That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Photo by: Provided Greensky Bluegrass will visit the Canopy Club in Urbana this week.

Here's what's happening the in the area's ...

MUSIC SCENE

Nashville musicians to visit Virginia Theatre

Three Nashville musicians, among them the steel pedal player for George Jones, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Virginia Theatre in a fundraiser for Villa Grove Elite Softball.

Jordon Kaye of The Prairie Dogs will open with a 15- or 20-minute set of songs that he has rewritten to relate to kids and softball.

Tickets are $25 for general admission and $50 for VIP seating.

The headline acts are singer/songwriter Hali Hicks, who will be accompanied by Tom Killen, the master steel guitar player for Jones.

A Nashville recording artist, Hicks has been singing since she was a toddler. She started playing guitar when she was just 13. After she turned 15, Hali and her mother and sister moved from their native Georgia to Nashville to help her pursue a career in music.

After a while, they returned to Georgia. But when Hicks was 17, her father gave her $100 and a tank of gas to return to Nashville, where she landed a job as a hostess. After three weeks, she started working as a full-time singer and has been ever since.

Among her musical influences are Lynyrd Skynyrd, LeAnn Rimes and Dolly Parton. She recently released the EP "Stealin,'" which she wrote with Phillip White and Danny Wells.

Hicks will perform with Brandon Harris, a guitarist and singer who performs full-time in the Nashville area. He does acoustic shows and plays in a band covering mostly older country hits by Steve Wariner, Vince Gill, Merle Haggard and others.

VG Elite is a traveling softball program for 10-, 12-, 14- and 16-year-old girls and a baseball program for 12- and 16-year-old boys. Founded in 2011 by Kerry Chelly and Julie Woller, VG Elite started as a girls program but eventually expanded to boys teams. They travel throughout the Midwest and further to compete. The program now has 72 players from the area. They have to try out to be selected for the teams. For more on the program, visit sites.google.com/site/villagroveelitesoftball/.

'Music of the Heartland'

The Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra will present at 7:30 p.m. Friday the concert "Music of the Heartland," featuring iconic works of American classical music, in the Foellinger Great Hall at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts.

Acclaimed pianist Rich Ridenour will be the guest artist.

The program: "Lincoln Portrait" by Aaron Copland, with narrator Roger Cooper; "Rhapsody in Blue" by George Gershwin, with Ridenour on piano; and Symphony No. 3 by Copland.

The concert will open with Copland's musical tribute to Abraham Lincoln. The inspirational orchestral work incorporates readings from Lincoln's letters and speeches, to be read by Cooper, host of WILL-FM radio program "Prairie Performance."

"'The Music of the Heartland' program offers a generous helping of American spirit and musical excitement," said orchestra music director/conductor Stephen Alltop. "From Copland's tribute to the immortal words of Abraham Lincoln in 'A Lincoln Portrait,' to Gershwin's iconic 'Rhapsody in Blue,' this will be a highlight of the season.

"With consummate pianist and entertainer Rich Ridenour as soloist for the 'Rhapsody,' you can expect an extra musical delight or two on this St. Patrick's evening. Rounding out this memorable event will be Copland's Symphony No 3, which employs a very large and colorful orchestra and incorporates the composer's 'Fanfare for the Common Man' into a dazzling finale."

Tickets are $40 for adults, $36 for senior citizens and $5 for students of all ages. For tickets, call 333-6280 or visitcusymphony.org.

Also, Alltop and Ridenour will talk about Gershwin's work at Krannert Center's Stage 5 at 6:40 p.m. before the concert. The public also is invited to a free lecture by Alltop and Ridenour about the concert program and the composers at 11 a.m. Friday at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute, 301 N. Neil St., C, Suite 201.

College singers return to C-U

The 2017 Hinds Community College annual Midwestern Choir Tour will make several stops in Champaign and Urbana this week, most of them at public and private schools.

The public performances of the Hinds Community College Choir and Jubilee Singers will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Canaan Baptist Church, 404 W. Main St., U, and at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Grove Street Church of God,501 E. Grove St., C.

The concert is free and open to the public; a free will offering will be taken for some of the choir's expenses. The annual Hinds Community College tour here was coordinated by Willie Summerville, who died Tuesday night.

Canopy Club lineup this week

The roots-oriented psychedelic rock band Greensky Bluegrass will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday at The Canopy Club, Urbana. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

On its current tour, Greensky Bluegrass has sold out at least 12 shows. Rolling Stone has written that the band is "representing the genre for a whole new generation."

The band has slowly built its national following and come up through some of the nation's smallest venues to selling out large ones including the Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colo., this past summer. The band will return there this fall.

Formed in 2000 in Kalamazoo, Mich., Greensky Bluegrass kicked off its career playing living rooms and open mic nights in the Midwest. By 2005, the band was touring nationally, and by 2006 was playing the first in a long series of appearances at the annual Telluride Bluegrass Festival.

Also at the Canopy Club this week, at 9 p.m. Tuesday, Phantogram, with the Veldt, kicking off the first leg of their tour to support Phantogram's last album, "Three."

The album is described as a genre-bending vibe of electro-hip-hop and rock that wickedly twists Phantogram's signature pop sound.

Phantogram is known as alternative-pop icons, while the Veldt is known as shoegaze alternative-soul pioneers, recommended for lovers of Cocteau Twins, Massive Attack and Jesus & Mary Chain.

Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door. For more information, call 217-344-2263 or visit canopyclub.com.

