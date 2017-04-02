Rich Warren: The right pair: Match a new car's GPS to smartphone

Call me old-school. Every time I buy a new car, about once a decade, I buy a new copy of the venerable Rand McNally Road Atlas.

Recently, I bought a Honda with Android Auto. While I still tuck the Rand McNally between the seats for seeing the big picture, for route planning I rely on Google, my smartphone and my Android Auto-equipped car.

Many travelers already rely on their smartphones for navigating while driving. They spend $25 for a windshield or dash mount and follow the maps and directions displayed on the phone's screen. Depending on the phone's screen, this may not be ideal.

An iPhone 5s may be too small, while the jumbo iPhone 7 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge might be cumbersome for mounting and placement. The screen sizes of most smartphones are smaller than is preferable for maps while driving.

You could spend from $400 to $2,000 extra when buying your car to include a built-in navigation system. That normally incorporates a gorgeous, large display screen with an internal GPS system.

Outboard dedicated GPS systems, which cost from about $100 to $270, work well, but it's one more piece of gear that can be lost or stolen, and that you must mount to the dash or windshield.

The biggest names are Garmin and TomTom, with screen sizes ranging from 5 to 7 inches. Depending on model and brand, it may include a subscription to traffic reports and lifetime map upgrades. These devices show speed limits and other important data. You can even choose a pleasing voice to speak the directions.

You can enjoy the best of all worlds when you buy a new car that includes Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. Usually, these do not add to the cost of the car. Not all cars offer both apps, so you may need to choose your car by whether you use an Apple or Android smartphone.

Having just completed a 1,900-mile roundtrip drive to a relatively obscure place in Georgia using Google Maps on my ZTE smartphone linked to my Honda through Android Auto, I give it five stars.

Google's voice recognition system understood addresses on the first try every time. The voice instructions from Google Maps were clear and accurate. In fact, when asked to find the brand new Panera in one town, it immediately located it and provided directions. The screen display on the Honda's 7-inch screen is clear and easy to read.

A cellphone data plan enables the system, which uses very little data. You probably could drive 100,000 miles before using as much data as one HD movie. Google Maps is a free service, but, of course, the trade is that Google tracks you and knows your travel history.

Speaking of Google, I received the following:

"Caroline Rana here from OutCast on behalf of Nest. I wanted to reach out to request a correction to your article in The News-Gazette where you said the Nest thermostat 'knows whether you're home or away, records your temperature settings and numerous other environmental factors, and sends the information back to Alphabet's parent, Google, to sell.' This is not true and data is not for sale to anyone. Also sharing a statement here that you can attribute to a Nest spokesperson: 'Nest has always taken consumer privacy seriously. Customer information and accounts are used only to provide and improve Nest products and services offered by Nest. Please see nest.com/privacy for more information.'"

I pursued this with Ms. Rana, asking why I could not request Alphabet to stop collecting data on my Nest without disabling most of its features. She failed to provide a satisfactory answer. She confirmed that if I demanded Alphabet stop collecting data, then I could no longer access my Nest via WiFi, the entire reason I purchased it. She could not justify exactly why this data collection was essential.

Rich Warren, who lives in the Champaign area, is a longtime reviewer of consumer electronics. He can be emailed at hifiguy@mchsi.com.