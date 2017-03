Club listings, March 23-30, 2017

Photo by: Terry Brown/C.U. Bands and Fans From left, Tom Killen (George Jones' steel guitar player for 30 years), Hali Hicks and Brandon Harris performed Saturday night at the Villa Grove Elite 12 fundraiser at the Virginia Theatre. For more photos of area bands, visit C.U. Bands and Fans on Facebook.

THURSDAY, March 23

BAXTER'S AMERICAN GRILLE: Andy Moreillon (blues/rock/folk), 6 p.m.

CLARK BAR: New Twang City, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," (all sign-ups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.

IRON POST: Gonzo Diablo, 8 p.m.

JT WALKER'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR, Mahomet: Thursday Night Trivia League, 6:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Ken Cunningham, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, March 24

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Bill Karr (retro), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: PBS, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Airacobra. Ashland, Jordan & Jill (rock), 10 p.m.

EXILE ON MAIN STREET: Owen Stevenson Band, 7 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Hairbangers Ball, 8 p.m.

HUBER'S: The Shed Brothers, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Dalton Hall, 9 p.m.

JT WALKER'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR, Mahomet: Matt Ellis, 9:30 p.m.

LEADBELLY'S LINKS DRINKS AND ARCADE/Fluid Event Center: Bluesmattic Blues Band, 9 p.m.

LU & DENNY'S TAVERN, Tolono: Crazy Johnny Band, 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Love Sign (variety of rockabilly, country and some classic pop songs), 6 p.m.; Unfamiliar Vibez, 9 p.m.

PIPA'S PUB: Caleb Cook Band (classic country), 9 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Crazy Johnny (combination of blues and classic rock), 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

SATURDAY, March 25

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Candy Foster and Shades of Blue (R&B/blues), 8 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: The Painkillers Blues Band, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Gloria & Andy, Kathy Harden, Jim Bean, Chris Courtney, Honey Tap, Tons O' Fun Band, surprise guest artists (a fundraiser for MusiCares, in memory of Paul Sabuco and Greg Hill/admission by donation), 7 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: Matthew Curry, 8 p.m.

GOLDY'S BAR AND GRILL: Vivacious Audio (rock), 9 p.m.

IRON POST: Stand Up Comedy, 9 p.m.

LEADBELLY'S LINKS DRINKS AND ARCADE/Fluid Event Center: Susan Williams Band (blues rockers), 9 p.m.

LU & DENNY'S TAVERN, Tolono: Crazy Johnny Band, 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Big Guns ('80s hair metal), 9 p.m.

MONTICELLO BOWL, Monticello: King T'z, 8 p.m.

OAKLAND VFW POST 3637: Whiskey River (classic/modern country, rock and blues), 8 p.m.

SALOON BY THE RAIL, Tilton: The Live Jukebox Show solo edition (David Howie brings the solo version of the all-request live jukebox), 8 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

VFW POST 5520, Champaign: Lonestar Karaoke (1920's theme), 8 p.m.

SUNDAY, March 26

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.; drag show, 11 p.m.; and Top 40 dance music after the show.

GUIDO'S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

IRON POST: Soul on Sunday (spoken word and soul singing), 7 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Surreal Deal (blues, jazz and classic rock), 8 p.m.

MONDAY, March 27

CANOPY CLUB: Open Mic Night with host Mike Ingram, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Jacob Jazz Duncan Trio, 6:30 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, March 28

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Tuesday Live Jazz at Boomerangs, 7 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Vibe Squared, Blastfome & Shpwrkd, 10 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Bob Watson and Matt Stewart, 6:30 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," (all signups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.

EL TORO BRAVO, Champaign: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr, 6:30 p.m.

IRON POST: Morgan Orion (New Orleans rocking anti-folk) and Ticketless Traveler (Americana), 8 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Tuesday Trivia, 7 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, March 29

CHESTER STREET BAR: What You Got Talent Show (open to anyone), 10:30 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Mank N Sass, 6:30 p.m.; Shadowplay DJ (Goth/Industrial Night), 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Argentine tango dance with DJ Grohens (lesson, 7:30 p.m.), 8 p.m.; salsa with DJ Alberto, 10 p.m.

DUBLIN O'NEIL'S: Traditional Irish music session, 8:30 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: DJ playing country dance music (free line dancing and lessons with Janet Mayol), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.

IRON POST: SSG Trio (jazz), 6 p.m.; Jazz Jam, 10 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Strange Daze, Leaving Eden (rock), 7 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alt.), 9 p.m.

SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: CU Comedy's "The Showcase" (weekly stand-up comedy), 8 p.m.; DJ Mike Ingram, 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, March 30

BAXTER'S AMERICAN GRILLE: Dan Hubbard (original rock 'n' roll), 6 p.m.

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Live Karaoke Band, 9 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: The Magic Beans, 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Live Jukebox Show (David Howie and Lou DiBello play all requests), 6 p.m.

IRON POST: University of Illinois Jazz Combo (Bridgewater), 5 p.m.; The Tillers with Bones Jugs, 8 p.m.

JT WALKER'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR, Mahomet: Thursday Night Trivia League, 6:30 p.m.

LEADBELLY'S LINKS DRINKS AND ARCADE/Fluid Event Center: Joe Asselin and a featured guest, Mary Jo Curry (blues-themed variety show hosted by Asselin), 7 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ Ken Cunningham, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.