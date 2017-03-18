Who lives here? March 18, 2017
Each week on this page, The News-Gazette will show a screenshot of a home from a movie or TV show and ask readers, "Who lives here?" Email your guess of a character who resides there to wholiveshere@news-gazette.com, and we'll give a winner a shout-out on next week's page. Be sure to include your full name and town of residence.
LAST WEEK'S ANSWER
Frank Heiligenstein of Urbana correctly guessed the home of Treasury Secretary William Cleary (Christopher Walken) and his family in 2005's "Wedding Crashers."
