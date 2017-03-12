Rich Warren: Carmakers getting rid of CD players

NPR proclaimed the automotive CD player dead, so it must be true. On Feb. 28, NPR broadcast an interview with Michael O'Brien, SUV group marketing manager for Ford, where he announced that CD players no longer would be an option in the company's SUVs. O'Brien said, "We're constantly looking for ways to be more efficient with our space and to be more lighter weight and to deliver a better overall experience, and that includes fuel efficiency and whatnot." Hogwash.

The electronics that enable a car CD player are integral to the car's entertainment package. Thus, whether or not there is a CD in the dash, other forms of audio entertainment require the same chips.

The CD transport itself barely weighs a few ounces and occupies minimal space in the dashboard. You could drive for a million miles and never detect a difference in fuel efficiency, especially since O'Brien is pushing SUVs. Even in a Ford C-Max, you would not notice a difference.

Further, O'Brien said, "Streaming is the fastest-growing source of music and video content and particularly with younger consumers who we've found time and time again prefer streaming and subscription services over traditional forms like CDs."

True, young people do prefer streaming. Except with student loans and other financial strains, not many of those young people can afford Ford's $30,000-plus SUVs. Most can't even afford a brand new Focus.

Listening to CDs and Pandora are not mutually exclusive. There's more to this than meets the eye or ear.

Car makers no longer can charge a premium for a CD player. It costs them a few dollars to include it, so it's a net loss.

However, when they can sell you on a satellite radio subscription or any other subscription or data service, the car manufacturer receives a cut off the top.

Negotiations continue between the automotive companies and cell providers, such as AT&T and Verizon, about including data service built into the car, separate from your cell phone package. It would turn your car into a rolling hot spot. Of course, the car manufacturer would get a continuing percentage from this profitable deal.

A friend recently found nearly the last full-size 2017 Chevrolet Impala with a CD player. GM eliminated CD players from all other Chevys. Toyota dropped the CD player from the RAV 4 and most likely will drop it from many, if not most, of its 2018 models.

Admittedly, you no long can find a car equipped with an eight-track or cassette player. These were flawed systems, and eight-track never proved wildly popular. Even though pre-recorded cassettes commercially failed, most people simply recorded their own.

Album CDs completely succeeded. If the record labels had fairly priced CDs from the start and not exorbitantly overcharged, CDs would be even more ubiquitous. Streaming media would have taken far longer to succeed. Napster took off because CDs were outrageously overpriced.

In any event, never believe that the automotive manufacturers are removing CD players because they are not appreciated or as a favor to the motoring public. They remove anything from a car that is not mandated by the government and does not pad the bottom line.

On a similar theme, this just in from the Energy Information Agency (EIA): A survey conducted in 2015 asked 5,600 U.S. residents the number of TVs in their homes. The number of households with no TV doubled since 2009. Thus, on average, we own fewer TVs than we did a decade ago. The EIA attributes this to video viewing on smartphones and tablets.

Once upon time, people strove to own the biggest TV screen they could afford, preferably with the highest definition. Now many people are content to watch on palm-sized screens often with less than true high definition resolution. Maybe this is a boon for movie theaters as people forgo the home theater for the real thing.

Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. He can be emailed at hifiguy@mchsi.com.