Frank's Faves: Screwball comedies

Photo by: Columbia Pictures Clark Gable and Claudette Colbert thumb for a ride in "It Happened One Night" (1934).

This week: Screwball comedies? Sounds like that would be right up my alley, but you'd be surprised.

I had an emailed request about a month ago from fellow faves hound and oldies junkie Dan Hughes for a list of my "five favorite black-and-white screwball comedies." He said he had just seen "I Was a Male War Bride" (1949) with Cary Grant and Ann Sheridan and just didn't like it, and so to spare him future disappointments, could I recommend a handful of films from this subgenre that he should see?

What, are you kidding? Five favorite screwball comedies? That should be a snap! Except ...

Except I can't really claim to be a fan of screwball comedies — which is a surprise even to myself. After all, I love old movies, I'm a big fan of the Golden Age of Comedy and it's safe to say I have considerable life experience in screwballism.

But screwball comedy is a very specific subgenre of comedy that my particular tastes skate all around, without actually venturing into. According to AMC's film site, screwball comedies were popular with Depression-era movie audiences for much of the 1930s and '40s. They were "characterized by social satire, comedic relief through zany, fast-paced and unusual events, sight gags, sarcasm, screwy plot twists or identity reversals, and precisely timed, fast-paced verbal dueling and witty sarcastic dialogue — blending the wacky with the sophisticated." They were romantic comedies, of course, which is why I haven't seen many, but their irreverent "battle of the sexes" tone distinguishes them as edgier — and funnier — than most rom-coms even today. As AMC puts it, "The main feature of a screwball comedy was the total disruption of a hero's ordered, unhassled life by a heroine."

Well, hold on now. I've seen a good many movies that fit that description — even within the same filmmaking era. How about the Marx Brothers' flicks? You can't get more zany, fast-paced or wittily sarcastic than Groucho and siblings spending a night at the opera or a day at the races. I'm also a fan of Danny Kaye and Red Skelton, a couple of redheaded headliners who made their film careers on sight gags and identity reversals. More recent mix-up classics like "Some Like It Hot" (1959) or "A Fish Called Wanda" (1988), or nearly anything starring Steve Martin and/or Goldie Hawn, would have to qualify, too, wouldn't they?

Well, sure, since it's my list, I suppose I could define screwballism anyway I like. But as this is in reply to a fairly succinct request, I guess I should play it as straight as frankly possible (ahem) in tossing out:

MY FIVE FAVORITE SCREWBALL COMEDIES

"It Happened One Night" (1934): Director Frank Capra's Oscar winner pits Clark Gable as a cynical reporter versus Claudette Colbert as a spoiled, runaway heiress. Best-known for roadside scene in which Colbert bares a leg to hitch a ride (and scores a classic double take from Gable) and motel room scene in which the duo maintain pre-Code propriety by erecting a blanket between their beds.

"His Girl Friday" (1940): Director Howard Hawks remade possibly the first screwball comedy ("The Front Page," 1931) casting Rosalind Russell as a retiring reporter and Cary Grant as her conniving ex-husband and editor in one of the fastest, funniest rom-coms ever. And yes, this being the second film on this list set in the news biz, you are correct in sensing a trend, or at least bias, here.

"Arsenic and Old Lace" (1944): OK, this is another entry directed by Capra and starring Grant, but it's also the funniest work by either, owing in large part to the stageplay on which it's based about a drama critic who learns on his wedding day that his sweet, old aunts are serial killers and that insanity runs in his family.

Mulligan(s!): "My Man Godfrey" (1936) and "The Thin Man" (1934) are must-sees among screwball comedy fans and remain so for me as well. But until I do, I submit that the Marx Brothers' "The Cocoanuts" (1929) and "Duck Soup" (1934) are screwball enough for me.