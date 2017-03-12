Playing Critic: Latest 'Zelda' for Switch will blow you away

Photo by: Nintendo Entertainment of America Paragliding helps Link, the hero of 'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild,' traverse the expansive landscape of Hyrule. Image

When Nintendo released its new console, the Nintendo Switch, on March 3, it was banking on one game — and one game only — to ensure a successful launch: "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild."

It's one of the few games available out of the gate as physical media, rather than downloadable software. The others, including "1-2-Switch" and "Super Bomberman R," may eventually prove popular, but they don't have enough of a reputation to entice people to throw down $300+ on a new toy.

On paper, it was an incredibly risky move. A console without software to use is little more than a paperweight, after all. But "Zelda" is a long-standing, hugely popular franchise. One of the most popular in gaming history, in fact. So Nintendo knew they were probably safe, as long as "Breath of the Wild" — also available on Nintendo Wii U — lived up to expectations.

In my estimation, it doesn't just live up to expectations. It blows them away.

Nintendo has made lots of great software before certainly, but few have ever had this level of detail or nuance.

"Breath of the Wild" returns "Zelda" veterans to the land of Hyrule, a once peaceful kingdom that fell to ruin 100 years ago, when the evil Calamity Ganon defeated most of the heroes of the realm and despoiled the land.

Now, with a century having passed, Ganon is on the verge of a final victory against the only force keeping him from annihilating the world: Princess Zelda.

I guess it's time for the hero, Link, to awaken from his healing slumber.

That's where we come in — in control of a heroic champion who's lost his memory, reborn into a world on the verge of destruction.

Anyway, that's the premise. If you've played almost any of the "Zelda" games, you can guess some of the recurring themes here: fight monsters; rally the forces of goodness; find the Master Sword, the bane of evil; rescue Zelda; and defeat Ganon.

That's the stuff you generally expect. What you hope for but seldom receive? A level of immersion so deep it's mind-boggling.

"Breath of the Wild" gives players a vast world where we can go pretty much anywhere our eyes can see and interact meaningfully with our surroundings.

Want to cross a chasm? Chop down any large tree nearby and use it as a bridge. Need food to restore your health? Toss the ingredients you've collected in a pot and cook it yourself. Is the rain pouring and the lightning striking? You better unequip that metal sword and shield you're carrying or you'll turn into a lightning rod.

The weather effects in this game are especially amazing, both visually and interactively. I'm talking dynamic localized effects, where you can be standing in a pleasant, sunny field and look across the horizon to see a thunderstorm brewing over the forest a few miles away. And where rock becomes slick and hard to climb when heavy rain is falling.

Costume changes for Link are an important part of this interactivity. He needs something warm to wear when clambering atop snowy mountains and trekking through the desert at night, and very different gear when the sun is high over that same desert.

Of course, most of "Breath of the Wild" centers around two main activities: combat and puzzle solving — and sometimes both together.

Combat is where "Breath," quite honestly, can feel a little frustrating. Your weapons break fairly easily, so you're always on the hunt for new ones. You can't really lock onto targets all that well. And even after you've upgraded Link's health bar considerably, you'll still encounter run-of-the-mill monsters that can one-shot you.

It's a dose of realism you might not expect. But it keeps much of the game from being a cakewalk, so ultimately it's a good thing.

The puzzles are many, intricate, varied and often taxing on your reflexes and your brain power. Basically every puzzle type you can imagine is represented in some fashion, though generally everything breaks down to getting either yourself or an object from point A to point B.

With the exception of one particular type, they're all beautifully designed and control quite well. The exception? Several puzzles rely on motion control, which can get a little hinky. For instance, one I encountered requires you to maneuver a ball through a maze by tilting the maze board. If the motion controls were spot on, it'd be no problem. But they aren't, and you're not presented with a visual point of reference that matches how you're holding the controller, so ... yeah, I nearly threw the controller against the wall in anger at a few points, which would have been expensive.

Don't let that last point fool you, however. "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" is truly excellent. Maybe even "game of the year" excellent.

It's a great note to launch a new console on. Let's just pray it's just the first of many for the Switch.

Joel Leizer is The News-Gazette's Playing Critic. Contact him at jleizer@news-gazette.com.

'The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild'

Platforms: Switch, Wii U

Price: $59.99

ESRB rating: E10+ for everyone 10 and up.