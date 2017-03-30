Frank's Faves: Movie grandparents

This week: "Nobody can do for little children what grandparents do. Grandparents sort of sprinkle stardust over the lives of little children." — Alex Haley

I received an unusual suggestion for a column recently — from a most unexpected source, yet one I find it impossible to refuse.

That's because it came from one of my grandchildren, and as anyone who knows me can tell you, all of my dozen or so grandkids and great-grandkids have me wrapped snugly around their little fingers. I can't refuse any of them anything, which gets me into no end of trouble with their parents and my wife for allowing them things they've already been forbidden. But what can I say? I'm a grandpa; it's my job to spoil them. And I'm pretty good at it, if I do say so myself.

Which brings me to this week's request from 15-year-old Victoria, who asked me out of the blue one day, "Why don't you write about me any more, Grandpa?" I admit, the question took me aback, but she reminded me that I'd written about her a few times years ago while reviewing local concerts for The News-Gazette and asked if I would do so again.

I recall taking her at age 4 to see her first circus — Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus at the Assembly Hall, no less — and reporting her enthusiastic reactions by way of reviewing "The Greatest Show on Earth,": including her summary suggestion that we two should run off and join the circus that very night.

A couple years later, I took then-6-year-old Victoria to her first rock show at Krannert's former Wall to Wall Guitar Festival, then wrote about how I lost her to purple-coiffed guitarist Dan Zanes and the "wild dance party" he instigated in front of the stage. Victoria has always liked to shake it down, so I didn't want to discourage her, but trying to follow her in the massive post-performance dance line out into the lobby was a lot like navigating a pint-sized wildebeest stampede. I'm lucky she didn't make it to the tour bus before I caught up with her, or we might never have seen her again.

So, yeah, a faves list for Victoria is justified, though I should point out that as a rule, I don't play favorites with my grandkids. Or rather, I do play favorites, but with ALL of them. They're all my faves. But a faves list for Victoria presents a problem: Aside from the English queen she's named for and Julie Andrews' character in the 1982 comedy "Victor/Victoria," there haven't been many notable movie Victorias. There have, however, been quite a few noteworthy grandparents, which leads me to dedicate the following to Victoria — and to all my grand-youngun's:

MY FIVE FAVORITE MOVIE GRANDPARENTS

Grandpa Joe in "Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory" (1971). Jack Albertson ably demonstrates job one for a grandpa — to serve as sidekick and co-adventurer (as well as occasional partner in crime) to his grandkids — as he leaves his bed to be the accompanying adult on Charlie' gold-ticket tour of the title confectionary. He's mostly a good influence, although he is tempted by Wonka's bubble room and angered by his abrupt rule changes, but hey, can you blame him?

Grandfather in "The Princess Bride" (1987). Peter Falk was my favorite TV cop as Lt. Columbo, but here he sheds his rumpled raincoat for the role of storyteller, another key function of a grandparent, and he performs it perfectly, with equal parts of humor, wisdom and affection.

Queen Clarisse in "The Princess Diaries" movies (2001 and 2004). "What kid wouldn't love to find out their grandma is Julie Andrews AND the queen of a European kingdom in need of a successor? Yet this grandma has needs of her own, a useful reminder to offspring everywhere.

Ethel and Norman Thayer in "On Golden Pond" (1980). Henry Fonda in his final film and Katherine Hepburn both won best acting Oscars as grandparents who bond with their rebellious teenage grandson (Doug McKeon). Fonda managed to make gruffness lovable, a balancing act gramps everywhere aspire to.

Grandma Ruth in "Dante's Peak" (1997). Elizabeth Hoffman plays the stubborn old coot who puts her family at risk by refusing to evacuate her home ahead of a volcanic eruption, yet still redeems herself later by hopping out of their boat amid a lake turned to sulfuric acid and pushing the craft to safety before the acid can eat through the hull. Of course, this means she dies, but the point is she sacrifices herself to save her rescuers, especially her grandkids, which is a choice any grandparent would make in a heartbeat.