonials from delegates who are engaged through scholarship, service and practice.

General admission tickets for the concert are $10 and are available at Krannert's ticket office. For information, call 333-6280 or visit krannertcenter.com. Registration for the conference is through the Office of Inclusion and Intercultural Relations website.

The symposium and concert are part of the UI sesquicentennial celebration and hosted by the The UI Black Chorus, with the support of the Bruce D. Nesbitt African American Cultural Center, a unit of the Office of Inclusion and Intercultural Relations, and the UI School of Music.

DSO, vocalist will perform

The Danville Symphony Orchestra and coloratura soprano Jami Leonard will present the concert "Beautiful Women" at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium at Danville High School, 202 E. Fairchild St.

The program will feature music created by composers inspired by the beauty and fortitude of women, particularly their love interests. The orchestra and Maestro Jeremy Swerling also will be featured as they perform the 20th-century masterpiece "La Valse" by impressionist composer Maurice Ravel and Leonard Bernstein's "Symphonic Dances" from "West Side Story."

Leonard will sing a variety of pieces, among them Gioachino Rossini's "Una voce poco fa" from "The Barber of Seville," "Mein Herr Marquis" ("The Laughing Song") from the Johann Strauss classic "Die Fledermaus," Jeanine Tessori's "The Girl in 14-G" and the dramatic "Glitter and Be Gay" from Bernstein's "Candide."

The New York-based Leonard performs musical theater, opera, jazz and contemporary music. BroadwayWorld.com has hailed her as "an excellent ambassador for the operatic tradition." She has bachelor's and master's degree in vocal performance from the Indiana University Jacobs School of Music, where she studied with Patricia Wise.

Swerling also will present Moments with the Maestro at 6:45 p.m. Saturday in the lobby of the Dick Van Dyke Auditorium. Pre-concert refreshments will be available from Pekara Bakery. The lobby will open at 6 p.m. Also, a pre-concert dinner will take place at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Danville Country Club, 2718 Denmark Road. Reservations for the dinner are $28; RSVP to the country club by calling 217-442-5213.

Tickets for the concert range from $10 to $35 and may be purchased through danvillesymphony.org or by calling 217-443-5300.

Also, the Danville Symphony will present a free lecture/recital about Ravel's "La Valse" for four-hand piano from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Danville Area Community College Bremer Conference Center.

DACC Professor Eric Simonson, a musician and composer, will talk about the piece, and pianists Han Choel and Meng-Chun Chien of the UI will perform the original four-handed version "La Valse," which will be fully orchestrated in the symphony's concert Saturday. Swerling will direct the piano duo.

Simonson will talk about the composition and the life of its composer and his contemporaries.

Also, Simonson will perform a solo recital of works by Louis W. Ballard, a famed Native American composer, educator and author and the father of DACC part-time art instructor Louis A. Ballard, at 7:30 p.m. March 15 in DACC's Bremer Theater.

Both events are free and open to the public.

First rock show at the Hub

Decadents and The Threads will perform the first rock show at the Hub in Room 102, 601 S. First St., C, starting at 9 p.m. Friday. The Hub near Campustown has an elevated stage and powerful sound system, according to the venue.

"There are a lot of great venues in C-U, but campus has a lack of establishments putting on live music," said Mike Carpenter, guitarist/vocalist of Decadents. "The Hub is a great spot for events like this, and it's within walking distance of both students and people in downtown Champaign. We're hoping this is the first of many concerts at the venue."

Decadents, a four-piece rock band based in Champaign, has released three studio albums; their 22-track "Live Album" is available for free via Decadents.bandcamp.com. It was recorded at Cowboy Monkey in September and engineered by Derek Taylor and mixed by Mike Carpenter.

The Threads, a four-piece rock band based in Chicago and Champaign, just released a four-track self-titled EP streaming at soundcloud.com/the-threads-2.

Bassoonist offers free recital

Urbana Pops Orchestra principal bassoonist Christopher Raymond will perform a free recital at 2 p.m. next Sunday at the Urbana Free Library, 210 W. Green St.

Among the pieces on the program: George Gershwin's "Summertime," Andres Chants' "D'arririe-saison," Georg Phillipp Telemann's "Sonata in F Minor," Paul Hindemith's "Bassoon Sonata" and "Coffee-Tango" by Robert Ronnes.

Raymond will be joined by harpist Molly O'Roark and one of his private bassoon students, Sydney Forbes, a senior at Mount Zion High School. He will be accompanied by pianist Bethany Larson.

Originally from Bourbonnais, Raymond is a professional bassoonist, private instructor and a graduate student at the UI, where he is a teaching assistant in the bassoon studio.

An active orchestral musician, he holds the principal bassoon position with the Urbana Pops Orchestra and is second bassoon with Sinfonia da Camera. He performs with the Illinois Symphony, Champaign-Urbana Symphony, the Millikin-Decatur Symphony, Danville Symphony Orchestras and the Sugar Creek Opera Company. He has traveled the world performing with groups such as the South Shore Orchestra, which toured China in 2014.

The winning ensembles of the 30th annual Chamber Ensemble Festival in the Philip M. Faucett Honors Recital will be at 1:15 p.m. next Sunday at Grace Lutheran Church, 313 S. Prospect Ave., C.

To be selected for the concert, students ages 6 to 18 playing in chamber groups performed before judges at the festival on Feb. 19. The Honors Recital is named after Mr. Faucet, who was a local arts philanthropist and the founding president of the Conservatory of Central Illinois, which presents the festival and concert. The concert is free and open to the public.

