Entertainment listings, March 16-23, 2017

SPECIAL EVENTS

Next week

PRAIRIE GARDENS FAIRYTALE GARDEN FAIR

What: Discover the magic of gardening with the enchanting world of fairy tales. Meet a mermaid and garden fairy; unicorn pony rides, $5, cash only. Visit a life-size princess carriage and giant beanstalk. Woodland petting zoo, $1 for feed, cash only. Free kids' games, fairy tale face painting, balloon animals, food trucks, kids make-it-and-take-it projects and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 25 and 26.

Where: Prairie Gardens, 3000 W. Springfield Ave., C.

Cost: One ticket is $1

More info: prairiegardens.com/spring-events, call 356-6532 or email info@prairiegardens.com.

Future highlights

PARKLAND COLLEGE'S 20TH ANNUAL CULTURES FAIR

What: Enjoy cultural activities and celebrate the diversity of global cultures that are part of the community. Musical performances by the Congolese band Bomoyi; Super Mazumzum, a brass and rhythm band playing classic and contemporary African music; a traditional Japanese tea ceremony from the University of Illinois' Japan House; and Los Guapos, an instrumental quartet playing folk and popular music traditions of Latin America. A jerk chicken lunch will be sold; proceeds benefiting the International Student Scholarship at Parkland. Student clubs will also be on hand with fun activities and a lecture by Professor Hua Qin from China related to air quality in that country.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 30.

Where: Student Union (U Wing), Parkland College, Champaign.

Cost: Free and open to the public. Lunch will be sold.

More info: Call 353-2190.

BROCTON RED BARN MARKET

What: The 17th annual juried show of antiques, primitives, repurposed items, paintings, photography and furniture made from barn wood, plus crafts. Demonstrations of whittling, basket weaving and chair caning on April 1. More than 50 vendors inside and outside on barn grounds. Food available.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 31 and 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 1.

Where: Red Barn, Brocton. Located on Illinois 49, 5 miles south of U.S. 36 or 5 miles north of Illinois 133.

Cost: Admission $3; free parking.

More info: broctonil.org or call 385-2450.

CRISIS NURSERY WINE TASTING

What: Presented by Art Mart. Taste wines from around the world, enjoy hors d'oeuvres and bid on silent auction items from wine vendors and a variety of local businesses. All proceeds will support Crisis Nursery's programs and services.

When: 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 6.

Where: Hilton Garden Inn, 1501 S. Neil St., C.

Cost: Tickets $25 in advance; $30 at the door.

More info: Call 337-273 or on Facebook.

BONEYARD ARTS FESTIVAL

What: A four-day event showcasing the broad range of creative activity flourishing in the community. Sculptors, weavers, photographers, painters and other visual artists join musicians, dancers, actors, poets and other performers in sharing their creativity at a variety of venues — from cafes, galleries and cultural houses to retail stores and salons. More than a traditional arts walk, the Boneyard Arts Festival is a unique countywide celebration of the arts in Champaign County.

When: April 6-9.

Where: Over 90 venues in Champaign, Urbana, University of Illinois campus, Rantoul, Homer, Mahomet, St. Joseph and Sidney.

More info: boneyardartsfestival.org/ or 40North.org.

13TH ANNUAL CUNNINGHAM CHILDREN'S HOME'S FESTIVAL OF QUILTS

What: Collection of show quilts, a silent auction and quilt boutique, a gift shop, bake sale and the Patchwork Cafe. Two speakers: Deborah Fell presents stories of hope that inspire her work, 2 p.m. both days; Sherry Fourez Sollers, quilt teacher and lecturer, presents her miniature quilts, 11 a.m. April 8. All proceeds benefit youths served by Cunningham.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 7 and 8.

Where: Cunningham Children's Home, 1301 N. Cunningham Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets are a $5 donation available at the door.

More info: cunninghamhome.org or on Facebook.

DANIEL TOSH

What: Daniel Tosh will host and perform an evening of stand-up comedy featuring writers and comedians from his Comedy Central show "Tosh.0." Tosh.show on Campus presented by Live Nation and Comedy Central.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 16.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Tickets $26-$76 plus fees.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com/events.

FILMS

This weekend

MOVIE MATINEE MAGIC

What: Watch a movie together in a family-friendly setting. For kids and their families.

When: 3 to 4:45 p.m. every Thursday, March 16 through May 25.

Where: Nate & Lillie Story Room, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2030 or champaign.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF ANG LEE

What: "The Life of Pi" (2012). Rated PG. 127 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. March 16.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

MOVIE

What: The movie, "Trolls," is open to any and all Melvin area residents. Attendees are asked to bring a rug or blanket to sit on. Those attending will have the opportunity to vote on which show will be viewed at the next free movie.

When: 7 p.m. March 17.

Where: Melvin Community Hall, 108 E. Main St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 388-2440 or melvinillinois.org.

MOVIES ON THE MAINSTAGE

What: "Hidden Figures."

When:6:30 p.m. March 18.

Where: The Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan.

Cost: Tickets, $5, adults; $3, children under 13 years, at the door.

More info: Email theshow@thelittletheatre.org.

Next week

MONDAY MATINEE

What: A 2009 animated, comedy-drama adventure film starring Edward Asner and Jordan Nagai. Rated PG. Refreshments will begin at 1:30 p.m.

When:1:30 to 4 p.m. March 20.

Where:Danville Public Library, first-floor meeting room, 319 N. Vermilion St.

Cost: Free.

More info:DanvillePublicLibrary.org.

REEL DEALS: THE FILMS OF ANG LEE

What: "Brokeback Mountain" (2005). Rated R. 134 minutes.

When: 7 p.m. March 21 and 23.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $5; additional $1 processing fee applied (online only). See all four, $15.

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

AFTERNOON MOVIE MATINEE

What: Animated action-adventure movie. Rated PG. Free popcorn.

When: 1 to 2:30 p.m. March 22.

Where: Rantoul Public Library, 106 W. Flessner Ave.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 893-3955 or rantoul.lib.il.us.

THE NEWS-GAZETTE FILM SERIES

What: "The General" (1926). This classic silent comedy starring Buster Keaton is accompanied by theater organist Mark Gifford on the Wurlitzer pipe organ with an original score of his own creation. Not rated. 67 minutes.

When: 1 and 7 p.m. March 25.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $6. Additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

Future highlights

WILD & SCENIC FILM FESTIVAL

What: Prairie Rivers Network presents one of the largest environmental film festivals to Illinois. The festival is a collection of films from the annual festival in Nevada City, Calif. The festival focuses on films that speak to the environmental concerns and celebrations of our planet. Proceeds go to support clean water initiatives.

When: Doors open at 5 p.m.; film program, 6 to 9 p.m. April 4.

Where: Art Theater, 126 W. Church St., C.

Cost: Tickets, $10 general admission; general admission with PRN membership donation, $30.

More info: Call 344-2371, prairierivers.org/wsff/ or email jkohmstedt@prairierivers.org.

ILLINOIS WATER DAY

What: Learn more about this crucial resource. Watch a major film documentary, "Damnation," and participate in discussion concerning water and infrastructure. There will be a poster session featuring research from graduate and undergraduate students from the University of Illinois.

When: 1 to 5 p.m. April 7.

Where: University YMCA, 1001 S. Wright St., C.

More info: waterday.illinois.edu or email waterdayillinois@gmail.com.

ASIALENS

What: Documentary and independent film and discussion series. "Don't Think I've Forgotten" (2015). 106 minutes, Cambodia. English with subtitles. Organized by the Asian Educational Media Service with the Spurlock Museum.

