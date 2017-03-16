Chuck Koplinski: Kong back on top in 'Skull Island'

Photo by: Warner Bros. Pictures/AP King Kong is back, bigger and better than ever, in 'Kong: Skull Island.'

W hen reading about the massive budgets spent on some of today's films, I often wonder, "Where did all the money go?"

That's certainly not the case where Jordan Vogt-Roberts' "Kong: Skull Island" is concerned. Sporting a $190 million price tag, there's no question that every single cent of the budget is present on the screen. This is an epic undertaking that pays off handsomely by creating a sense of place and realism that transports the viewer, as only movies can, to a world seemingly outside of, yet of our own. More importantly, the movie puts its titular character back on top of the gigantic monster heap where he belongs, giving us a Kong that's physically impressive as well as emotionally relatable.

What with the success of recent monster mashes "Pacific Rim," "Godzilla" and "Jurassic World," screenwriters Max Borenstein, Derek Connolly and Dan Gilroy have their work cut out for them in bringing anything fresh to the genre. Wisely, they begin before the beginning where King Kong lore is concerned, ignoring all other movie incarnations that have roared prior. We see him as the protector of Skull Island, which has remained hidden from the world due to a perpetual storm that constantly circles it.

However, satellites, circa 1973, have discovered it, pictures of it falling into the hands of Bill Randa (John Goodman), employee of the Monarch Corp., which specializes in tracking down massive creatures that scientist Houston Brooks (Corey Hawkins) theorizes live beneath the earth. These two convince a haggard Sen. Willis (Richard Jenkins) to OK an expedition there to map the island, and before you know it, a division of Army helicopters, led by Colonel Packard (Samuel L. Jackson), is escorting Randa and Brooks to Skull Island with mercenary James Conrad (Tom Hiddleston), war photographer Mason Weaver (Brie Larson) and a brigade of scientists (read: victims) in tow.

Vogt-Roberts wastes little time getting Kong on the screen, and what an impressive sight he is. As rendered through motion-capture technology, which is then overlaid with computer effects, he moves with a lifelike sense of fluidity that's matched by the other creatures — a big old octopus and some really weird lizard things — which makes the massive throwdowns between them all the more impressive. These fights, as well as an early sequence in which Kong takes out the fleet of choppers, are prolonged scenes that don't skimp on the "wow factor" or cheat by cutting away before certain actions are complete. Big-screen spectacle is the order of the day, and this film delivers just that where so many similar features fall short.

As for the humans who share the screen with their hairy co-star well, they do what they can. There's no shortage of talent on the screen, but they're really given very little to do other than run, look scared, run some more and look even more scared. The characters are poorly written, the cast saddled with stereotypes. At the very least, John C. Reilly is allowed to have fun, given the role of Hank Marlow, a World War II fighter pilot who was shot down over Skull Island some 30 years before the film's expedition party finds him. Vacillating between lucidity and insanity at the drop of a hat, the actor is firmly in his element delivering effective comic moments as well as a degree of poignancy that's welcome.

While the screenwriting trio misses the boat where allusions to the other "Kong" films are concerned, there's no shortage of references to Joseph Conrad's "Heart of Darkness" or to other monsters of the gigantic sort in a scene after the end credits.

It should come as no surprise that "Kong: Skull Island" is just a warm-up for other titanic fights as Godzilla returns to the big screen in 2019, while a bout between these two pop culture icons is slated for 2020.

If those two features are done as well as Vogt-Roberts' feature, their entertainment quotient should be off the charts.

'Kong: Skull Island' (★★★1/2 out of four)

Cast: Tom HIddleston, Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman, John C. Reilly, Corey Hawkins, John Ortiz, Tian Jing, Toby Kebbell, Jason Mitchell and Shea Whigham.

Directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts; produced Alex Garcia, Jon Jashni and Thomas Tull; screenplay by Dan Gilroy, Max Borenstein and Derek Connolly.

A Warner Brothers release. 120 minutes. Rated PG-13 (intense sequences of sci-fi violence & action and brief strong language). At AMC Village Mall 6, the Carmike 13 and Savoy 16 IMAX.

