Sadly, a familiar tale

Photo by: Thom Schnarre/courtesy Prince Robertson, left, addresses Chris Senopole in a scene in the drama 'Sleep Deprivation Chamber' by Adam Kennedy and Adrienne Kennedy, opening tonight at the Station Theatre.

URBANA — The drama "Sleep Deprivation Chamber" seems ripped from today's headlines, but the true incident on which it is based actually happened in 1991 in Virginia.

Opening tonight at the Station Theatre, the play by Adrienne Kennedy and her son, Alex Kennedy, is the fictionalized account of Adam's 1991 arrest and beating by a white police officer in the driveway of his parents' Arlington, Va., home.

The title of the play serves as a metaphor for the aftermath.

"The feelings that she and her family went through after this incident felt like a hallucination or delirium," said Latrelle Bright, who directs the cast of 12. "It tells of what it felt like afterward to go through this horrific incident of her son being wrongly accused."

Bright said one of the reasons she wanted to direct "Sleep Deprivation Chamber" was to work through her feelings over the 2009 shooting death by Champaign police of unarmed 15-year-old Kiwane Carrington. Police said the shooting was accidental.

"It stayed with me and students and young people I've met in the community," she said. "Part of it was to purge in an artistic way my feelings about excessive force."

In the Kennedy case, police had arrested Adam — a college student named Teddy in the play, portrayed by Preston Roseborough of Champaign — for having a broken tail light. He drove his car to the driveway of his parents' home to face the police, where he was beaten by an officer.

"He had injuries like a swollen, puffed face and bruised ribs," Bright said. "He went to the hospital."

However, Adam/Teddy was charged with battery and assault for allegedly beating the officer. A judge who presided over the trial tossed out the case, finding there was not enough evidence to prove the charges.

Later, the Kennedys, a well-off academic family, filed a civil suit against the police and prevailed in that as well.

Bright called the play tense and dramatic. It's not linear but instead surreal as it relates the state of mind of Suzanne, the mother, portrayed by Rhonda Henderson of Rantoul.

The mother of two children, Henderson wanted the role because she felt connected to the story.

She said Suzanne is an overly concerned mother who doesn't like to follow instructions. For example, she was to write a few letters to the court system in defense of her son. She wrote 17.

"Like any mother, she does anything possible to help her children," Henderson said.

Roseborough said he feels bad for Suzanne/Adrienne Kennedy.

"I feel the incident was completely taken out of line," he said. "If Adam would have been able to explain what had happened the situation would have been solved without such a long process."

The 80-minute play, to be presented over three scenes and without intermission at the Station, premiered in February 1996 at the Signature Theater in New York. It went on to win the Obie Award for best new American play.

"I think the play is very relevant though the incident took place in 1991," Henderson said. "It's still very sad that the story is relevant. People still need to be educated that racial profiling still happens."

If you go

What: Celebration Company presents "Sleep Deprivation Chamber," a drama by Adam Kennedy and Adrienne Kennedy, directed by Latrelle Bright

When: 8 p.m. today through April 8

Where: Station Theatre, 223 N. Broadway Ave., U

Tickets: $10 on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays; $15, Fridays and Saturdays

Reservations: 384-4000 or stationtheatre.com