When: 7 p.m. April 11.

Where: Knight Auditorium, Spurlock Museum, 600 S. Gregory St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 333-9597 or aems.illinois.edu.

THE NEWS-GAZETTE FILM SERIES

What:"Duck Soup" (1933). This Marx Brothers classic comedy masterpiece contains several legendary sequences. Not rated. 68 minutes.

When: 1 and 7 p.m. April 15.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: $6. Additional $1 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

MUSIC

This weekend

SONGS AND STORIES

What: Michigan-based musician/author Bill Jamerson will perform a fun and entertaining program of songs and stories, "Up in the U.P.!", a musical tribute to Michigan's Upper Peninsula.

When:2 p.m. March 16.

Where:Danville Public Library, first-floor meeting room, 319 N. Vermilion St.

Cost: Free.

More info:DanvillePublicLibrary.org.

LITTLE OKAW VALLEY CONFERENCE BAND FESTIVAL

What: Over 140 musicians from high schools in the LOVC will join forces in a mass band. Schools: Cumberland, Heritage, Hume-Shiloh, Hutsonville, Martinsville, Oakland, Oblong, Palestine and Villa Grove. There are four specialty ensembles included in the festival: the Jazz Band, the Flute Ensemble, the Clarinet Ensemble and the Percussion Ensemble.

When: 7 p.m. March 16.

Where: Hutsonville High School, 500 W. Clover St., Hutsonville.

Cost: Admission $2-$3.

More info: Call 618-563-4912 or email angela.compton@hutsonvilletigers.net.

AKADEMIE FUR ALTE MUSIK BERLIN, FOREIGN AFFAIRS: CHARACTERS OF THE BAROQUE

What: The program will explore riches of the familiar and the foreign through music.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 16.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$40.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What: Bement Country Opry Band, with guest, Rockin Terry Lee, "The Wildest Piano Pumping Rock and Roll Show." Dinner of Almost Irish Beef Stew with Noodles will be served by the Monticello Masonic Lodge prior to the show.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. March 17.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Tickets $15; dinner, $8.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

CHAMPAIGN-URBANA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

What: "Music of the Heartland." Music that defines America performed by CUSO, with pianist Rich Ridenour.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 17.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $5-$40.

More info: cusymphony.org, krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

HEYWORTH COUNTRY OPRY

What: Pride of the Prairie Band featuring Deb Schneider. Special guest is Rusty Cummins. Concessions available.

When: 6 p.m. March 18.

Where: Heyworth VFW, 203 E. Main St.

Cost: $10.

More info: Call 949-5311.

BELLFLOWER COUNTRY OPRY

What: Belfllower Country Opry Band with guest, singer/songwriter Chris Krause, (classic country and gospel). A ham dinner will be served at 5 p.m.

When: 7 p.m. March 18.

Where: Bellflower Community Center, gymnasium, 202 Center St.

Cost: Tickets $10; ages 12 and younger, free; dinner, $6.

More info: 898-7493, 309-722-3497.

WARRANT

What: Multiplatnium MTV classic rock band in concert for a rockin' St. Patty's Day party. All ages.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. March 18. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner and bar.

Where: Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St.

Cost: Tickets $50 plus handling fee. Meal (optional), $12.50.

More info: Call 815-993-6585, watsekatheatre.com or email info@watsekatheatre.com.

HALI HICKS AND BRANDON HARRIS

What: Concert opens with Jordon Kaye of the Prairie Dogs playing songs he rewrote to relate to kids and softball, and features Nashville musicians. Georgia singer-songwriter Hicks, accompanied by Tom Killen (master steel guitar player for George Jones), will perform with Harris, a guitarist and singer. Fundraiser for Villa Grove Elite Softball.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 18.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $25, general admission; $50, VIP seating. Additional $3 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

Next week

ROCK FEST

What: All-ages show, featuring five bands: Degrade the Signal with Redneck Remedy, 63, Dystopians and Hurricane Creek.

When: 6 p.m. March 25. Food served from opening of doors at 5 p.m. until close.

Where: Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St.

Cost: $5 cover charge. All food, $5.

More info: Call 815-993-6585, watsekatheatre.com or email info@watsekatheatre.com.

CASTING CROWNS WITH SPECIAL GUESTS DANNY GOKEY AND UNSPOKEN

What: Christian rock band performs live, featuring songs from its new album, "The Very Next Thing."

When: 7 p.m. March 25.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Tickets $24.50-$71.50 plus fees.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com/events.

CHARLIE KING

What: Concert by the musical storyteller and political satirist. King has been at the heart of American folk music for half a century. He is touring with his latest recording, "Life & Love, Tears & Laughter," released in February.

When: 7 p.m. March 25.

Where: Urbana-Champaign Independent Media Center, 202 S. Broadway Ave., U.

Cost: Admission $15, $10 for students at the door.

More info: charlieking.org, call 493-4654 or email ehawkes53@gmail.com.

Future highlights

CULTURAL CELEBRATION SERIES: SAMBA SOUL

What: The Cultural Celebration Series is a joyful, continuing recognition of the diversity of cultures and types of music, dance and storytelling available in the area. The band for the March performance offers a broad repertoire, ranging from classical Brazilian music to contemporary samba and MPB (Brazilian popular music).

When: 1 to 1:45 p.m. March 26.

Where: The Spurlock Museum, 600 S. Gregory St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 244-3355 or spurlock.illinois.edu.

IN CONCERT AT CPL: WE THE ANIMALS

What: Local group We the Animals features musicians from bands like Take Care, Barrowe and The Annas, showcasing the vocals of Kayla Brown.

When: 2 p.m. March 26.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaign.org.

EIU CHORAL ENSEMBLES

What: "Songs of Love." The aura of romance will be in the air when EIU Choral Ensembles present a "tour de force" celebrating the majesty of love. This concert was rescheduled from Feb. 12.

When: 4 p.m. March 26.

Where: Dvorak Concert Hall, Doudna Fine Arts Center, 1860 S. Seventh St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $5-$13.

More info: eiu.edu/doudna, call 581-3110 or email doudnatix@eiu.edu.

SEA CHANTEY SING

What: Sing sea chanteys, the energetic work songs of the sailors, and other songs of the ocean, the inland waters, the fishers, dockworkers and the ports. Singing experience is not required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. March 27 (fourth Monday of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

'OLE BLUE EYES — FRANKLY SPEAKING'

What: The Guild of the Champaign-Urbana Symphony Orchestra presents an evening to help support annual in-school music education programs throughout the region. Dinner, and a song cabaret presented by baritone Ronald Hedlund and pianist Edward Rath. Register by March 24.

When: Two seatings, 5 and 7:30 p.m. March 28.

Where: Minneci's Ristorante at the Crossing, 2501 Village Green Place, C.

Cost: Tickets $75.

More info: Call 351-9139.

GREEN DAY WITH SPECIAL GUEST AGAINST ME

What: Rock band will feature songs from its new album, "Revolution Radio."

When: 7:30 p.m. March 28.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Tickets $29.50-$65 plus fees.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com/events.

TIMOTHY EHLEN, PIANO

What: Ehlen has performed in Carnegie Hall, with the Cleveland Orchestra and at festivals around the world.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 28.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

ST. LOUIS SYMPHONY

What: The program includes Adams' The Chairman Dances, Foxtrot for Orchestra; Copland's Appalachian Spring; and Beethoven's Symphony No. 7.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 29.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$55.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

BECKMAN INSTITUTE'S THURSDAYS AT 12:20 CONCERT SERIES

What: Featuring Graduate Brass Quintet. The series features performances by members of the UI School of Music.

