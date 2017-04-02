'Pippin' star is on top of her game

Photo by: Provided 'Pippin' star Marina Mendoza is an Urbana native. Image

An acrobat, diver, psychiatric nurse and circus school graduate, Urbana native MARINA MENDOZA returns to town at 7:30 p.m. April 14 for "Pippin" at the State Farm Center in Champaign. She talked with The News-Gazette's Paul Wood about the long bus rides, the flying trapeze and living in a shipping container. April must be "Pippin" month — Centennial High School is also putting on the show on Thursday through Saturday.

You were a diver at Urbana and second in the state meet as a senior. Did that skill help you with your work in "Pippin"? Do you get back here much?

Since I grew up doing gymnastics and diving, I've always been flipping around in the air, so that translated well to circus acrobatics. I try to come back to Urbana as often as I can to spend time with my family and friends here. When I'm back, I like to go walking at Meadowbrook with my mom and visit my old schools.

Did you continue at the University of Illinois? How did you graduate in 2.5 years? And you are also a nurse?

I only dove for a year at the UI. Since I had about a year's worth of college credits from AP classes at Urbana High School, I was able to graduate early. A few years after graduating from the UI, I returned to school at Illinois State University to get my nursing degree. While I was in nursing school at Illinois State, I was a part of the Gamma Phi Circus, an amazing college circus in Bloomington. I've been working for about four years as a psychiatric nurse at the University of California Medical Center in San Francisco but am taking a yearlong leave of absence to tour with "Pippin."

What was it like going to circus school and then work on a trapeze in Japan?

I took a flying trapeze class for fun when I moved to San Francisco and was hooked. I started going every week, and about a year and a half later, my instructor sent a video audition to some friends. The flying trapeze world is pretty small, so I got connected with an Australian flying trapeze troupe at Pop Circus in Japan that was looking for a flyer. So I ran away with the circus. It was an amazing experience, touring around Japan for eight months, performing in a circus tent and living in a shipping container.

What's the most difficult thing you have to do in "Pippin"?

One of the hardest things about touring is being on the bus so much. A typical day for me is having our bus call around 10 a.m., arriving at the new city around 4 p.m. and arriving to the venue around 5 p.m. for a 7:30 show. It's hard to sit so long, but I listen to podcasts and audio books. We do a lot of one-nighters, where we drive all day, arrive to a new city where the crew has been working hard all day to prepare the set, lights, etc. When we arrive, we rehearse any parts that need extra attention, warm up, perform the show, sleep at a hotel and do it all over again the next day. As an acrobat, I have to be really careful about keeping my body healthy, so sitting on a bus for several hours before performing can be really difficult. Another thing that can be difficult is timing our acrobatic tricks to the music. Coming from a circus background, we often perform to music, but it tends to more casual. In a musical, you have to be super precise about hitting the musical cues and timing of your tricks because there are set pieces and dancers moving all around you with very specific blocking. So you have to be careful not to hit anyone or anything!

Why do audiences love "Pippin"? Are your friends excited about seeing this exciting show of acrobatics and music?

"Pippin" is a fascinating show because it is entertaining and fun, while still being very thought-provoking. It presents a journey that many of us take as we consider our own life choices.

If you go

What: Broadway Series "Pippin," the musical and acrobatic extravaganza.

When: 7:30 p.m. April 14.

Where: State Farm Center.

Tickets: $39 to $58, plus fees.

More information: statefarmcenter.com.