High school groups will join forces

More than 140 musicians from high schools in the LOVC Conference will join forces in a mass band on Thursday at Hutsonville High School. The schools involved are: Cumberland, Heritage, Hume-Shiloh, Hutsonville, Martinsville, Oakland, Oblong, Palestine and Villa Grove.

The students will rehearse from 1 to 6 p.m. and perform at 7 p.m. The festival includes four specialty ensembles: The Jazz Band, The Flute Ensemble, The Clarinet Ensemble and The Percussion Ensemble.

The evening concert is open to the public. Admission is $2 for students and $3 for adults.

ARTS SCENE

Photographer showing works

The McKinley Foundation is presenting "Flowers from Our Garden," an exhibition of photographs by William Capel, with the reception from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

On view through March 31, the exhibition features eight large-scale photographs of flower blossoms. They are in the Artists' Alley @ McKinley, a new gallery space at Fifth and Daniels streets, Champaign, in the corridor connecting the McKinley Foundation and Presby Hall.

The exhibition grew out of Capel's use of emerging digital technologies that make extremely sharp, large-scale images. He enjoys seeing how viewers react to the previously indiscernible and unnoticed details.

Capel is a long-time McKinley community member and lifetime resident of Champaign-Urbana who has taken photographs since he was a child. He is a retired corporate executive.

Artists' Alley is open between 9 a.m. and 8 p.m. daily. After 4:30 p.m., entry to the space is open only through Presby Hall, 405 E. John St.

Art league hosting classes for kids

Children's classes will return soon to the Danville Art League for home schooled children and children from preschool to high school.

The classes for the home schooled will be March 20 to May 8 from 1 to 3 p.m. Mondays. The cost for the eight weeks is $55. The after-school classes will be March 22 to May 20, with classes from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. The cost is $55.

To register, call 217-442-9264. There is a discount of $5 if registration and payment are received a week in advance. Payment may mailed or paid in person during the league's open hours from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesdays through Saturdays at 320 N. Franklin St., Danville.

THEATER SCENE

Classic play at Parkland College

The Champaign Urbana Theatre Company will present "The Importance of Being Earnest" at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Parkland College's Second Stage.

The classic play by Oscar Wilde will be CUTC's first non-musical production since 2006. General admission tickets are $12.50 and may be purchased online or at the door.

The play is directed by Jessica Debolt. The cast: Aaron Bryant, Mindy Smith, Ed Pierce, Mary Rose Cottingham, Monty Joyce, Susan Curtis, Tony Curtis and Tina Radi.

Auditions for children's show

Red Mask Players will have auditions at 7 p.m. today and 7 p.m. Monday for its spring children's show, "The Mysterious Case of the Missing Ring," at the Kathryn Randolph Theatre, 601 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

The public performances will be May 19-21. Performances in the schools will be May 15-19 during the school day.

Children in grades three to eight who live in the Vermilion County area are eligible to audition. The play scripts are available for in-library reading only at the Danville, Oakwood and Westville public libraries.

At the auditions, each child fills out an audition sheet and is called on stage to read scenes from the script. No memorization is needed. In filling the roles, the casting committee looks for volume, expression and sometimes the correct physicality. At the end of the second evening of auditions, parts are cast.

Children's theater is designed to be a family experience, so each child is expected to have a parent actively involved in some aspect of the production.

LITERARY SCENE

C-U Confidential plans two issues

C-U Confidential, the print digest covering film production and presentation in the Champaign area, will be published twice this year, according to founder and publisher Jason Pankoke.

The first, Issue 9, is scheduled to appear in select locations mid-April in time for the 19th annual Roger Ebert's Film Festival April 19-23 at the Virginia Theatre. Issue 10 is targeted for release in late September in advance of the New Art Film Festival at the Art Theater Co-op in Champaign.

C-U Confidential first published in April 2007, partly as a free-to-read promotion for sister website C-U Blogfidential.

The scheduled topics for the twin issues of C-U Confidential include: Springfield poet Vachel Lindsay and his archetypal analysis from 1915 of early 20th-century film; "The Art of the Moving Picture," the popular Pens to Lens program for K-12 students to learn the craft of storytelling through writing movie scripts; the loss of That's Rentertainment video store in Champaign and our dwindling reliance on physical media; and the 100th anniversary of the Avon and Lincoln Square theaters in Decatur.

Given its independent status, C-U Confidential relies on local businesses and private support to help meet its production budget to allow each issue to be distributed free. Pankoke has extended the booking and contribution deadline for Issue 9 to March 20. Inquiries may be sent to cuconfidential@gmail.com.

HISTORY SCENE

Event at Davis Mansion

Anyone who misses the behind-the-scenes intrigue of "Downton Abbey" might want to visit the David Davis Mansion State Historic Site on Saturday for a look at the lives of servants and their employers.

Costumed storytellers will portray Irish servants who worked for the Davis family at their Victorian mansion. Visitors may talk with the servants rushing to complete their chores and hear what the Davis family members have to say about the staff.

The free, family-friendly "Upstairs/Downstairs at Bloomington's Downton Abbey" runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday.

Davis Mansion was built in 1872 for U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Davis and his wife, Sarah. Davis, who also served in the U.S. Senate, was a friend and political ally to Abraham Lincoln.

The mansion at 1000 Monroe Drive in Bloomington is open Wednesday through Saturday for free public tours. For more information, call 309-828-1084 or visit daviddavismansion.org. The site is operated by the Illinois Historic Preservation Agency.