When: 12:20 to 12:50 p.m. March 30.

Where: Atrium, Beckman Institute, 405 N. Mathews Ave., U.

More info: http://beckman.illinois.edu/events/calendars/thursday-concerts.

KRANNERT UNCORKED

What: With Garrett Ryan and Ryan Byfield, who will each perform a 55-minute set. Opportunity to try a new wine.

When: 5 p.m. March 30.

Where: Stage 5, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: krannertcenter.com or 333-6280.

PETER FRAMPTON RAW: AN ACOUSTIC TOUR

What: Grammy Award-winning singer-guitarist in concert. Gordon Kennedy, Frampton's longtime collaborator and co-producer of his album "Fingerprints," will join him on stage, alongside Julian Frampton, Frampton's son, singer and guitarist.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 30.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $47.50-$77.50; additional $4 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

NIGHT MUSIC: DONAL FOX'S INVENTIONS IN BLUE

What: Deftly blending, deconstructing and summoning forth the music of Bach, Piazolla, Schumann, Monk, Coltrane, Handel, and Radiohead, among others, Fox expertly fuses jazz, Afro-Latin and classical idioms into compelling live performances that are "unique and utterly commanding" (The Boston Globe).

When: 7:30 p.m. March 30.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, stage seating, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$49.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

DOCHA (DOWNTOWN CHAMPAIGN CHAMBER MUSIC)

What: World-class music in a casual environment. Young People's Concert, "Finding Forms: Composer-in-training Wolfgang Amadeus," featuring Rami Vamos and Natalie Monterastelli, 10 a.m. March 31 and 1 p.m. April 1; family-friendly and open to the public. Comical and educational musical field trip program for school children, March 31. Chamber music performance: "Jazzissimo," 7 p.m. March 31; "La Grande Bellezza," 7 p.m. April 1; "Bohemian Rhapsodies," 5 p.m. April 2; open to all ages.

When: 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. March 31. April 1 and 2, 5 p.m. April 3.

Where: Orpheum Theater, Orpheum Children's Science Museum, 346 N. Neil St., C.

Cost: Free. No tickets are required.

More info: docha.org, orpheumkids.net.

EDISON MIDDLE SCHOOL JAZZ BAND CONCERT

What: The band will be shakin', rattlin' and swingin' in the library. An afternoon of cool jazz.

When: 3 to 3:45 p.m. April 1.

Where: Robeson Pavilion Room A & B, Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2030 or champaign.org/.

UNDER THE STREET LAMP

What: An electrifying evening of classic hits from the American radio songbook. Exuding the rapport of a modern-day Rat Pack, the quartet features recent leading cast members of the Tony Award-winning Broadway musical "Jersey Boys."

When: 7:30 p.m. April 1.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203. W Park Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $29.50-$69.50; additional $4 processing fee applied (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

ROCKIN' FOR PARKS!

What: A benefit concert for the Champaign Parks Foundation. Featuring Mike & Joe.

When: Doors open at 7 p.m.; show at 8 p.m. April 1.

Where: City Center at Fat City Bar and Grill, 505 S. Chestnut St., C.

Cost: Tickets $10, general admission; $20, VIP Mezzanine.

More info: champaignparks.com/foundation.

KESHA AND THE CREEPIES

What: Spring concert.

When: 8 p.m. April 1.

Where: Lantz Arena, Eastern Illinois University, 2046-2150 Fourth St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $25. (EIU students with a Panther Card ID may purchase tickets for $20 each.) All seats are reserved.

More info: http://universityuniontickets.universitytickets.com/user_pages/event_listings.asp or call 581-5122.

U.S. NAVY BAND

What: Performance by the Concert Band of the United States Navy Band from Washington, D.C. The Navy's premier wind ensemble.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 3.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Free, but tickets required.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

AILIE ROBERTSON

What: Piper's Hut Concert. Robertson has some of the most impressive credentials in the Scottish harp world and has performed all around globe; she is recognized for her unique fusion of Scottish, Irish and contemporary styles. House concert. Seating is very limited. Reservations are required.

When: 7 p.m. April 4.

Where: Near downtown, Champaign.

Cost: Tickets $20.

More info: pipers-hut.com/concerts or email pipers.hut@gmail.com.

JUPITER STRING QUARTET

What: Marquee Big Mix Series. Quartet-in-residence at the University of Illinois.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 4.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$25.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

UI SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

What: The premier orchestra at the University of Illinois will perform a variety of works at this concert.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 6.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What: Bement Country Opry Band, with guest, Linda Thomas. Dinner will be served before the show.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. April 7.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Tickets $10; dinner, $8.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

UI CONCERT JAZZ BAND

What: Evening of Brazilian and Latin jazz, featuring the music of Milton Nascimento.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 7.

Where: Colwell Playhouse, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

UI WOMEN'S GLEE CLUB MOMS DAY CONCERT

What: For its traditional Moms Weekend concert, the group will combine more than 60 voices to celebrate women at this special event.

When: 2 p.m. April 8.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

UI BLACK CHORUS MOMS DAY CONCERT

What: The annual Moms Weekend performance features spirituals, gospel anthems, jazz works and R&B songs.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 8.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

MUSIC AT SLEEPY CREEK

What: This Free Music Sunday event features Stone & Snow, folk music by singer-songwriters Karen Bridges, vocals, and Clint Thomson, guitar.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. April 9.

Where: Sleepy Creek Vineyards, 8254 E. 1425 N Road, Fairmount.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 733-0330 or sleepycreekvineyards.com.

OPEN TRADITIONAL SONG SESSION

What: Sing traditional songs (and new songs that are "in the tradition"). Irish rebel, Scottish love, Appalachian murder ballads, English drinking songs; cowboy, sailor and railroad songs; spirituals, protest, war and anti-war songs. Instruments welcome; no singing experience required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. April 10(second and fifth Mondays of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Co-op at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

UI STEEL BANDS

What: This group performs calypso, soca, jazz, and global styles.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 11.

Where: Colwell Playhouse, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

LIL WAYNE

What: Rap superstar Lil Wayne will headline a show with special guests BAS and Cyhi the Prynce.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 13.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Tickets $29-$50 plus fees.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com/events.

UI PERCUSSION ENSEMBLE

What: The versatile members of this group showcase percussion traditions from across the globe.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 13.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

WAYLAND

What: In concert.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 14. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St.

Cost: $20 non-reserved ticket.

More info: Call 815-993-6585, watsekatheatre.com or email info@watsekatheatre.com.

SOUTHERN DRAWL BAND

What: In concert. Food available before and during this concert.

When: 7 p.m. April 15. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Where: Watseka Theatre, 218 E. Walnut St.

Cost: Tickets $25 non-reserved ticket.

More info: Call 815-993-6585, watsekatheatre.com or email info@watsekatheatre.com.

SINFONIA DA CAMERA

What: "Scheherazade." A troika of Russian composers concludes Sinfonia da Camera's 33rd season in grand style. Features Andres Cardenes, violin.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 15.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $5-$40.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

UI TROMBONE AND TUBA /EUPHONIUM ENSEMBLES

What: More than a dozen trombone players will blend their sounds in the Great Hall.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 19.

Where: Foellinger Great Hall, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $4-$10.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

BEMENT COUNTRY OPRY IN MONTICELLO

What: Bement Country Opry Band, with guest, Marvin Lee. Dinner will be served before the show.

When: Dinner, 5 p.m.; doors open, 6 p.m.; show at 7 p.m. April 21.

Where: Monticello Community Ballroom above the library, 201 State St.

Cost: Tickets $10; dinner, $8.

