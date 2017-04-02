That's entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Here's what's happening in the area's ...

MUSIC SCENE

An evening of Latin, Brazilian jazz

The University of Illinois Concert Jazz Band, directed by Chip McNeill, will present an evening of Brazilian and Latin jazz, featuring the music of Milton Nascimento and guest singer Livia Nestrovski at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Krannert Center's Colwell Playhouse.

Nestrovki has been called one of the new voices to look out for in Brazilian music by Vogue and Marie Claire magazines. Polivox culture magazine described her as a singer of "luminous, overwhelming presence," whose voice is "one of the greatest achievements in contemporary Brazilian music."

She graduated with a degree in popular music from Campinas State University and obtained her master's degree in ethnomusicology at Rio de Janeiro Federal State University. Since 2008, she has been soloist of composer Arrigo Barnabe, a vanguard artist in Brazil, who has referred to her as "by far one of the greatest voices of her generation."

Together, and also with Luiz Tatit, they recorded the album "De Nada Mais a Algo Alem," released in 2014, as a result of the unprecedented Tatit-Barnabe partnership. Critic Ze Miguel Wisnik credited its success to the "freshness and youthful heat united in Lvia's super-agile voice." The album was nominated in two categories at the Premio da Musica Brasileira, the most important awards in Brazilian music.

She also recorded the albums "DUO" (2013), with electric guitarist Fred Ferreira, and "Pos Voce e Eu" with classical guitarist Arthur Nestrovski (2016). With Ferreira, she has toured Brazil as well as France, Portugal, Germany, Estonia, the Czech Republic and Colombia.

Since 2014, she has been frequently invited to sing as guest soloist with orchestras throughout Brazil.

The event is a co-presentation of Krannert Center, the Leman Institute and the UI School of Music.

Tickets are $10 for adults; $7, senior citizens 65 or older and retired UI faculty and staff and non-UI college students; and $4, UI students and youths high school age and younger.

Organist Stephen Buzard to perform

Organist Stephen Buzard will play "Le Chemin de la Croix" by Marcel Dupre at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Chapel of St. John the Divine, 1101 S. Wright Street, C.

Dupre originally improvised this work as a series of meditations on the 14 stations of the cross, interspersed with poetry of Paul Claudel. The result was such a success that he wrote it down, resulting in one of the most profound large-scale pieces of the organ repertoire.

It will be performed with its original poetry read in English translation by Carol Symes, associate professor of history, theater and medieval studies at the UI. For more information, visit chapelsjd.org.

Michigan group to play Canopy Club

The Michigan-based psychedelic pop septet Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers, with Church Booty, will perform at 7 p.m. next Sunday at The Canopy Club in Urbana.

The band recently released "Lonely," the video and first single from its new album, "Pluto," which was released Friday on BaebleMusic. The video finds singer Hertler as part evangelist/part late-night infomercial salesman selling hope to the lonely backed by The Rainbow Seekers.

Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.

Fundraiser mixes music, wrestling

Champaign Ladies Amateur Wrestling will present a benefit show at The Canopy Club on Friday as part of UI Moms Weekend, titled "The Slamma in Urbana."

The proceeds will go to the Rape Advocacy, Counseling & Education Services. Music will be provided by Kowabunga! Kid, Tara Terra and DJ Meggie Maru.

Four new wrestlers will perform: Kill Billie, Mad Maude, Spooky Scully and Lil' Calzonie. The matchups, with descriptions from the wrestling group:

— Feral Hannah vs. Virginia Dentata: Feral offends Virginia's delicate sensibilities, and Feral wants to eat Virginia.

— The Slice vs. Lil' Calzonie: Lil' Calzonie wants to prove to all that she is as strong and worthy of her father's love as her half-sister, The Slice.

— Zombie Bazongas vs. Kill Billie: Kill Billie came across Zombie Bazongas in the woods and captured her thinking that she'd use her as a brainless pet to fight for her, but she was unruly and escaped her cage. Billie has been trying to find her ever since and finally is going to find her in the ring.

— Tiarasaurus Rex vs. Mad Maude: Tiarasuarus Rex tries to eat one of Mad Maude's cats, lil Maude.

— The Thighmaster vs. Dewey Decimator: The Thighmaster doesn't appreciate the sedentary lifestyle of Dewey Decimator, lounging around with her face in a book.

— Rambo Brite vs. Spooky Skully: Rambo Brite has gone rogue and is on a mission to end science (the government has brainwashed her by implanting a chip in her neck). Spooky Skully may be the only hope to uncover the truth.

Tickets are $13, plus fees.

THEATER SCENE

Group kicking off season with Sinatra

The Beef House Dinner Theatre will open its 21st season with "My Way: A Tribute to Sinatra," for five performances, with evening performances Friday, Saturday and next Sunday and matinees Saturday and next Sunday.

The two-act musical features 50 of Ole Blue Eye's most popular hits including "High Hopes," "My Funny Valentine," "The Lady is a Tramp," "Fly Me to the Moon," "All of Me" and "I've Got You Under My Skin." The audiences also will enjoy Sinatra quotes and stories.

Four singers will perform: Beef House Dinner Theatre artistic director David Woodrow; Belinda Smith, who returns to the company after last appearing in "1776" in 2001; Kayla Dillman, from last summer's "Million Dollar Quartet"; and ensemble member Russell Zillman.

Accompanying them will be Kevin Latoz on piano; Derek DeNeal, double bass; and Aaron Bouslog, drums. Music director is Jennifer Woodrow, with choreography by Merrit Spicer.

The evening shows are at 7 p.m. CST, with the doors opening at 5 p.m. The matinees are at 1 p.m. CST, with the doors opening at 11:30 a.m.

For reservations, visit beefhouserolls.com or call 765-793-4770. All seats are $45 and include dinner. The Beef House Dinner Theatre is in the Beef House Restaurant off Interstate 74 near Covington, Ind.

PHOTO SCENE

Open house at Kanfer Gallery

The Larry Kanfer Gallery will have an open house from Thursday through next Sunday that will feature Kanfer's photographs in his Prairiescapes, UI and International collections.

Each guest attending the open house will receive a free gift. The hours are from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. next Sunday.

Admission is free, and the event is kid-friendly.

The Kanfer gallery also will present the "Hong Kong Show," featuring photographs of Hong Kong and the rural waterways of Tai O, from Thursday through April 21. The gallery is at 2503 S. Neil St., C.