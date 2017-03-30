John Frayne: Visiting Akademie group went for Baroque

The Akademie fr Alte Musik Berlin came back to Krannert on March 16 for a pleasant and jolly evening, playing mainly dance music of the Baroque Era, and specifically from 1700 to 1750. This group has been here before, in 2011.

The title of this concert was "Foreign Affairs: Characters of the Baroque."

Three out of five compositions performed were dance suites, and the first of these was Georg Philipp Telemann's Overture-Suite in B-flat Major, TWV 55-85, entitled "Les Nations."

Telemann tried to capture the national spirit of various countries in these dances, sometimes with ironic or satiric results.

The Turks turned out to be rough and awkward, and inevitably the older Portuguese danced in jerks while the modern were fast and light.

The movement titles were in French, and very authentic, so that "vite" or "fast" was printed "viste." It would have been useful to be told that "alternativement" meant that the first dance played was then repeated after the second dance was played.

The performance of Johann Sebastian Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No. 4, using two recorders, was one of the gentlest I have ever heard.

The andante movement seemed too slow to me, but the final presto had an alluring beat.

The Suite from Georg Frideric Handel's first opera, "Almira," contained a soulful lute solo, "Sarabande," which was one of the few moments probing deeper emotions during this pleasant evening.

The Antonio Vivaldi Concerto for Two Oboes, RV 535, chugged along spiritedly, with a lovely largo movement, accompanied by the lute.

Jean-Fry Rebel's "Characters of the Dance" was a whirlwind of 14 dances in 8 minutes or so. It evoked a loud chorus of bravos, which elicited an encore: the "Windmill" episode from Telemann's "Don Quichotte" Suite, and the second encore was a piece by Alessandro Marcello, presumably a movement from his "Concerto for Oboe in D Minor, La Cetra."

I found this to be a very enjoyable concert, but I would appreciate hearing this excellent group in music portraying more intense and introspective emotions.

If Baroque music can be sometimes subdued in dynamics, the opposite was the case with the Champaign-Urbana Symphony concert on March 17, with the title "Music of the Heartland."

There are at least two Aaron Coplands, one the populist adaptor of American folk melodies, and the other the "serious message" Copland with a tendency toward the grandiose and the monumental.

This program stressed the second Copland.

The evening began with Copland's 1943 "Lincoln Portrait," which opened with a very loud declamatory passage. (The playing of the C-U brass choirs seems higher in volume than other orchestras that perform in the Foellinger Great Hall.)

Later in the piece Copland traverses a pleasant montage of American popular music of the Civil War Period, then things quiet down for a reading of inspiring passages from Lincoln's speeches.

Roger Cooper delivered these lofty words with due solemnity, and an effective upbeat at the last words of the quotations.

Rich Ridenour then gave a relaxed and idiomatically jazzy reading of the piano part in George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue."

The C-U Symphony was led by Stephen Alltop in a spirited give-and-take with Ridenour in which the piano was at times overwhelmed.

The performance produced an ovation, and a trick encore followed. Alltop rushed to the piano quickly, and he just barely allowed space on the piano bench for Ridenour to get at the keyboard for a zany runthrough of "Danny Boy."

After all, it was St. Patrick's Day!

The last work on the program was Copland's highly praised 1946 "Third Symphony."

I have gone to this work over the decades in hopes that I would "get" the work, but I have come away disappointed.

Copland tried so hard to be "great," but for me the substance is just not there to fill out the ambitious form.

In the event, Alltop led a judicious and well-proportioned interpretation, and the C-U brass was once more very loud.

I will admit that the 1942 "Fanfare for the Common Man" that Copland incorporated into the finale was meant to be loud.

It remains a subjective judgment when very loud becomes too loud.

In the sustained applause at the symphony's end, Alltop called for bows from the brass and woodwinds.

At the beginning of the concert, Conductor Alltop announced that the Champaign-Urbana Symphony had received a grant supporting the acquisition of a composer in residence.

Alltop then introduced the composer, Stacy Garrop, who was warmly welcomed by the audience.

Professor Garrop teaches at Roosevelt University in Chicago.

One of her better known works is the "Mythology Symphony."

John Frayne hosts "Classics of the Phonograph" on Saturdays at WILL-FM and, in retirement, teaches at the UI. Reach him at frayne@illinois.edu.