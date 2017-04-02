Playing Critic: Like to read? Give 'Torment' a try

Photo by: InExile Entertainment The Last Castoff encounters new beings and phenomena -- not all of them pleasant -- on his journey in the story-driven role-playing game 'Torment: Tieds of Numenera.'

Many games promise an exorbitant amount of in-game choice. Play the game your way, they say. The character you create and things you do will result in you playing a completely different game than anyone else.

At least, that's the promise. It's almost always an illusion. The decisions you're allowed to make are generally shallow and of little overall consequence in changing the course of the game's world.

You'll still have to go from Point A to Point B like every other schmuck. Still deal with Threat C and ultimately end up in a similar place as everyone else.

Which brings us to "Torment: Tides of Numenera," an elaborate science-fiction-based role-playing game that manages a slightly more convincing illusion than the norm.

It is, in essence, an old-school pen-and-paper D&D game converted to an electronic format. A text adventure, heavy on the reading, with graphics there to frame the environment and make the flow of combat a little more comprehensible.

You, the player, are "The Last Castoff" — the discarded body of a mad scientist known as the Changing God — or maybe you are the Changing God yourself, stricken with amnesia. Long story short, he has been seeking immortality by jumping between genetically-engineered bodies he created; every body he's abandoned has gained its own unique consciousness, and these Castoffs are divided on if "dad" is a good or bad guy. So is society as a whole.

Upon your traumatic "birth" into the world, you're dispatched on a quest — given by a phantom in your head — to fix a machine that will tame the "Tides" that rage within you. Yes, sounds confusing, and yes, your character is just as confused as you are by all this pseudo-scientific babble.

Thus begins your journey, a voyage of self-discovery that is both dictated by the unique choices you make and fairly linear at the same time. In other words, you can talk to people or not; be a hero, villain, coward, diplomat, etc.; put together a team of companions or go it alone; kill without mercy or avoid combat almost completely; and yet — whatever your overall strategy — you'll still have to go to the same places as every other player and follow the same general storyline, though it will alter itself based on the decisions you've made.

I'll put it this way: Although you can do tons of side quests and dilly-dally to your hearts content, at the end of the day, to progress in the game, you'll have to follow the main quest path. You can't just walk off around the alien landscape and make your own adventure.

That said, "Torment" is still really brilliant. The level of pen-and-paper-style complexity built into the experience is astounding.

And it begins with the character creation process.

Based on choices you make in navigating the initial storytelling, you'll be presented with a character that fits your approach to the world till then. Some of it seems fairly traditional, such as the three character classes: glaive (fighter); nano (mage); and jack (thief/fighter/mage hybrid).

But the assortment of possible abilities you get to pick from will set your experience apart. They range from the simplistic (Can you wear heavy armor? Can you run?) to the game-changing you can be a telepath or have anamnesis). These abilities will color your interactions with the world, granting you options you wouldn't have without them.

Stat points are also a thing — might, speed and intellect — but they're actually a consumable you spend to attempt to achieve your goals. Want to break through that rubble? Spend might points to increase your chance at success. Persuade someone to see things your way? Spend intellect. They also can increase your rate of successful attacks in combat.

You can recover the points by sleeping at an inn or similar place, or using a recovery item, but those are both costly in the long run. In other words, these points are a scarce, important resource, and not spending them haphazardly is a key element of gameplay.

But the real key element? Reading. Lots and lots of it. "Torment" is a verbose game. Almost as verbose as I am, but with much better writing. If you're a person who easily gets lost in a novel, you'll find the same phenomenon here.

Unfortunately, it's also easy to get knocked out of the narrative by the bane of games everywhere — long load screens. At least in the PlayStation 4 version I'm playing, every time you transition from one area to another, you have to wait for an interminable amount of time.

Anyway, if you're into RPGs where your choices impact the game world, "Torment" is a fantastic title — as long as you accept that you really can't ditch the main quest and you don't mind text-heavy games.

Joel Leizer is The News-Gazette's Playing Critic. Contact him at jleizer@news-gazette.com.