Notes-Worthy: Band goals

Music notes with C.U. Bands and Fans' Terry Brown:

Documenting the live music scene, I often wonder how far a band really wants to go. What are their goals as a band? I know some just want to do shows and make money, and some want to record and sell albums, and some want to go to Nashville. This question always crosses my mind. So I put it to my musician fans. A sampling of the give-and-take:

Cara Crash: Get signed, get paid and tour!

Blake Gazaway: Ours is to support ourselves with a career.

Greg Lamb: Connect with the crowd and see how they respond to the songs we write. Already been through my trying to procure the record deal days. A lot of work.

Patrick Campbell: All I want to do is ENTERTAIN and make a few bucks doing it — so far so good.

Steve Anderson:I've played with signed acts over years. It felt the same as playing anywhere else. Same thrill. But the money is less than you expect. But it was still good money.

Craig Rosson: As a producer, we desire to give opportunities to those with the drive and desire to perform and grow. We assist in getting musicians in the studios at an affordable rate. Their success is our success.

Jack Brighton: All I want to do is play great music and save the universe.

JT Teeze: I just want to meet Taylor Swift.

Joshua Smith: Though I can't specifically speak for my bandmate Erik Flesher, my personal goal as a musician is to connect with people.

Seldom Surreal: I just love to play, and have always played in bands because I love the music and the opportunity to perform ... never expected anything. Beyond that it's icing on the cake.

Ed Clem: We always just tried to stay ahead of our bar bill.

Dave Drake: If you aren't playing original music then anything short of "just having fun" is futility. There's nothing to accomplish playing cover music other than entertaining local pub patrons and hopefully and most importantly yourself.

Maria Adams: I just wanna have fun and meet as many people as possible who love music. I am thankful for the opportunity at hand to experience what all of you have. Coming from a gospel band background, this is a whole new world.

Bruce Busboom: Immortality.