Notes-Worthy: Ron Parker

Photo by: Provided Ron Parker

C.U. Bands and Fans' Terry Brown chats with RON PARKER:

You lived here in C-U some years ago. While living here were you involved in music?

I didn't get involved in music until after I graduated from high school in '75 and my family moved from Champaign to Denver.

A friend of mine in Denver who had lived next door got me into playing guitar and writing music. Shortly after that I was performing at the local clubs and then I hooked up with a top-40 cover band and I went on the road along with my brother John, who was the sound engineer, and we toured the western states.

When did you start Backstage Crew and why? What is your goal as a band?

The band started in 2006 as a side project with some friends that I put together to play a block party for my mom but we ended up getting a lot of work, including corporate and casino gigs. We needed a band name for the bookings and my friend Jim came up with Backstage Crew. There have been a lot of musician changes in this band including when Pat (lead vocalist) joined in 2010. Pat and I had played together before and he had also performed on the same tours based out of Denver in the early '80s. We are very interactive with our audience and we like to get everybody involved including coming up on stage with us.

I would say the goal of this band is just to have fun and play good music, we are all great friends and hey man ... you got to play!

Recently, you posted a video of you playing bass with the late Chuck Berry. Tell us how that happened.

I played with Chuck Berry back in 1982 at Graham Central Station in Phoenix. I was in a newly formed band called Four Play and the keyboardist Marc West, after finding out that Chuck Berry was coming to town, asked us if we wanted to play with him. Marc had performed with Chuck the year before and since he knew the promoter he made the call and we got the gig.

The show was two weeks away and I went out and bought every Chuck Berry album I could find. But Marc said hey not to worry, there are only three things you need to know: 1. Chuck always starts with an intro (find your key); 2. When he lifts his leg he is ending the song; 3. If he bows to you, take the lead.

But me, not wanting to leave anything to chance, practiced hand signals with Marc for song keys while our guitarist Rick would start songs in random keys with his back to us.

Everything was first class the night of concert, we had our catered RV and Chuck had his. But it was getting close to showtime and still no Chuck!

Seems Chuck mistakenly flew to Tucson and no one knew when or if he was going to make it to the show. The promoter asked us to go out and play a set and buy some time. But this was a new band and we had nothing worked out, but we scratched together a list of songs and went out on stage. I think we only played eight of the 10 songs on that list. Everyone was there to see Chuck Berry not us, so by ending it after eight songs we still got an applause and we didn't want to push it.

Still no Chuck and right after the promoter pushed us back out on stage for the second time to play another set ... Chuck Berry comes up on stage and he high five's me! He then turns every knob on all eight Fender Showman amps to 10 and he starts the show!

I normally do not use a guitar pick while playing bass, but Chuck was so loud and it was the only way I could hear myself. I remember about halfway through the show right after I got comfortable, Chuck came up and bowed to me. I didn't expect it and I dropped my pick right at his feet, then I just used my fingers and tried to fit in every note I could!

It was common for Chuck to use local musicians when he toured. In fact early in Bruce Springsteen's career he performed with Chuck Berry as a local musician and Bruce considers it one of the high points of his career. It was a great experience for me and I am thankful to my good friend Marc for making it possible.

Side note, always have a backup plan if you want pictures of an important event. Marc had lined up a well-known photographer from a famous magazine to take pics at the Berry show. This photographer took a lot of pics, probably really good ones. I know because I saw him taking the pics when I was performing.

Unfortunately this photographer did not stop taking pics after the show and continued taking pics (questionable ones of Marc's girlfriend). So long story short, I have no pics. But Tim, our drummer, called the local news station the following day and he got their studio video tapes.