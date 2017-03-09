Chuck Koplinski: Jackman again a cut above in 'Logan'

Photo by: Ben Rothstein/Twentieth Century Fox 'Logan' reportedly will be the last time Hugh Jackman takes on the role of Wolverine.

It comes as no real surprise that director James Mangold draws comparisons between the X-Men character Wolverine and the classic Western gunfighter Shane in his latest film "Logan." Among all of the outcasts he's rubbed shoulders with in his long comic-book history and the various mutant movies he's appeared in, Logan has come off as an outsider among outsiders, a loner who's learned over his century-spanning existence that there is no permanence where human relationships are concerned, reluctant to form even the slightest emotional connection with anyone. Shane, the Man with No Name, Wolverine, all cut from the same cloth.

This correlation is an obvious one and is made with a heavy hand in this, the ninth screen appearance of the character — and what we've been told is the last one, at least where star Hugh Jackman is concerned and until the inevitable reboot is done. As such, from a fan's point of view, there's a bittersweet aura about the film, as rarely has an actor been so perfectly cast in a role. The work Jackman went through physically to prepare for each film was arduous but nothing another performer wouldn't have taken on. No, what made him special as Wolverine was the pathos he brought to the role. He never considered this as simply a comic-book role but took the time to home in on and bring out the character's pain, helping us realize the emotional toll that was exacted on him. Jackman found the humanity in the role and kept it front and center.

Taking place in the near future of 2029, the film finds Logan on the run with an elderly Professor X (Patrick Stewart) and an unwanted passenger in tow. With mutants having been hunted to near extinction, our hero and his mentor have been in hiding in Mexico, where the powerful telepath suffers from occasional seizures that paralyze and can kill anyone in close proximity. The third of the trio is Laura (Dafne Keen), a young girl with powers much like Logan's, who was created in a laboratory in Mexico specializing in experiments with mutant DNA. Much to his chagrin, Logan has been coerced into watching out for her and taking her to a sanctuary in North Dakota by Professor X, a trip that has more than its fair share of bumps in the road.

Though the film is overlong, Mangold does a fine job creating and sustaining an air of melancholy throughout, both in tone and the physicality of the locations in which it takes place. Like Logan, whose healing abilities are waning, the place where we first find him and many of the stops along the way have seen better days — they are tattered, worn, rusted-out places that speak not of history but of decay and the inevitability of death. Equally nihilistic is the violence that permeates the movie, a savage, brutal approach that leaves nothing to the imagination and leaves Logan blood-soaked after every throwdown. This may be off-putting for some viewers, but it speaks to the true nature of the character, while Jackman and Mangold take the time to show the cumulative effect it is having on him both physically and psychologically.

As always, Jackman's great fun to watch here, especially in his interactions with Stewart and Keen, most of which are of the prickly variety as Logan and Professor X have spent far too much time together and know each other too well, while the feral nature of Laura makes for less-than-civil conversation. The central trio drives the film and these three are more than up for the task, as the emotional bond that forms between them is palpable and genuine. This is never more obvious than in a dinner sequence between them and a family they've helped on the road and who've invited them to their home. These quiet moments are not only dramatically effective but they underscore the tragedy of the characters that have never been allowed to find any peace, always ostracized from the norm.

That the film is named "Logan" and not some third variation to include "Wolverine" ("X-Men Origins: Wolverine" and "The Wolverine" were the two previous spinoffs) is telling. Having sought his true identity for years, our worn and tattered hero finally comes to terms with who he is and what he is capable of, not as a weapon but as a man. Logan is far more fitting a name for this tragic loner, rather than an exploitative moniker used to sell toys and comic books.

'Logan' (★★★1/2 out of four)

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen, Stephen Merchant, Boyd Holbrook, Elizabeth Rodriguez, Richard E. Grant, Eriq La Salle, Elise Neal.

Directed by James Mangold; produced by Simon Kinberg, Hutch Parker and Lauren Shuler Donner; screenplay by Scott Frank, Michael Green & Mangold.

A 20th Century-Fox release. 137 minutes. Rated R (strong brutal violence and language throughout, brief nudity) At the AMC Village Mall 6, Carmike 13 & Savoy 16 IMAX.

Also new in theaters

Agonizing "Table 19" a party to skip (★1/2 out of four). We've all been there — the wedding we don't want to attend but have an obligation to go to. Time drags, one awkward situation after another pops up between other guests you don't know but are forced to interact with and your mind wanders to the extent that you can't remember what you got the newlyweds in question. You're paying for past sins when you're in a situation like this and there's not a thing you can do about it.

Jeffrey Blitz's "Table 19" depends on our remembering events such as this and channeling them so that we can relate to his characters. This isn't necessary as sitting through this movie is an agonizing experience in and of itself, a long haul that despite its brief running time of 87 minutes seems like a slow trudge across the desert with the most insufferable of fellow travelers.

Table 19 is the place where all of the oddball guests at this particular wedding have been assigned. Think of it as the Island of Misfit Toys and you have some idea of whom you're dealing with. There's Renzo Eckberg (Tony Revolori), a shy young virgin who tries way too hard to take care of that problem, bitter marrieds Jerry and Bina Kepp (Craig Robinson and Lisa Kudrow), the bride's former nanny Jo Flanagan (June Squibb), convicted embezzler Walter Thimple (Stephen Merchant) and Eloise McGarry (Anna Kendrick), former Maid of Honor, until the bride's brother Teddy (Wyatt Russell) dumped her and, well, things got awkward.

The introduction of these characters and the dispensing of their backstories take far too long, taxing and ultimately breaking the patience of the viewer. If you want us to be invested in their plight, you better suck us in quick. The script by brothers Jay and Mark Duplass hems and haws, as if the writers themselves were unsure how to progress; the motivation they come up with for most of these characters seems to bear this out, as what drives over half of them smacks of contrivance of the most desperate kind.

Blitz certainly doesn't help matters with his inability to set a consistent tone, as we're never quite sure how to feel towards these sad sacks. Are we to pity them? Have they been set up to be contemptible? Or are we to take them as simple comedic constructs that we're supposed to sit back, identify with and laugh at them and their problems? I suspect it's the latter, which proves to be the wrong route to take, as there's nothing particularly funny about these folks or what they do, though a running joke about Bina constantly being mistaken for a waitress is effective.

The veteran cast struggles mightily to bring these characters to life and make us care for them, but it's a losing battle. There's no lack of talent on hand, and frankly I'd love to see the characters Robinson and Kudrow play developed a bit more and put into a better movie. No, there's nothing they can do with the one-note, flighty people they've been saddled with bringing to life, making this exercise all the more painful to witness.

Like those dreaded, familiar weddings, there's a sense of the interminable about "Table 19." At the very least, you get a piece of cake at the weddings from hell. No such amenity is given to those unfortunate enough to stumble into this movie.