More info: bementcountryopry.com, call 377-0550, 897-1662 or email brake4music@hotmail.com.

PARKLAND JAZZ COMBO

What: Dynamic jazz tunes. Open to the public.

When: 7 to 8:30 p.m. April 24.

Where: Parkland College Theatre's Second Stage, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: faa.parkland.edu/music/.

SEA CHANTEY SING

What: Sing sea chanteys, the energetic work songs of the sailors, and other songs of the ocean, the inland waters, the fishers, dockworkers and the ports. Singing experience is not required.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. April 24 (fourth Monday of every month).

Where: Meet in the hallway behind Common Ground Food Coop at Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

Where: Email cu_chanteys@maden.org.

GARTH BROOKS WORLD TOUR

What: With guest Trisha Yearwood.

When: 7 p.m. April 28 and 7:30 p.m. April 29.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Tickets $74.98.

More info: Call 844-442-7842 or StateFarmCenter.com/Garth.

IN CONCERT AT CPL: GIRLS NEXT DOOR

What: University of Illinois' first female a cappella group. These 12 women perform music from almost every genre to entertain audiences of all ages.

When: 2 to 3 p.m. April 30.

Where: Champaign Public Library, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2070 or champaign.org.

TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS WITH VERY SPECIAL GUEST JOE WALSH

What: Rock band is celebrating its "40th Anniversary Tour."

When: 7:30 p.m. May 10.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: Tickets $50-$105 plus fees.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com/events.

DANCING

This weekend

ILLINI SWING SOCIETY WEEKLY DANCE

What: Two hours of swing dancing DJ'd by local dancers. All are welcome. No special shoes or dress required.

When: 9 to 11 p.m. Thursdays, March 16 through May 4.

Where: Room 314, Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: illiniswing.org.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What: A weekly public social ballroom dance, with a DJ playing music. St. Patrick's Day Dance. Open dancing.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. March 17.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

CONTRA DANCE

What: Urbana Country Dancers' event featuring music by Too Old To Be Controlled, with dances called by Anne Huber. No partner or experience needed. New dancer orientation at 7:30 p.m.

When: 8 to 11 p.m. March 17.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: $5; students and seniors, $4.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

COUNTRY DANCING

What: Public dances. Bands include Broken Prairie on the first Saturday of the month, Caleb Cook Bank on the second, Battle Creek on the third.Champaign Country Opry featuring Chrissy Sparks Band with guests on the last Saturday.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. every Saturday except on Country Opry Night (7 to 9 p.m.).

Where: Eagles Lodge, 605 Edgebrook Drive, C.

Cost: $5; last Saturday of each month, $10.

More info: Call 398-9527.

ENGLISH COUNTRY DANCE

What: Central Illinois English Country Dancers. Music by local musicians. Dancers of all ages are welcome. All dances will be taught. Partners, costumes and experience are not required. Bring soft-soled, nonmarking, nonstreet shoes.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. March 18.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: Admission, $3.

More info: Call 359-8225, centralillinoisecd.org or email ciecd-info@centralillinoisecd.org.

DANCE

What: Dance to the music of Logan Kirby and the Stone Creek Ramblers (rock 'n' roll). Table reservations accepted.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. March 18.

Where: Veterans of Foreign Wars Jewell Whyte Post 728, 8 Pine St., Danville.

Cost: $6.

More info: Call 442-1227.

Next week

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What: A weekly public social ballroom dance, with a DJ playing music. Class demos. Open dancing.

When: 7:30 to 10 p.m. March 24.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

Future highlights

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What: A weekly public social ballroom dance, with a DJ playing music. Hustle lesson at 7 p.m. Open dancing starts at 7:30.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. March 31.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

CONTRA DANCE

What: Urbana Country Dancers' event featuring music by Euphor, with dances called by Martha Tyner. No partner or experience needed. New dancer orientation at 7:30 p.m.

When: 8 to 11 p.m. March 31.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: $5; students and seniors, $4.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

NIGHT CLUB BALLROOM DANCE

What: West Coast Swing Night Club Dance, 7 to 9:30 p.m., then stay for the Argentine tango band, 9:30 p.m. until midnight.

When: 7 p.m. to midnight April 1.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

ILLINITHON'S BIG EVENT — DANCE MARATHON

What: University of Illinois students raise funds for St. John's Children's Hospital in Springfield. A 12-hour student-run dance marathon. Event includes family stories, a line dance, different competitions, letter writing and, of course, a big reveal.

When: Check-in, 7:30 to 8 p.m.; marathon, 8 p.m. April 1 until 8 a.m. April 2.

Where: Campus Recreation Center East, 1102 W. Gregory Drive, U.

Cost: Dancer registration fee, $30.

More info: illinithon.org, call 815-904-4867 or email Illinithon@gmail.com.

STARLITE BALL

What: For ballroom dancers of all ages. With music by the band Captain's 3. Presented by CRIS Healthy Aging Center.

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m. April 3.

Where: Harrison Park Clubhouse, West Voorhees Street, Danville.

Cost: $5.

More info: Call 443-2999 or email luann.picklap@gmail.com.

STARLITE BALL

What: For ballroom dancers of all ages. With music by the band Captain's 3. Presented by CRIS Healthy Aging Center.

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m. April 5.

Where: Harrison Park Clubhouse, West Voorhees Street, Danville.

Cost: $5.

More info: Call 443-2999 or email luann.picklap@gmail.com.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What: A weekly public social ballroom dance, with a DJ playing music. Happy Hour Novice Dance at 7 p.m. Open dancing, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. April 7.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

CONTRA DANCE

What: Urbana Country Dancers' event featuring music by Jim Nelson and Friends, with open-mic calling night. No partner or experience needed. New dancer orientation at 7:30 p.m.

When: 8 to 11 p.m. April 7.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: $5; students and seniors, $4.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

FRIDAY NIGHT DANCE

What: A weekly public social ballroom dance, with a DJ playing music. Hot bachata lesson at 7 p.m. Open dancing, 7:30 to 10 p.m.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. April 14.

Where: Regent Ballroom, 1406 Regency Drive West, Savoy.

Cost: Admission, $10.

More info: regentballroom.com or call 359-5333.

CONTRA DANCE

What: Urbana Country Dancers' event featuring music by Minor Contravention, with caller, Mac Mckeever. No partner or experience needed. Bring soft-soled, non street shoes. New dancer orientation at 7:30 p.m.

When: 8 to 11 p.m. April 14.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: $5; students and seniors, $4.

More info: urbana-contra.org.

ENGLISH COUNTRY DANCE

What: Central Illinois English Country Dancers. Music by local musicians. Dancers of all ages are welcome. All dances will be taught. Partners, costumes and experience are not required. Bring soft-soled, nonmarking, nonstreet shoes.

When: 7 to 10 p.m. April 15.

Where: Phillips Recreation Center, 505 W. Stoughton St., U.

Cost: Admission, $3.

More info: Call 359-8225, centralillinoisecd.org or email ciecd-info@centralillinoisecd.org.

STARLITE BALL

What: For ballroom dancers of all ages. With music by the band Bev Wolfe. Presented by CRIS Healthy Aging Center.

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m. April 19.

Where: Harrison Park Clubhouse, West Voorhees Street, Danville.

Cost: $5.

More info: Call 443-2999 or email luann.picklap@gmail.com.

PERFORMING ARTS

This weekend

VOICE READING SERIES

What: Series showcases new poetry and fiction by students in the creative writing master of fine arts program at the University of Illinois, featuring Michael Hurley, Ben Miller and Zach McVicker.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 16.

