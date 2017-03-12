Studio Visit: Frank Niemeyer

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Frank Niemeyer

Frank Niemeyer of Champaign is a trombonist, composer, educator and UI doctoral of musical arts degree candidate in jazz performance. He also is a member of the award-winning UI Jazz Trombone Ensemble.

How long were you living in New York before you came here?

Seven years, give or take. I was living just north of the city. I moved out there to study for my master's degree at SUNY-Purchase.

Did you play trombone a lot out there?

Yes, I played with a lot of ensembles and at Dizzy's Club Coca-Cola, Birdland, the ShapeShifter Lab and other venues. I also studied and spent time with Jon Faddis, John Fedchock, Todd Coleman and Jim Rotondi. I've also played with the Cab Calloway Orchestra.

Why did you come here?

I've always been interested in teaching. While I was completing my master's, I substitute taught at the college. I also started and ran the Summer Jazz Workshop — it's similar to Illinois Summer Youth Music — and a nonprofit, MusicWorks in Westchester County, for impoverished kids.

I have experience in teaching and playing, but I had trouble getting to the last step when I applied for college and university teaching jobs — I was losing out to DMAs (doctoral of musical art) and Ph.D.s I started looking around for DMA programs, and once I saw the UI website and that Jim Pugh was here, the alarms went off. He had been the trombone professor at Purchase and had left a year or so before I went there.

Once I saw Jim was here, I thought this was the place for me. It gets me a few hours from my mother in Cincinnati and from connections I have around here. It's been fantastic. It's worked out well. The faculty is second to none.

When did you start playing trombone?

In high school. I had started on the oboe in middle school. It was not until high school that I realized it wasn't for me. I was hearing the jazz bands and marching bands and realized there were no oboes.

My dad had played tuba in high school and college, so I took up the tuba, but there usually aren't many tubas in jazz band, so I switched to trombone. So in high school it was primarily tuba and trombone. It's sort of a bizarre path.

When did you start writing music? Your compositions are fantastic.

I always noodled around in high school, but it wasn't anything good. It wasn't until I went to Ohio State that I began writing. The trombone professor, Jim Masters, who had a profound influence on me, is an incredible singer/songwriter. As part of our lessons, he required us to write contrafacts (new melodies overlaid on familiar harmonic structures). We also had to write lyrics, and we had to dedicate each piece. It got us reading poetry.

Haven't you won awards for your compositions?

I won a jazz composition prize three years in a row while I was at Ohio State. I was also writing marching band music at the time and won the Ohio State marching band arranging competition one year.

What other kind of pieces do you write?

I've written a lot of concert band music. When I was in New York, I was commissioned to compose a piece for wind ensemble for the Hudson River Quadra-Centennial Celebration.

I write a lot of trombone pieces and music for the UI Concert Jazz Band and pieces for small groups.

I do a lot of one-off arrangements — Jim Masters hired me last year to do an arrangement of a piece he'd written. I've also written for string orchestra, brass ensembles and Broadway-style cabaret singers and their orchestras, and I have been a staff arranger for quite a few high school and collegiate marching bands. Some of them compete in Bands of America.

Besides the UI Jazz Trombone Ensemble, do you play in other groups?

I played in the UI Concert Jazz Band all of last year and in other UI combos, but at the university, this is the only ensemble I play with now. I still play in and out of town, and I play in the Low Down Jazz Orchestra.

That was started by Marc Widenhofer, a drummer and grad student. He wanted to set up something like the Thad Jones-Mel Lewis Monday nights at the Vanguard, but at The Iron Post. The Low Down Orchestra is all graduate students. We play Thad Jones-Mel Lewis and other standards. We have a lot of fun.

The Low Down Orchestra plays at 8 p.m. the first Monday of each month at The Iron Post, 120 S. Race St., U. The cover: $3. The UI Jazz Trombone Ensemble will perform at the Post at 7 p.m. Thursday. Cover: $2.