Who lives here? March 11, 2017

Each week on this page, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, "Who lives here?" Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we'll give a winner a shout-out on next week's page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.

LAST WEEK'S ANSWER

Todd McIntyre of Tilton was the only person to correctly guess the home from 1999's "Fight Club," starring Edward Norton and Brad Pitt. Evidently, nobody else was allowed to talk about "Fight Club."