Where: Main Level, Rosann Gelvin Noel Gallery, Krannert Art Museum, main level, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email kam@illinois.edu or call 333-1861.

ARTIST PERFORMANCE | AUTUMN KNIGHT: IN REHEARSAL

What: "Here and Now." Drawing on elements of psychology and theater, this performance is a constructed situation exploring group relations as a means to self-knowledge among participants. Featuring Kelley Hershman and Autumn Knight.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 16.

Where: Main Level, Rosann Gelvin Noel Gallery, Krannert Art Museum, main level, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email kam@illinois.edu or call 333-1861.

COMEDIAN REENA CALM

What: C-U Comedy welcomes the touring stand-up comedian headliner from Chicago's Laugh Factory Comedy Club, WGN Radio, LA Riot Fest and more. R-rated, must be 21 to enter.

When: 8 to 9:30 p.m. March 18.

Where: Soma Ultralounge, 320 N. Neil St., C.

Cost: Tickets $10.

More info: cucomedy.com or email jesse@cucomedy.com.

Future highlights

EN GARDE ARTS PRESENTS WILDERNESS

What: Produced by En Garde Arts and co-adapted by Seth Bockley and Anne Hamburger, "Wilderness" weaves live performance, documentary interviews, immersive projection design and an original acoustic score to convey stories of parents and young adults in crisis who turn to the healing powers of the wilderness to rebalance their lives.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 28.

Where: Colwell Playhouse, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$29.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

ARTIST PERFORMANCE | AUTUMN KNIGHT

What: Drawing on elements of psychology and theatre, this performance is a constructed situation exploring group relations as a means to self-knowledge among participants. Featuring Kelley Hershman and Autumn Knight..

When: 7:30 p.m. March 30.

Where: Main Level, Rosann Gelvin Noel Annex and Light Court Gallery, Krannert Art Museum, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email kam@illinois.edu or call 333-1861.

ZOO IMPROV FINAL FRIDAYS COMEDY IMPROV SHOW

What: Kid-friendly Interactive Family Show at 7 p.m. followed by the Friday Night Improv Comedy Show at 8:30.

When: 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. March 31.

Where: SoDo Theater, 111 S. Walnut St., C.

Cost: Pay what you wish.

More info: zooimprov.com or email contact@zooimprov.

EVENING OF MUSIC AND COMEDY

What: Hosted by the Champaign Parks Foundation to benefit the Champaign Park District. Featuring the family entertainment of comedian Chris Schlichting, whose stand-up act covers hard-hitting issues like squirrels, sandwiches and his twin boys; followed by the rock cover act, Mike and Joe, doing rock hits from the '90s through today, with tunes from the '70s and '80s thrown into the mix.

When: Comedy, 7:30 p.m.; music, 9 p.m. to midnight April 1.

Where: The City Center/Fat City Bar & Grill, 505 S. Chestnut St., C.

Cost: Tickets $10-$20.

More info: champaignparks.com, call 819-3839 or email laura.auteberry@champaignparks.com.

SPEAK CAFE

What: SPEAK Cafe is an open-mic public space for poetry, hip-hop, activism, music, poetry, empowerment and expression of the black experience at Illinois. Organized and moderated by Shaya Robinson.

When: 7 to 9 p.m. April 6.

Where: Main Level, Espresso Royale Palette Cafe, Krannert Art Museum, 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email kam@illinois.edu or call 333-1860.

KNITTER STEPHEN WEST

What: Music and dance performances by students in the COLAB Class (organized by Erik Lund, music, and Kirstie Simson, dance), wearing West's knitted creations. West's weeklong visit (April 2-9) to campus also includes knitting classes and brunch organized by Klose Knit yarn store in Urbana; knitting workshop at Champaign Library; dancing fashion show with the venue hopefully at Bacaro; and more. West studied dance at the UI and is based in Brooklyn.

When: 7 p.m. April 6 and 4 p.m. April 8.

Where: April 6 at Allen Hall, 1005 W. Gregory Drive, U, and April 8 at Champaign Public Library, 2000 W. Green St.

More info: Call 403-2070 or http://westknits.com/.

'JOURNEY TO THE LAND OF OZ'

What: Presented by Champaign Park District Dance Arts School. An Interpretation of L. Frank Baum's "The Wizard of Oz" with Irish, tap and contemporary dance.

When: 7 p.m. April 8 and 2 p.m. April 9.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $10-$13; additional $1 fee (online only).

More info: Call 356-9063 or thevirginia.org.

STEP AFRIKA!: THE MIGRATION: REFLECTIONS ON JACOB LAWRENCE

What: Step Afrika!, the first professional organization dedicated to the African-American tradition of stepping, has partnered with The Phillips Collection of Washington, D.C. to conceptualize Lawrence's groundbreaking series as a textured, interdisciplinary dance piece in which lightning-fast claps, intricate footwork, percussive chants and perfect synchronicity echo themes of locomotion, flight, struggle and, ultimately, hope.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 20 and 21.

Where: Colwell Playhouse, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$25.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

THEATER

This weekend

'CLOWN BAR' AND 'HANNAH'S HELP LINE'

What:Charleston Alley Theatre's "Clown Bar" is directed by Tony Cox. "Hannah's Help Line" is directed by Alyssa Hilbert.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 16, 18, 2 p.m. March 19, 7:30 p.m. March 24 and 25, 2 p.m. March 26.

Where: Charleston Alley Theatre, 718 Monroe St., Charleston.

Cost: Tickets $10.

More info: Call 345-2287 or charlestonalleytheatre.com.

'THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST'

What: Champaign Urbana Theatre Company production.

When: 7 p.m. March 17, 2 and 7 p.m. March 18 and 2 p.m. March 19.

Where: Second Stage Theatre, Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Tickets $12.50.

More info: Email manager@cutc.org or call 352-4085.

Next week

'42ND STREET'

What: This quintessential backstage musical comedy classic is the second show in the annual Broadway series presented by WCIA 3.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 22.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C

Cost: $39-$58 plus fees.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com.

'SLEEP DEPRIVATION CHAMBER'

What: An autobiographical drama presented by The Celebration Company. A gripping examination of the conflicting realities of the black experience in 20th-century America.

When: 8 p.m. March 23-26, 29 to April 2, April 5-8.

Where: Station Theatre, 223 N. Broadway Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$15.

More info: Call 384-4000 or stationtheatre.com.

Future highlights

'ANYTHING GOES'

What: Classic musical comedy presented by Parkland Theatre, featuring the music and lyrics of Cole Porter.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 6-8, 13-15, 21, 22; 3 p.m. April 23.

Where: Harold and Jean Miner Theatre, Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.Cost: Tickets $14-$16; $12 for organized groups of 15 or more; opening night (April 6) is half price.

More info: parkland.edu/theatre or call 351-2528.

'THE BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN TEXAS'

What: Danville Light Opera's Musical Theatre. Musical based on a story by Larry L. King. Recommended for mature audiences only.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 22 and 2 p.m. April 23.

Where: Dick Van Dyke Auditorium, Danville High School, 202 E. Fairchild St., Danville.

Cost: Tickets $7-$20.

More info: dlomusicaltheatre.com or call 431-1660.

'FUNNY GIRL'

What: Spring musical by the DACC Players theater group at Danville Area Community College.

When: 7 p.m. April 7 and 8 and 2 p.m. April 9.

Where: Bremer Theater, DACC, 2000 E. Main St., Danville.

Cost: Tickets $5-$15.

More info: daccplayers.com.

