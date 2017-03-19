Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

'Toni Erdman' playing at Art

The German comedy "Toni Erdman" is one of the most talked-about films on the festival circuit, according to the Art Theater Co-op, where the flick plays this week. The Oscar nominee for best foreign language film and winner of other awards is about a retired piano teacher and divorcee (Peter Simonischek) who pays a surprise visit to his estranged daughter Ines (Sundra Hller), a high-ranking management consultant in Bucharest. Director Maren Ade makes this potential tale of redemption "wholly original and affecting."

Head to Krannert

With the UI on spring break, this week is a good time to visit Krannert Art Museum. Among exhibitions: "Enough to Live On: Art from the WPA," featuring art by Works Progress Administration artists 1935-'43; "Land Grant," featuring a variety of objects — including cool gemstones found in Illinois — to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the UI; and "Zina Saro-Wiwa: Did you Know We Taught Them How to Dance?," the first solo museum show of works by the British-Nigerian video artist/filmmaker. Open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Charlie King in town

Political satirist/singer-songwriter Charlie King — Pete Seeger was a fan — must have a lot of material to work with now. Billboard says: "With encouraging regularity, Charlie King emerges from his self-reflection to remind us of the happy resilience of the human spirit. His message songs vary between the funny and the frightening, but he pulls them off with unvarying taste, musical skill and charm." He performs at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Independent Media Center — the old Urbana post office. Tickets: $15, adults; $10, students. View item on G-4.