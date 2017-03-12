Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

A real treat

Theatrical circus performances are fun. So check out Les 7 doigts de la main, a troupe from Quebec, performing "Cuisine & Confessions" at 7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday in Krannert Center's Tryon Festival Theatre. The show features "deep associations with smell, taste and life around a kitchen table, stirred into acrobatic flights, mixed with dance and a dash of rock music and served up with take-home banana bread!" Recommended for people 6 and older. Tickets are going fast and are $38, $33, $15 and $10. 333-6280

Terrific on the trombone

You might have seen my Studio Visit (G-1) in today's paper on Frank Niemeyer, a member of the UI Jazz Trombone Ensemble. It plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Iron Post for the incredibly cheap cover of $2, particularly considering the ensemble is highly polished, professional sounding and was just showcased at the American Trombone Workshop this past week in D.C. Niemeyer is a fine composer, and so are the other members of the ensemble, and that makes them stand out from other 'bone ensembles. They are well worth hearing.

A performance that 'rocks'

If you want to end your weekend in a rousing way head to Krannert Center at 7:30 tonight. The UI Black Chorus plus other delegates to the Black Sacred Music Symposium on the UI campus will perform in the Foellinger Great Hall. Friends of mine never miss this show, saying it rocks. A combined choir of up to 240 voices will perform, and Ollie Watts Davis, a soprano, will sing two songs to open the show. There also will be piano music as well as percussion and guitars. And the mighty Hammond B3 organ! Tickets: $10