Also new in theaters

Odd 'Toni Erdmann' pays off in the end (★★★ out of four). After having pitched her script for "Toni Erdmann" to her co-producer, director Maren Ade said, "This will not be a comedy. This will be a very long and sad film."

True to her word, the movie is long and sad, but it is funny in the darkest and most daring of ways and achieves its goal of making the audience just as uncomfortable as its main character Ines (Sandra Huller). Much like her, there will be times while watching this movie where you'll feel as though you're on solid ground, sure of where it's going. However, Ade is a trickster and pulls the narrative rug out from under us again and again, keeping us back on our heels, unsure of where she will take this tale of a troubled father/daughter relationship.

Ines is the younger part of this equation, a workaholic who finds herself struggling in the male-dominated world of big business, forced to work twice as hard as her colleagues while getting half the credit. Enter her father Winfried (Peter Simonischek), an eccentric music teacher who suddenly has too much time on his hands now that he's retired and his beloved dog has passed away.

He decides to drop in on his daughter while she's on business in Bucharest, Romania, and it couldn't be more ill-timed. He winds up embarrassing Ines in front of her co-workers and a big client with his practical jokes and lack of social graces. This all ends badly as father and daughter share an awkward farewell, him supposedly returning home.

However, this leads to the film's first of many out-of-left-field moments as Winfried reappears as another person, one Toni Erdmann, a self-described life coach to Ines' CEO, and he just happens to show up whenever his daughter is about to have an important business or social meeting. Chaos ensues.

At just over two hours and 40 minutes, the film is far too long and will tax the patience of many. Yet, there's something to be said for sticking this out through all its surprises as Toni's behavior becomes more eccentric as time goes on and his daughter can't help but be affected by it.

Of note is a scene in which Ines is forced to sing Whitney Houston's "The Greatest Love of All," as well as a sequence in which her birthday party takes an abrupt and shocking turn.

By the halfway point, if not before, you'll be able to see where this story is headed, but the manner in which Ade arrives at it is what makes "Toni Erdmann" work. This is a journey into the absurd that holds one genuine surprise after another, and the sincerity with which Ade and her cast ultimately deliver its poignant message makes it worth venturing down this long and winding narrative road.

'Kedi' a fascinating tribute to Istanbul's cats (★★★ out of four). If you're a cat lover, you're likely to be entranced with Ceyda Torun's "Kedi." If you're not, you still may find this unique examination of one city's relationship with its very large cat population fascinating.

Istanbul is teeming with more than 30,000 stray cats, yet it doesn't strike the people who live there as a problem, as they've come to rely on their feline friends in traditional as well as unconventional ways.

Revered in the Muslim culture, cats have come to symbolize many different things to the citizens of Istanbul. One states that cats "represent the indescribable chaos, culture and uniqueness of Istanbul," while another claims the city would lose its soul were all the felines to disappear.

The respect shown to these animals seems widespread as we see them come and go as they please — begging for scraps from patrons at outdoor cafes, going in and out of clothing stores, hanging out at fish markets, standing guard at seaside restaurants — literally having the run of the city.

What with more than 14 million citizens, it comes as no surprise that different people come to see these cats in different ways.

One wayward sailor cares for them in return for one of them having provided good luck to him; a young woman views them — male or female — as representations of the sort of unbridled feminism she's not allowed to express; a woman who has battled cancer and a man dealing with addiction care for hundreds of cats each day as a way of therapy; while still another feels that taking care of the animals that surround him gets him closer to God.

At times, Torun's low, gliding camera gives us a cat's-eye view of the city, and we get to see the many nooks, crannies and hiding places it has. This isn't overdone, which is good, as it would ultimately lend a degree of cuteness that would be out of place here.

No, the purpose is to espouse the many virtues of the feline, and there's not a naysayer in sight. By presenting cats as a symbol of freedom and independence, admired for their fighting spirit, Torun succeeds in making an apt comparison to the people of Istanbul and their feline friends.

For DVR alerts, film recommendations and movie news, follow Koplinski on Twitter at @ckoplinski. He can be reached via email at chuckkoplinski@gmail.com.