Rich Warren: The latest gadgets invade our privacy

If you fear your TV spies on you, disconnect it when not in use. Pull the AC power cord. Depending upon what you watch on your so-called "smart" TV, disable its WiFi and/or disconnect its ethernet cable.

Obviously, that won't work if you watch programming via the internet. Everything is a trade-off. Many of the latest "smart" features require two-way communications.

It is bad enough that many TV manufacturers spy on your viewing habits and sell the information to companies that compile data for advertisers. It seems that the government not only can access your viewing habits, but also use the microphone built into your TV or remote control (or in some cases, the speaker in your TV) to eavesdrop as well.

You're trapped. Many of the applications (apps) on your smartphone report back to their providers about how you are using your phone. You give them permission in order to enable convenience features.

All of the new digital assistants such as Alexa, Siri, Cortana and Google constantly track you and record every query and command. Their originators store this data on servers to be parsed and analyzed for whatever purpose Amazon, Apple, Microsoft and Google desire.

As said in another era, "There ain't no such thing as a free lunch."

Even if you turn off your phone, most models still communicate with the nearest cell tower. The only way to make your phone totally invisible is to remove the battery, which is impossible on 95 percent of today's phones. Or you could buy or very cheaply construct a small Faraday cage that blocks all radio signals.

Most infuriating is Alphabet's Nest home thermostat. It knows whether you're home or away, records your temperature settings and numerous other environmental factors, and sends the information back to Alphabet's parent, Google, to sell.

Once a month, I receive an email with a chart of my heating/cooling energy usage and how it compares with other Nest users. So I called Nest and asked it not to collect data on me.

Nest informed me in no uncertain terms that it would be happy to do so, but it would turn my $250 Nest thermostat into a basic dumb unit equivalent to any $20 thermostat you could buy at the home improvement store. This agreement was not printed on the box.

Perhaps you don't mind companies and possibly the government tracking your every move. You may consider it a fair trade for free or enhanced services.

I admit to allowing Google to know my whereabouts in return for Google Maps route guidance and traffic information. I'd rather pay for the service with the agreement that Google would not store any information concerning my travels.

More on the death of vehicle CD players

A reader concurred with the column on the disappearance of CD players from vehicles:

"Good article on the death of CD players. I bought a RAM Rebel last summer. It never occurred to me to check on whether or not it had a CD player. I just assumed it did. Bad assumption. I'd driven it for two weeks before moving my stack of CDs to the console and selecting one to play. I couldn't find the slot, and the manual was no help, so I called the salesman and asked where they'd hidden it. 'Oh, nobody uses those anymore, so your truck doesn't have one. You have satellite instead, for one year free.' 'OK,' I said, 'I'll give it a shot.' I did, and if I hadn't paid so much for the vehicle, I'd seriously give Sirius/XM two barrels of shot, 12 gauge grade — all they do is talk, talk, talk and play stuff I don't like. I hate having no choices anymore other than those they allow me to have. So I rarely use it, tuning in the regular radio instead, which I don't like either for the same reasons as above. At least it's free."

Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. He can be emailed at hifiguy@mchsi.com.