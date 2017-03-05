Vermilion County band getting recognition

Photo by: Bricie Troglia The Dystopians will play at the House of Blues Chicago in April. Other Related Content At Parkland, a sound investment

For now, The Dystopians just want to release to the world their sophomore album, recorded at Parkland College for its Perimeter Road Sound Recordings label.

"Whether or not it's successful doesn't matter to us," drummer Ian Clemmons said. "We're doing what we love, and that's about it."

However, for a band that has been together less than two years, The Dystopians have met with a modicum of success. Besides being selected to record at Parkland for the Perimeter Road label, the power trio from Vermilion County won the 2016 Watseka Battle of the Bands.

Recently, the House of Blues Music Forward Foundation chose The Dystopians and other bands for its April 10 Bringing Down the House program and showcase at the House of Blues Chicago.

Bringing Down the House is a multi-week program that connects talented, young artists to each another and music industry insiders, ending with a free band showcase in a famed venue.

"Basically I submitted them to a showcase," said Chuck Clemmons, Ian's father, who helps manage the band. "They were picked out of a large pool of bands to showcase their music in front of 1,000 people including record executives and industry types."

Even more impressive considering that two of The Dystopians are still in high school.

Ian Clemmons is a senior at Bismarck-Henning High School. Reece Niccum, lead singer and guitarist, is a senior at Oakwood High School. Bass player Matthew Nale just graduated mid-year from Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School.

Before forming, the three had played in the Vermilion County group Heyday, a cover band.

"At one point, we were doing nothing but covers in that band," Niccum said. "Even before Heyday came around, I always wanted to do originals. I was talking to Matt and Ian and asked them if they wanted to do originals too."

The three started meeting and rehearsing in Nale's basement and eventually recorded their first album at Jordan Cundiff's SCP (Simply Complicated Productions) Recording Studio in Danville.

The self-titled album remains available online. It has eight songs, with a political bent.

"You know the band Muse?" Ian Clemmons asked. "They're very political and get into current events. Muse is a huge influence on us. We wanted to make an album that was political."

Other influences are Royal Blood, Rage Against The Machine and the Foo Fighters.

All three Dystopians collaborate on the music they write. Ian Clemmons comes up with the lyrics. They aim to mix it up at concerts, doing hard to softer rock.

The Dystopians have played at the Watseka Theatre, Vintage Villains in Danville, Boomerangs Bar and Grill in Urbana and other places. Their upcoming gigs:

— 6:30 p.m. March 25, Low Dough Show, Watseka Theatre.

— 7 p.m. April 10, Bringing Down The House, a showcase of bands, House of Blues Chicago.

— 3:30 p.m. April 12, Live on WCIA Channel 3's "CiLiving."

— 7:30 p.m. April 14, opening for national touring artist Wayland, a band from Grand Rapids, Mich., Watseka Theatre.