Club listings, March 16-23, 2017

Photo by: Terry Brown/C.U. Bands and Fans Last Minute Fire poses with some friends and family after their show Saturday night at Last Call in Penfield. For more photos of area bands, visit C.U. Bands and Fans on Facebook.

THURSDAY, March 16

THE ACCORD: Re:Play vol2 with Sik-K, 9 p.m.

BAXTER'S AMERICAN GRILLE: Kyle Yap (rock/alternative), 6 p.m.

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Corson Music presents CU Bands and Fans Original Artist Night, 8 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Turkuaz, Organ Freeman, 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Kilborn Alley Blues Band Bon Voyage Party, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," (all sign-ups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.

GOLDY'S BAR AND GRILL: The Live Jukebox Show (David Howie and Lou DiBello play all your requests), 7 p.m.

IRON POST: UI Jazz Trombone Ensembles, 7 p.m.

JT WALKER'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR, Mahomet: Thursday Night Trivia League, 6:30 p.m.

LEADBELLY'S LINKS DRINKS AND ARCADE/ Fluid Event Center: Joe Asselin and a featured guest, David Berchtold (blues-themed variety show hosted by Asselin), 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Ken Cunningham, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

MURPHY'S PUB: Trivia Night with proceeds for the Nepal Project of Engineers Without Borders, 6 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, March 17

THE ACCORD: A Night Downtown: A Champaign County Nursing Home Gala Fundraiser hosted by Champaign County CARE ($50 tickets include two drinks, Jupiter's food, DJ Mike Ingram, and fun side events/ go to A Night Downtown for Our Nursing Home — Facebook), 7 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Bill Karr (retro), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: The Live Jukebox Show (David McHowie and Lou O'Dibello play all your requests), 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: To be announced, 9 p.m.; Finer Feelings, 9:45 p.m.; The Bashful Youngens (album release show), 11 p.m.

FIELDHOUSE 219, Monticello: St. Paddy's Day Karaoke Night! , 8:30 p.m.

GOLDY'S BAR AND GRILL: Rock 'n' Roll Pub Karaoke, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: SMC Irish Trio, 5 p.m.; Christopher Maden, 7 p.m.; Kilborn Alley Blues Band, 9 p.m.

LEADBELLY'S LINKS DRINKS AND ARCADE/Fluid Event Center: King T'z (St. Patty's Day), 7 p.m.

LU & DENNY'S TAVERN, Tolono: Nickel & Dimes Band, 9 p.m.

THE LUCKY MONKEY, Bement: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr Band,7 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Ryan Ideus and the Feudin' Hillbillies (St. Patty's Day), 9 p.m.

PIPA'S PUB: The Bluetone Drivers (classic rock and blues), 8 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: The Last Minute Band (country), 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

SILVERCREEK RESTAURANT: Candy Foster "Unplugged: Upclose and Personal" (classic R&B), 5:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, March 18

THE ACCORD: JD Mcpherson with Whiskey Shadows, 9 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Koko and Sparks, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: DJ Apollo, 10 p.m.

HUBER'S: Groove Avenue, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Traditional Jazz Orchestra, 6 p.m.; Chickadee Sermon, 9 p.m., and Sunshine Daydream with (two sets of Grateful Dead music), 9:45 p.m.

LEADBELLY'S LINKS DRINKS AND ARCADE/Fluid Event Center: Mank N Sass (acoustic funk/blues duo), 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: DJ Shane Canfield, 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: CU Comedy welcomes headliner Reena Calm from Chicago's Laugh Factory Comedy Club, WGN Radio, LA Riot Fest and more (R rated/St. Patrick's weekend stand-up comedy; $10, cucomedy.com), 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, March 19

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.; drag show, 11 p.m.; and Top 40 dance music after the show.

GUIDO'S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

IRON POST: Knights of Cabria, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, March 20

CANOPY CLUB: Open Mic Night with host Mike Ingram, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Classical Jam with Sam Gingher, 7 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, March 21

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Tuesday Live Jazz at Boomerangs, 7 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Just Peachy, 6:30 p.m.

EL TORO BRAVO, Champaign: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr, 6:30 p.m.

IRON POST: Church Street Ramblers, 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Tuesday Trivia, 7 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, March 22

CHESTER STREET BAR: What You Got Talent Show, (open to anyone), 10:30 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Trivia with Kris and Holly, 7 p.m.; Shadowplay DJ (Goth/Industrial Night), 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Argentine tango dance with DJ Grohens (lesson, 7:30 p.m.), 8 p.m.; salsa with DJ Alberto, 10 p.m.

DUBLIN O'NEIL'S: Traditional Irish music session, 8:30 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: DJ playing country dance music (free line dancing and lessons with Janet Mayol), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.

IRON POST: McNeill Quintet, 5:30 p.m.; Derick Cordoba Group, 8 p.m.; Jazz Jam, 10 p.m.

LEADBELLY'S LINKS DRINKS AND ARCADE/Fluid Event Center: Rated Ralph's Trivia Night with host, Ralph Roether (team check-in, 6:45 to 7:30 p.m.; prizes awarded, 9:30 p.m.), 7:30 p.m.

PIPA'S PUB: Prairie Crossroads Monthly Blues Jam with Susan Williams and Friends (open to all musicians), 7 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: CU Comedy's "The Showcase" (weekly stand-up comedy), 8 p.m.; DJ Mike Ingram, 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, March 23

BAXTER'S AMERICAN GRILLE: Andy Moreillon (blues/rock/folk), 6 p.m.

CLARK BAR: New Twang City, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," (all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.

IRON POST: Gonzo Diablo, 8 p.m.

JT WALKER'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR, Mahomet: Thursday Night Trivia League, 6:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Ken Cunningham, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.