Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

Personal connection

The performance last week at Krannert Center of Julia Wolfe's Pulitzer Prize-winning "Anthracite Fields" by the Bang on the Can All-Stars and UI Chamber Singers felt like an event. I related personally to the piece about Pennsylvania coal miners, searching for my grandfather among the old black-and-white photographs of miners projected dreamily on a curtain rather than a flat scrim. The music evoked the darkness and danger of the mines and at times sounded like a funeral mass and at other times, rocked. Fun!

Super stories

People must be yearning for human connection in this digital age. How else to explain that the Moth Mainstage drew a full house last weekend to the Virginia Theatre? A program of the Moth Radio Hour, the Mainstage featured five storytellers, using no props or visuals to tell true stories from their lives, without using notes. They ranged from a former hilarious schoolteacher who told of how she taught the Oregon Trail to a vital 94-year-old man who was arrested by the KGB for plotting to kill Stalin. Amazing.

New spin on Shakespeare

I hate to admit I'm not a big fan of Shakespearean plays, but I, along with a friend, really enjoyed Illinois Theatre's "Romeo and Juliet," directed by Professor Bob Anderson, featuring African-American students in the lead roles and set in the early '70s on Chicago's South Side. The students brought a full-bodied energy to their characters, and the set by Regina Garcia was superb, with flat roses suspended from the ceiling that appear to be 3-D. Noelle Klyce as the Nurse is a real standout.