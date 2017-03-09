John Frayne: 'Viva Verdi' had many highs, a few lows

Photo by: Darrell Hoemann/UI Lyric Theatre The cast of 'Viva Verdi!' rehearses Feb. 21 at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts' Tryon Festival Theatre in Urbana.

Lyric Theatre Illinois recently offered, in the Tryon Festival Theatre, a four-performance run of an operatic presentation called "Viva Verdi." This event took the place of a spring opera production, and I attended the performance on Feb. 25.

First of all, let me say that this two-hour presentation contained much great operatic music, enthusiastically performed, albeit with some rough edges evident along the way. A wide array of talent was displayed on the stage. Along with a large number of solo vocal students, the UIUC Symphony, firmly conducted by Donald Schleicher, gave stirring performances at mid-depth stage, and further back, the Oratorio Society, ably prepared by Andrew Megill, sang with gusto such famous Verdi choruses as "Va, pensiero, sull'ali dorate" ("Go, my thoughts, on golden wings"), from Giuseppe Verdi's first successful opera, "Nabucco," as well as other choruses.

"Viva Verdi" was no mere opera gala but a theatrical and cultural concept production organized by stage director Kyle A. Thomas. As well as displaying the musical greatness of Verdi and his cultural importance in Risorgimento Italy, director Thomas wrote, " we also foreground the efforts of staging his works as a means to expose the conventions of operatic practice today that continue to carry the legacy of Verdi." Perhaps such an ambitious goal might have proven a distraction from the direct goal of presenting Verdi's operatic music.

Although the title of the concert stressed Verdi, nine numbers by that composer were joined by six numbers by other Italian opera composers, Gioachino Rossini, Gaetano Donizetti, Giacomo Puccini, Pietro Mascagni and Ruggiero Leoncavallo, plus a medley of Neapolitan songs resulting in a lineup that somewhat changed the stated subject of the program.

One striking element of the production was the use of projected images. At times this worked well, especially in using images from the Ghent altarpiece by Hubert and Jan Van Eyck to introduce the stern, ecclesiastical mood of the scene from Verdi's "Don Carlo," a scene in which Joseph Trumbo sang resoundingly the role of the friar, and Steven Michael Patrick as Don Carlo, and Timothy K. Bostwick as Rodrigo joined eloquently in one of Verdi's great duets. At the other end of the scale, images of a Verdi letter expressing a yearning for a unified Italy were musically accompanied by the UI Symphony sweetly intoning the famous "Intermezzo" from Pietro Mascagni's opera "Cavalleria Rusticana" ("Rustic Chivalry"). Why was no Verdi music used?

In the following "Regina Coeli" ("Queen of Heaven") scene from Mascagni's opera, the singing of Shaylyssa Breon Alexander as Santuzza was among the vocal highlights of the evening. Also outstanding was the very powerful rendition by Jennifer Elaine Wiggins of Azucena's aria "Stride la vampa" ("The flames are roaring!") from Verdi's "Il Trovatore."

The last, and perhaps the most impressive part of the program, was the mighty and emotionally compelling "Libera me" finale to Verdi's "Manzoni Requiem." Singing downstage, the soprano soloist Yunji Shim gave a touching, yet dramatically strong, performance, and it was matched by majestic playing by the UI Symphony and powerful singing by the UI Oratorio Society, grandly conducted by Schleicher. Yet I do wish that orchestra and chorus could have been much closer to the soprano soloist.

The Neapolitan medley evoked much audience enthusiasm. The songs were performed with high-spirited if somewhat hammy acting, and some of the loudest singing of the night. I think the famous "Three Tenors" served as vocal models.

In the course of two hours, there was much eloquent and heartfelt singing of the arias and ensembles. In addition to the singers already noted, those taking part were, in alphabetical order: Katherine Bokenkamp, Stephen Condon, Mattie Crisp, William Duke, Elizabeth Gartman, Aaron J. Godwin, James Hevel, Nole F. Jones, Ruth Kenney, Jackson Kerr, Alexis Korbe, Adeline McKinley, Eric Jose Mendoza, Emilyann O'Brien, Anna Kristine Phillips, Laura Schachner, Delaney Sterling, and John Brenton Strauss.

The evening ended with an encore of the "Va pensiero" chorus from "Nabucco," in which we in the audience were invited to join in. The volume of applause at the end of the show gave evidence of high audience approval, and this approval was complemented by comments from opera fans leaving the theatre.

John Frayne hosts "Classics of the Phonograph" on Saturdays at WILL-FM and, in retirement, teaches at the UI. Reach him at frayne@illinois.edu.