Heinz running ads inspired by TV's 'Mad Men'
NEW YORK (AP) — Heinz is launching ketchup ads inspired by the former TV show "Mad Men."
The idea of the campaign, which shows foods like french fries and hamburgers up close without any condiments, is to underscore that they need ketchup to be complete.
Kraft Heinz is noting tongue-in-cheek that the "Pass the Heinz" campaign was created by the main character of "Mad Men," ad executive Don Draper.
It is also crediting Draper's fictional ad agency, Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce, as well as its real-life agency.
The Kraft Heinz Co. says the campaign will run as traditional print ads, such as in the New York Post, and on outdoor billboards.
"Mad Men," a drama set in the 1960s New York advertising world, ended its seven-season run in 2015.
Comments
News-Gazette.com embraces discussion of both community and world issues. We welcome you to contribute your ideas, opinions and comments, but we ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion, and we will block repeat offenders' accounts. To post comments, you must first be a registered user, and your username will appear with any comment you post. Happy posting.