'GREEN DAY'S AMERICAN IDIOT'

What: Presented by Illini Student Musicals at the University of Illinois. This high-octane show includes every song from Green Day's album, "American Idiot," as well as several songs from its follow-up release, "21st Century Breakdown."

When: 7 p.m. March 30, 31 and April 1.

Where: Lincoln Hall Theater, 702 S. Wright St., U.

Cost: Tickets $10 and $12.

More info: illinimusicals.wixsite.com/illinimusicals/american-idiot.

'IAGO'S PLOT'

What: Illinois Theatre. Shozo Sato's original take on Shakespeare's "Othello," blending Kabuki performance style from Japanese theater with bravura theatrics of the West. A free talkback following "Iago's Plot" on April 6.

When: 7:30 p.m. March 30, 31, April 1, 5-8, and 3 p.m. April 9.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, 500 S. Goodwin Ave., U.

Cost: Tickets $10-$25.

More info: krannertcenter.com or call 333-6280.

'THE MUSIC MAN JUNIOR'

What: Featuring the students of the STAR Dance and Drama Program.

When: Show, 7 p.m. April 7, 2 and 7 p.m. April 8, 2 p.m. April 9.

Where: The Little Theatre on the Square, 16 E. Harrison St., Sullivan.

Cost:Tickets $12.50 and $14.60.

More info: Call 728-7375 or thelittletheatre.org.

'MY WAY: A TRIBUTE TO SINATRA'

What: The Beef House Dinner Theatre's 21st season opener. The two-act musical features some Ole Blue Eye's most popular hits.

When: Evening shows April 7-9, doors open at 5 p.m., show at 7 p.m. CDT (6 p.m., show at 8 p.m. EDT); matinees April 8 and 9, doors open at 11:30 p.m., show at 1 p.m. CDT (12:30 p.m., show at 2 p.m. EDT).

Where: The Beef House, 16501 N. State Road 63, Covington, Ind.

Cost: Tickets $45, includes dinner .

More info: beefhouserolls.com or call 765-793-4770.

'OZMA OF OZ'

What: Children's play. Presented by Creative Dramatics Workshop. It is the third book in L. Frank Baum's Oz series, and is a follow-up to the Homer Opera House's "Return to Oz."

When: 7:30 p.m. March 31, April 1, 2:30 p.m. April 2, 7:30 p.m. April 7, 8, and 2:30 p.m. April 9.

Where: The Homer Opera House, 101 N. Main St.

Cost: Tickets $5-$8.

More info: HomerOperaHouse.com, call 688-2395 or 493-6175.

'PIPPIN'

What: The third show in the annual Broadway series presented by WCIA 3.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 14.

Where: State Farm Center, 1800 S. First St., C.

Cost: $39-$58 plus fees.

More info: Call 866-455-4641 or statefarmcenter.com.

'PROOF'

What: Red Mask Players' spring show. A comedy by David Auburn, directed by Amanda Coutant.

When:8 p.m. March 31 and April 1, 2 p.m. April 2, 8 p.m. April 7 and 8 and 2 p.m. April 9.

Where: Kathryn Randolph Theater, 601 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: Tickets $15-$18.

More info: Call 442-5858 or email redmaskplayers@hotmail.com.

OUTDOORS / NATURE

This weekend

MAPLE SYRUP OPEN HOUSE

What: The annual event is hosted by the Vermilion County Conservation District. The Sugar Bush, the building in which maple syrup is made, as well as the Pioneer Cabin, will be open. Interpreters will be on hand to demonstrate the maple-syrup-making process. The demonstration gives the public a chance to reminisce and enjoy winter history.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 19.

Where: Forest Glen Preserve, near Westville.

More info: Email lsprinkle@ccfpd.org or ccfpd.org.

SUNDAY MORNING BIRD WALKS

What: Search for birds in Busey Woods and Crystal Lake. Birders of all skill levels are welcome. Learn basic bird-watching and identification techniques from a leader of the Champaign County Audubon Society. Bring binoculars.

When: 7:30 to 9 a.m. Sundays, March 19 through May 28.

Where: Meet at Anita Purves Nature Center parking lot, 1505 N. Broadway Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: champaigncountyaudubon.org.

Next week

SPRING INTO NATURE

What: Remarkable Reptiles: Encounter the reptiles that live in the Interpretive Center. Learn about life in the wild for these creatures, and meet the resident critters up close. All ages. Registration required.

When: 2 to 3 p.m. March 20.

Where: Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: Free.

More info: ccfpd.org, call 896-2455 or email pleiter@ccfpd.org.

THINGS THAT BUG YOU: MOSQUITOES AND TICKS

What: Life cyles, ecology and surprising facts about mosquitoes and ticks will be discussed. Pointers for protecting yourself from these critters will also be shared. For adults.

When: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 20.

Where: Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 896-2455 or email pleiter@ccfpd.org.

WINTER FUN RUNS

What: Second Wind Running Club's outdoor group runs a 4- or 6-mile loop through campus and Urbana. All abilities encouraged to attend; determine your own pace per mile.

When: 6 p.m. Tuesdays through March.

Where: Meet at the southwest entrance to the UI Armory (corner of Gregory Drive and Fourth Street).

More info: secondwindrunningclub.org or email funruns@secondwindrunningclub.org.

SPRING INTO NATURE

What: Spark and Tinder: Before the convenience of matches and lighters, how did we start a fire? Try out old-fashioned fire-making skills like the bow drill and flint and steel. Learn how to make a one-match fire in the woods. For families and adults. Registration required.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. March 22.

Where: Interpretive Center, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, 2573 S. Homer Lake Road, Homer.

Cost: Free.

More info: ccfpd.org, call 896-2455 or email pleiter@ccfpd.org.

SPRING INTO NATURE

What: Survival Shelters: Would you know how to survive a night lost in the woods? The first step is knowing how to build a shelter to keep you warm and dry. After a short introduction, we'll practice making shelters together. For families and adults. Registration required.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. March 24.

Where: North West Lake trailhead, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, Homer.

Cost: Free.

More info: ccfpd.org, call 896-2455 or email pleiter@ccfpd.org.

CREATE YOUR OWN DINOSAUR HABITAT

What: Kids will design their own terrariums using live plants and toy dinosaurs to take home and enjoy. They will learn about mosses and how to keep their tiny rainforests healthy. Registration required.

When: 12:30 to 2 p.m. March 25.

Where: Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 950 N. Lombard St., Mahomet.

Cost: $10 per child or $5 if you bring your own large clear glass container.

More info: Call 586-2612, email planted@ccfpd.org.

Future highlights

NATIVE PLANTS CLOSE-UP: THE HIDDEN WORLD OF FLOWERS

What: Informational lecture as Kenneth Robertson, plant systematist emeritus from the Illinois Natural History Survey, provides a closer look into native plants for gardens and in the prairie. All ages.

When: 2 to 3 p.m. March 26.

Where: Museum of the Grand Prairie, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, Mahomet.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 586-2612 or email planted@ccfpd.org.

MIDDLEFORK AUDUBON AND ILLINOIS NATIVE PLANT SOCIETY, FOREST GLEN CHAPTER

What: The two Vermilion County conservation organizations are joining forces this year and will share some of their outings and meetings. Pizza party will feature "The Effects of Light Pollution" presented by the Rev. Timothy Sauppe, pastor at St. Mary's Church, Westville, and founder of Dark Vermilion Skies, and Lara Darling, environmental educator for Vermilion County Conservation District. All are welcome. Beverages supplied, but feel free to bring your own beverages and a dish to share.

When: 6:30 to 9 p.m. March 30.

Where: Kennekuk Environmental Education Center,Kennekuk County Park, 2296 Henning Road, Danville.