ART SCENE

A UI nonprofit student organization will present 8 to Create, a live art show in which eight artists will create eight works of art over eight hours, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, at [co][lab] in downtown Urbana. A public reception will take place at 6:30 p.m. but people are welcome to stop by during the day to observe the creative process.

The artists this year are Hong Chun Zhang, the featured artist, who lives in Lawrence, Ks., and whose work was included in the recent State of the Art: Drawing Invitational at the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College; Neurotik; Jason Michael Bentley; Kathleen Durkin; Maya Bauer; Nicole Brunel; Shannon Tomanovich; and Ghi Fremaux.

For more information visit publish.illinois.edu/8tocreate/. To donate to help the group buy supplies, support artists and rent the venue go to gofundme.com/8-to-create-2017.

The Allerton Park & Retreat Center will host "Art and Soul: Community Art Exhibition," showcasing the work of selected area artists, Friday evening and Saturday at the Allerton Mansion, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

The local jazz combo West of Staley will perform during the opening reception from 7 to 9 p.m. Friday; appetizers will be served and there will be a cash bar. The art will be displayed through the first floor of the mansion. People who choose to spend the night will be treated to a full brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, with mimosas available for purchase.

Individual tickets for the reception, brunch and exhibit only are also available.

This will be the first event of its kind in recent years. The organizers view it as a natural fit for Allerton Park and its Mansion.

"Today local creative expression is important, and Allerton has a very long commitment to that expression," Associate Director Derek Peterson said. "Robert Allerton's historic connection to art appreciation and showcasing art is evident here in every garden and space."

Allerton's annual Holiday Showcase in December also features area artists and crafters in a market-like setting, but the emphasis of this show will be different.

"The exhibit is open to professional artists and fine crafts persons by invitation only," Allerton Sales Associate Fraya Replinger said. "All work must be original in design or concept and created by the exhibiting artist."

"We wanted to highlight the rich arts culture in this area, and bring it together with Robert Allerton's own history and his love for the arts," Replinger said. "His life was the arts."

To find the artists, Allerton drew from multiple art organizations in central Illinois including the Monticello Area Arts Council, the Craft League of Champaign-Urbana, 40 North/88 West Arts Council, and the Vault in Tuscola.

Space is limited for the reception, brunch and lodging. Tickets for the reception only are $10 per person. The tickets for the reception and Saturday brunch are $30 each. Entrance to the exhibit only from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday is $5.

A double occupancy room is $80 per person; a single occupancy, $130. More information is available at allerton.illinois.edu or by calling 217-333-3287.

THEATER SCENE

The Red Mask Players will have auditions for the spring children's production, "The Mysterious Case of the Missing Ring," at 7 p.m. next Sunday and March 13 at the Kathryn Randolph Theater, 601 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Scripts are available for in-library reading at the Danville, Oakwood and Westville public libraries. Children in grades three to eight are eligible to audition. The show dates are May 15-21. For additional information visit redmaskplayers.com.

Also, the Red Mask Players offers the annual $750 Jean Lewis Scholarship, named after the founder of the Red Mask Children's Theatre, to a student planning a career in theater, the performing arts, or a related area such as speech or radio/television. Area high school students as well as university or community college students are eligible to apply.

The applicants will be expected to have participated in local theater. Performing artists will be asked to audition. Along with a completed application those seeking the scholarship funds must submit two letters of recommendation and a recent photograph of themselves.

The application and letters should be sent to Red Mask Scholarship Chair, P.O. Box 814, Danville, IL. 61834-0814. The deadline is March 17. The auditions will be April 20.

MOVIE SCENE

Valarie Kaur, an activist, civil-rights lawyer, award-winning filmmaker, media commentator, educator, entrepreneur and Sikh interfaith leader, will be at Unit One/Allen Hall, 1005 W. Gregory Drive, U, from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday.

Kaur has made award-winning films and led national campaigns on civil rights for 15 years. Her activism focuses on hate crimes, racism and profiling, gun violence, immigration, solitary confinement, LGBTQI equality, and Internet freedom.

She is the founder of Groundswell Movement, America's largest multi-faith online organizing community of more than 300,000, known for "dynamically strengthening faith-based organizing in the 21st century." She also founded the Yale Visual Law Project where she trained students at Yale Law School to make films that change policy.

Her new venture, the Revolutionary Love Project at the University of Southern California, champions the ethic of love in an era of rage.

The event is free and open to the public. Free parking is available in the garage across the street.

DANCE SCENE

Dance at Illinois will present Studio Dance 1 at 7 p.m. and 9 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.

The annual concert highlights the thesis work of third-year MFA candidates Elise Frost and Momar Ndiaye. Their evening length works will be presented in two programs.

Program A at 7 p.m. Thursday, 9 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday will feature "PLACEBO" choreographed by Frost. Program B at 9 p.m. Thursday, 7 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Saturday will feature "Point 0" choreographed by Ndiaye.

Tickets are $17, adults; $16, senior citizens 65 and older, retired UI faculty and staff and non-UI college students; $10, UI students and youths high school age and younger. Tickets are available at the Krannert Center ticket office at 333-6280 or via krannertcenter.com.

GAMES SCENE

The Champaign Urbana Design Organization will have its CUDO Plays Grand Exhibition from 1 to 8 p.m. next Sunday at the Urbana Civic Center, 108 E. Water St., U.

The free event showcases locally created board games. The teams have worked on their games for months, and visitors to the Civic Center will get to play them. Each team also will have a booth to present their design process. Awards will be given to exceptional games in a variety of categories.

The gaming will be from 1 to 6 p.m., dinner from 6 to 7 p.m. and the awards ceremony at 7:30 p.m. There will also be food and raffles. The event is free. For more information go to cudoplays.com.