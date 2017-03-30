Frampton still alive

Photo by: Laura Roberts/Invision/AP Peter Frampton performs at the 'All for the Hall' benefit concert April 12, 2016, at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. Image

Peter Frampton is in an acoustic mood nowadays, and that's what you'll hear at the Virginia Theatre tonight.

Gone are the flowing blonde locks, and so is the electronic "talk box" which he used on hits like "Do You Feel Like We Do" to meld his voice and his electric six-string.

"Peter Frampton Raw: An Acoustic Tour" promotes his latest album, "Acoustic Classics."

He has been around the block indeed.

At 16, he became a member of The Herd, a British band that was virtually unknown in the United States.

Two years later, he was in Humble Pie, best known for its hits "30 Days in the Hole" and "I Don't Need No Doctor."

Bandleader Steve Marriott had already put in his time with the "mod" Small Faces, thus named because all of the members tended to be on the short side.

Their biggest hit was the psychedelic "Itchycoo Park."

Humble Pie was much bluesier than the Small Faces, and Marriott rose to the occasion, Frampton said, with his growl on "Natural Born Bugie" — a unique spelling of "boogie."

But neither Small Faces nor Humble Pie made Marriott famous, and he was said to have blown a chance to join the Rolling Stones.

Frampton recalls his short time in Humble Pie as a humble learning experience.

"Steve was underrated to the max. He had so much talent in that tiny body coupled with that angst he had; sometimes it was annoying, but the man was so inspiring," Frampton said. "It was an honor to have worked with him."

In 1991, Marriott died in a fire while recording songs for a future album with Frampton.

Then Frampton started his own band, Frampton's Camel, which disappeared after just one album, in 1974.

Solo, his "Somethin's Happening" did not happen, but the follow-up album, "Frampton," went gold with hits "Show Me The Way" and "Baby, I Love Your Way."

Still, "Frampton Comes Alive!" was the big moment.

The double album took the top spot on the charts for all of 1976, selling millions of copies worldwide.

Frampton also performed live or on records with George Harrison, Harry Nilsson, David Bowie, Jerry Lee Lewis, Ringo Starr and John Entwistle, of The Who.

Frampton will play all of his hits at the Virginia.

"Oh yes, we do all of them, the deeper cuts, and my son Jason Frampton opens for us, also acoustic," he said. "It's something I never thought I'd do."

Why not?

"It just got to the point where a lot of people put out albums redoing their classics exactly the same way they did before, so they could own the master" recording and make more money, Frampton explained.

He decided he didn't want to do that.

"That wasn't the point," he said. "If I'm going to redo the classic cuts, and favorites from other albums, I wanted to do them differently, strip them down."

"I realized it was going to be a journey," he said.

At first, he made an effort in a Nashville studio.

"I figured, I'll knock these out in a couple hours," he said.

But the sound wasn't right.

"It sounded like it's 40 years later, but I think my band's playing with me, and they're not there," he said.

He gave it some thought over time.

"I realized I wanted to sound like I'd just written the song. That's the performance I'm looking for," Frampton said.

He liked the intimate sound, and now he likes an intimate concert.

"When we do tour, it's something we like to keep it down to 2,000 seats; even that can be too big," he said. "I want it like a large living room."

Frampton said he likes to perform in classic old theaters, so he was glad to hear the Virginia fit that bill.

"There's no more talk box on this tour; it's totally acoustic," Frampton said. "The audience has to perform the talk box on 'Show Me The Way'; we need full audience participation to sing it."

He said he still loves touring.

"It's the same as it ever was: After about three weeks, I want to be home; when I get home, I want to be on the road again," he said.

FAN FAVORITES

Peter Frampton's glory days go all the way back to the 1960s. Here are five songs fans love.

With Humble Pie:

"Shine On" (1971)

Written by Frampton, it was the opening track on Humble Pie's fourth album, which was Frampton's last album with the band.

Solo:

"All I Wanna Be (Is by Your Side)"

Frampton left Humble Pie in 1971 at its peak when the "Rockin' the Fillmore" album was making them a household name. With 1972's "Wind of Change" album, he hosted superstars including Ringo Starr and Billy Preston.

"Show Me the Way"

In 1976, "Frampton Comes Alive!" was the best-selling album in the U.S. His previous album, "Frampton," was a modest hit. A studio version of "Show Me the Way" had been released in 1975. The live version was issued in early 1976 and took off, ultimately hitting No. 6.

"Do You Feel Like We Do"

There was a six-minute version on the 1973 album "Frampton's Camel," but on the live album it let disc jockeys take a break for 15 minutes.

"I'm In You"

The Frampton super-sexy single from his album of the same song. Full disclosure: I have always really hated this song. Released in 1977, it rose to No. 2 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100. Frank Zappa ridiculed this song on the 1979 album "Sheik Yerbouti," and his version features a young guitar wizard, Adrian Belew, who lived in Urbana for several years.

IF YOU GO

What: Peter Frampton Raw (Acoustic).

When: 7:30 p.m. March 30. Doors open 6:30 p.m.

Where: Virginia Theatre, 203 W. Park Ave., C.

Tickets: $47.50 to $77.50.

More information: thevirginia.org.