More info: Register at conniejcunningham@gmail.com

ALLERTON TRAILS HALF-MARATHON, 10K AND 5K

What: The fifth annual Allerton Races weekend at Allerton's trails. Friday, one-of-a-kind Trail-Glo 5K, and/or spend Saturday morning on the trails with the half-marathon or 10K.

When: 8:30 p.m. March 31 to 1 p.m. April 1. Packet pickup at Allerton Park Visitor Center 5 to 8:15 p.m. before the Friday 5K, and Saturday morning 7:15 to 8:45 a.m.

Where: Allerton Park & Retreat Center, 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.

Cost: $25-$57

More info: athmdirector@gmail.com or allerton.illinois.edu/.

BASIC BEEKEEPING

What: Certified master beekeeper David Burns will teach a basic workshop on beekeeping. Topics include bee anatomy and science, hives and hive equipment, installation and inspection, pests and diseases.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 1.

Where: Long Lane Honey Bee Farms Training Center,14556 N 1020 East Road, Fairmount.

More info: honeybeesonline.com or call 427-2678.

GROWING UP WILD: FANTASTIC FOXES

What: Outdoor program for preschoolers ages 2-6. Learn about sly foxes and their adaptations. Activities include learn how to "fox walk" and make a puppet. This is a chance for parents/grandparents to actively engage with children as they experience the natural world. Dress for the weather. $5 per child. Register by April 1.

When: 10 to 11 a.m. April 4.

Where: Museum Education Center, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, Mahomet.

Cost: Free.

More info: ccfpd.org, call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

CHAMPAIGN SKI AND ADVENTURE CLUB

What: The club is hosting a meet-and-greet for outdoor enthusiasts who like kayaking/canoeing, bike riding, hiking, camping and/or skiing. Meet people with similar interests.

When: 6 to 8 p.m. April 6.

When: Jupiter's at the Crossing, 2511 Village Green Place, C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Email eyrelarry@gmail.com.

NATURE PLAY PRE-K: FANTASTIC FOXES

What: Outdoor program for preschoolers ages 2-6. Learn about sly foxes and their adaptations. Activities include learn how to "fox walk" and make a puppet. This is a chance for parents/grandparents to actively engage with children as they experience the natural world. Dress for the weather. $5 per child. Register by April 4.

When: 10 to 11 a.m. April 7.

When: Natural Playscape, Homer Lake Forest Preserve, Homer.

Cost: Free.

More info: ccfpd.org, call 896-2455 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

ILLINOIS RIVERWATCH

What: Want to get involved in the stewardship of the state's rivers and streams? Join the Illinois RiverWatch Program. During this interactive workshop, learn to identify stream macro-invertebrates and practice proper monitoring techniques at a local stream. Equipment will be provided. Bring knee-high boots or waders, sunblock, insect repellent, a water bottle and lunch. Registration required.

When: 9 a.m. 4 p.m. April 8.

When: Izaak Walton Cabin, Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, Mahomet.

Cost: $50 in advance.

More info: ngrrec.org, call 618-468-2784 or email cwalsh@ccfpd.org.

UI MUSEUMS

Krannert Art Museum

What:Exhibits: "Enough to Live On: Art from the WPA," through April 22; "Autumn Knight: In Rehearsal" and "Light and Movement in Sculpture," through May 14; "Land Grant," through June 8.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday; KAM After Hours — Thursdays open until 9 p.m. Closed Sundays.

Where: 500 E. Peabody Drive, C.

Cost: Free admission; suggested donation, $3.

More info: kam.illinois.edu or call 333-1860.

Spurlock Museum

What: "Medieval Irish Masterpieces in Modern Reproduction," through April 2. "Symbols of Identity and Diversity: Judaica from the Permanent Collection of the Spurlock Museum," through April 30.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Closed Mondays and university holidays.

Where: 600 S. Gregory St., U.

Cost: Free, suggested donation, $3.

More info: Call 333-2360 or spurlock.illinois.edu.

OTHER MUSEUMS

BICENTENNIAL ART CENTER AND MUSEUM

What: "Annual Town & Country Amateur Art Exhibit and Blackhawk Park Art Exhibit."

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday or by appointment. Closed Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Through March 17.

Where: 132 S. Central Ave., Paris, Ill.

Cost: Free admission.

More info: parisartcenter.com or call 466-8130.

DOUGLAS COUNTY MUSEUM

What:Artifacts covering a variety of interests including military, medical, toys, historical clothing, housewares, organizations and clubs, art, schools, railroads, businesses and trades, farming and agriculture, radio, quilting and crafts.

When:9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Closed Sundays and holidays.

Where: 700 S. Main St., Tuscola.

Cost: Free admission; donations welcome.

More info: Call 253-2535, douglascountymuseum@hotmail.com or facebook.com/docomuseum.

MUSEUM OF THE GRAND PRAIRIE

What: Spring Break Activity. Stop by the Museum for a fun-filled activity! Candle dipping, March 20; quilting, March 21; butter churning, March 22; soap felting, March 23; and making bird feeder, March 24.

When: 2 to 4 p.m. March 20-24.

Where: Lake of the Woods Forest Preserve, 950 N. Lombard St., Mahomet.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 586-2612, email kriopelle@ccfpd.org or ccfpd.org.

ORPHEUM CHILDREN'S SCIENCE MUSEUM

What: DYI Weekend Wizard. A new topic each week. Do-it-yourself projects and science experiments.

When: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturdays.

What: Toddler Tuesdays. A new topic each week. Activities are based on art, science, games and other sensory activities.

When: 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays.

What: "Animal Encounters." The museum's education team will talk about the museum's animals, followed by animal feeding time.

When: 11 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

Cost: Admission $4-$5.

Where: 346 N. Neil St., C.

More info: orpheumkids.com or call 352-5895.

SOUSA ARCHIVES AND CENTER FOR AMERICAN MUSIC

What: "Henry Fillmore: The Man Behind the Name."

When: 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Through Sept. 29. Closed weekends, some holidays.

Where: Harding Band Building, 1103 S. Sixth St., C.

Cost: Free; donations accepted.

More info: For guided tours, call 244-9309 or sousa@uiuc.edu.

VERMILION COUNTY MUSEUM AND FITHIAN HOUSE

What: Two permanent exhibits of Lincoln-Lamon law office in Danville (1852-56) and a one-room schoolhouse; natural history displays, a coal mine shaft; and "Vermilion County in the Civil War."

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Where: 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville.

Cost: Museum admission, $1-$3. Museum and Fithian House admission, $1-$5. Children 12 years old and younger, free.

More info: vermilioncountymuseum.org or call 442-2922.

VERMILION COUNTY WAR MUSEUM

What: Exhibits with items from the pre-Revolutionary War through the operations in Afghanistan; a display of "Women in the Military" and a new World War II exhibit focusing on the war in the Pacific. Additional items have been added throughout the museum.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; noon to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Closed Sundays, Mondays and holidays.

Where: 307 N. Vermilion St., Danville.

Cost: $4 adults; $2 under 18; free for children under 6 and active duty military personnel and their families.

More info: Call 431-0034.

PLANETARIUM

WILLIAM M. STAERKEL PLANETARIUM

Sky show: "Spring Prairie Skies," 7 p.m. Fridays, March 17 through April 28. Except March 24, 31 and April 7.

Main features: "The Stargazer," 8 p.m. March 17 and 18."The Dark Matter," 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, March 31-April 29.

Children's feature: "In My Backyard," 7 p.m. Saturdays, March 18.

