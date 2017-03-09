Notes-Worthy: Dennis Stroughmatt

Photo by: Courtesy Dow Smith Dennis Stroughmatt

C.U. Bands and Fans' Terry Brown chats with Dennis Stroughmatt:

You are described as a honky-tonk fiddler and vocalist. Why the term "honky-tonk fiddler?"

A lot of people know me as a French Creole and Cajun fiddler, but I have a completely different side that many fans and friends have seen these past few years, and which has been really fun for me. I get to focus on the old western swing and honky-tonk music I grew up with in southern Illinois. It's the old time music of the greats like Bob Wills, Ray Price and Tony Booth ... my heroes and musical influences. Shuffles, pedal steel, fiddles and a good heart-wrenching song. I'm really lucky for all of the time I've spent with Nashville-based Western Swing and Honky-tonk master fiddler Buddy Spicher over the past five years, really focusing on the style that he made great with Ray Price in the 1960s.

Where did you begin in performing live?

I started playing out as a drummer as a teenager playing with country and western swing bands in southern Illinois back in the 1980s. It was a great experience to be in bands with guys twice and even sometimes three times my age. I really learned so much about music.

You are currently in Nashville, Tenn., recording as we are doing this Q&A. How many albums, CDs do you currently have and what are the titles?

Oh wow, I think I've done around about 12 or 13 CDs, but these are the ones in print: "With Creole Stomp," "Creole Stranger," "Long Roads and Bloodshot Eyes," "Cajun and Creole Sessions," "Pipeliner's Blues," "With L'Esprit Creole," "The Gambler's Fiddle," "Cadet Rouselle," "La Belle Blondine," "Solo Honky-tonk/Western Swing," "Things I Might Have Been," "Talk to My Heart: A Tribute to Ray Price's Cherokee Cowboys Vol. 1" and "One More Time: A Tribute to Ray Price's Cherokee Cowboys Vol. 2."

And I have a new CD coming out in April which will be a new honky-tonk CD. It will be released nationwide in Nashville in May on 650-WSM's "Ernest Tubb Midnite Jamboree."

Do you ever tour or do you expect to tour in the future?

I tour constantly and have for about 19 years. I've played in almost every state except Hawaii and Alaska, but have toured extensively in Canada and even to France and Italy. I usually do about 125-150 shows a year and always love it when I can stop in the Champaign area and play with my buddy Rob Krumm.

What can we expect from you in the near future current projects included?

As I mentioned earlier, I have a new CD coming out in a few months with guests ranging from Tony Booth to Leona Williams (wrote several hits for and was married to Merle Haggard) and am looking forward to a fairly heavy tour season, which will include trips to the East Coast, Montana and hopefully the Champaign-Urbana area. My websites, honkytonkfiddle.com and creolestomp.com, are a good place to see what I'm up to. Thanks for asking!