World of Science Lecture: "Chasing Tornadoes!," by Andrew Pritchard, meteorologist and atmospheric photographer, 7 p.m. March 31.

Where: Parkland College, 2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

Cost: Admission, $5-$6. Lecture, $2.

More info: Call 351-2568 or 351-2446.

EXHIBITS

ARTIST GALLERY@ McKINLEY

What: Opening reception for the gallery's first exhibition, "Flowers from Our Garden," photographs by William Capel. Presented by McKinley Foundation.

When: 4 to 6 p.m. March 16. Open, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. After 4:30 p.m., entry to the space is open only through Presby Hall, 405 E. John St. Through March 31.

When: Gallery space at Fifth and Daniels streets, Champaign, in the corridor connecting the McKinley Foundation and Presby Hall.

More info: mckinley-church.org, office@mckinley-church.org or call 344.0297.

ASIAN AMERICAN CULTURAL CENTER

What: "Seeking," a black-and-white analog photography exhibition in collaboration with the Urbana Museum of Photography.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Through March 31.

When: 1210 W. Nevada St., U.

More info: oiir.illinois.edu/aacc/our-programs/artist-showcase, email aacc@illinois.edu or call 333-9300.

CHAMPAIGN PUBLIC LIBRARY

What: Exhibition series, "The Art Connection: Schools to Library," features artwork by students from Bottenfield Elementary, Westview Elementary and Central High School.

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Wednesday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, first floor. And 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; 1:30 to 5 p.m. Sunday, FriendShop Bookstore (elevator to lower level). Through May.

Where: Main library on the east wall of the children's area, and in the FriendShop Bookstore, 200 W. Green St.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 403-2070 or champaign.org.

COMMUNITY CENTER FOR THE ARTS (C4A) GALLERY

What: Textural compositions and abstract landscapes by Rich Gouinlock.

When: 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Through March 31.

Where: 202 W. Main St., U.

More info: c-4a.org/gallery, email info@c-4a.org or call 384-5150.

DANVILLE ART LEAGUE

What: Art show, "Veterans Experience 2017." This is the fifth year the VA Illiana Health Care System and the Danville Art League have collaborated efforts to encourage veterans to show artist talents.

When: 6 to 9 p.m. Monday; 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday through Saturday. Through March 30.

Where: 320 N. Franklin St., Danville.

More info: Call 442-9264 or email thedanvilleartleague@gmail.com.

GIERTZ GALLERY AT PARKLAND COLLEGE

What: "Home: Works by Alicia Henry,"a solo exhibition of artwork by award-winning Parkland College alumna.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; noon to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed March 18—25. Through March 28.

Where:2400 W. Bradley Ave., C.

More info: artgallery.parkland.edu, call 351-2485 or email giertzgallery@parkland.edu.

ILLINI UNION ART GALLERY

What: "Eighth Annual Eric Show," a juried high school art show. This show is endowed by Dale M. and Peg Steffensen in memory of Dale's son, Eric (1951-1970).

When: 7 a.m. to 1 a.m. Friday and Saturday, 7 a.m. to midnight Sunday through Thursday. Through March 31.

Where: Illini Union, 1401 W. Green St., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: union.illinois.edu, 40north.org/programs/eric-show.

ILLINOIS TERMINAL

What: Wall displays, "MTD Art: Moving Pictures Through Your Neighborhood": "The Commuters," pastel pencils on paper by EKAH, "Lush," encaustic by Christina Nordholm, "Field 135," gouache & ink on bristol by Kelly Hieronymus and "Bar Top," oil on paper by Natalie Pivoney, the artists chosen to be featured inside all MTD buses.

When: All day, every day. Through April 30.

Where: Across from the elevators on the first floor, 45 E. University Ave., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: 40north.org/programs/mtd-art or call 384-8188.

MURPHY GALLERY

What: Art at the Y exhibition, "Bed Shoe Home: Poverty and Homelessness in Champaign-Urbana." Installation by artist Jane Gilmor; presented in collaboration with the schools of Art + Design and Social Work, as well as area homeless shelters and residency programs. "Bed Shoe Home" exhibition series is dedicated to all those in Champaign-Urbana without affordable housing.

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday; closed Saturday and Sunday. Through March 17.

Where: University YMCA, 1001 S. Wright St., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: 337-1500, universityymca.org/art.

SPRINGER CULTURAL CENTER

What: Opening day of "Champaign County Town & Country Amateur Art Show." Original works from both youth and adult divisions are displayed for public viewing. There will be a public critique by the juror on the last day of the show.

When: March 18. Open, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Through April 29.

Where: 301 N. Randolph St., C.

Cost: Free.

More info: Call 819-3909, email michelle.olden@champaignparks.com or champaignparks.com/art-exhibits.

TARBLE ARTS CENTER

What: "2017 Undergraduate All-Student Show," Main Gallery; "Mythic Macrocosm: Stewart Goldman Painting," Brainard Gallery; "Jacco Olivier: Cosmology in Flux," Blackbox Series of video works, eGallery.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Closed Mondays and holidays. Through April 2 in Main Gallery; and May 14 for Brainard Gallery and eGallery exhibits.

Where: 2010 Ninth St. (South Ninth Street at Cleveland Avenue), Eastern Illinois University, Charleston.

Cost: Free.

More info: eiu.edu/tarble, call 581-2787 or email tarble@eiu.edu.

URBANA-CHAMPAIGN INDEPENDENT MEDIA CENTER

What: "Resist: Community-wide Art Show," featuring works by local artists in many different media. A portion of sales will go to Black Lives Matter CU, Courage Connection, IMC and Three Spinners.

When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Through March 18.

Where: Gallery, 202 W. Broadway Ave., U.

Cost: Free.

More info: ucimc.org, call 344-8820 or email imc@ucimc.org.

URBANA MODEL TRAIN SHOW

What: Presented by the Midwest Central Railroad Club and the Urbana Free Library.

When: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. April 1 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 2.

Where: Lincoln Square Village, 100 W. High St., U.

Cost: Free admission.

More info: Call 359-2868, email rickschro1@gmail.com, call 469-2793 or email bjstikkers@sbcglobal.net.

GALLERIES

ART CO-OP GALLERY

What: Exhibition of "New Work by The Artisans 10+." Artists are Sandra Batzli, Cindy Carlson, Sandy Hynes, Judy Jones, Jana Mason, Ann McDowell, Dot Replinger, Ann Rund, Bonnie Switzer and Gayle Tilford.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday; noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Through April 2.

Where: 150 Lincoln Square Mall, Urbana.

More info: Call 352-4562.

CINEMA GALLERY

What: Opening day for "Sacred Trees." New Studio Furniture and Functional Art by Thomas Skaggs of Urbana.

When: March 18. Open, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday; closed Sundays through Tuesdays. Through May 13.

Where: 120 W. Main St., U.

More info: cinemagallery.cc or call 384-2253 or email baxley@baxleymedia.com.

FARMS / MARKETS

NEW THIRD SATURDAY MARKET

What: Vendors both indoors and outdoors, filled with creative crafts, antiques and unique finds.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on third Saturday of every month, March 18 through Dec. 16.

Where: Merchant Building on the Moultrie-Douglas County Fairgrounds, Arthur.

More info: Call 520-3349, 254-5010 or email dbissonett@gmail.com.

URBANA'S MARKET IN THE SQUARE

What: The market features fresh produce, baked goods, meats and cheeses, wines, arts and crafts, and more.

When: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. second and fourth Saturdays, March 25 to April 22.

Where: Inside Lincoln Square, downtown Urbana.

More info: urbanabusiness.com/market-in-the-square/.