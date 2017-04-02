Tricia Stiller/Review: Reimagined 'Othello' a visual masterpiece

Image Gallery: Illinois Theatre: Iago's Plot » more Photo by: Darrell Hoemann A battle scene during a rehearsal of Iago's Plot in the Studio Theatre at Krannert Center in Urbana on Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

By TRICIA STILLER

William Shakespeare's compelling drama "Othello" gets beautifully re-imagined by master of Zen arts Shozo Sato in the production of "Iago's Plot," now playing at the Krannert Center's Studio Theatre.

This stunning production, an impressive blend of artistic styles, zeros in on the complexities of Shakespeare's twisted antagonist, Iago, who unravels when he feels betrayed by his longtime associate, Othello, the noble Moor of Venice.

Othello promotes the inexperienced Cassio to the position of lieutenant instead of him, an unforgivable and insulting act for which Iago must seek revenge.

Iago chooses, as his course of malevolent action, the destruction of Othello's recent marriage to the beautiful Desdemona, an object of his own lustful intentions. Planting seeds of jealousy and mistrust in the Moor, Iago will stop at nothing to claim victory over his imagined injustice.

Missing from this interpretation is the lustful Roderigo, who in Shakespeare's tragedy serves as Iago's partner in crime. Instead, Iago himself assumes the characteristics of both characters, confessing his own hidden desire for the beautiful bride, which ultimately leads to his downfall.

Heavily influenced by the exaggerated Kabuki style of theater, "Iago's Plot" is a visual masterpiece, showcasing disciplined performances, precision lighting, colorful costumes and musical enhancements that served as conductor for this well-paced piece.

Kudos to the technical artists, lighting designer David Krupla and costume designer Olga Maslova, for their contributions to this production.

Jordan Coughtry is a marvel as Iago, moving in strict, almost robotic fashion while presenting the all-too-human complexities that drive him.

Christian Wilson, as Othello, is both commanding and vulnerable, and Elana Weiner-Kaplow is as virtuous as she is beautiful as Desdemona.

A chorus of Koken, on-stage ninjas, added a wonderful, exotic mystique to the evening, and Jessica Kadish is haunting and mysterious as Emilia.

Due to the stage configuration, there is limited seating for this production, and most performances already have a waiting list. If this is on your to-do list (and it should be), get your tickets today.

Tricia Stiller serves as director for the McLean County Diversity Project's Theatre Program, the Miller Park Summer Theatre Program and the Penguin Project McLean County. She can be contacted at triciastiller@msn.com.

If you go

What: "Iago's Plot," adapted from Shakespeare's "Othello"; conceived and directed by Shozo Sato and written by Leslie Baker, Robert Clingan, Carl Freundel and Robert Moor.

Where: Studio Theatre, Krannert Center for the Performing Arts, Urbana.

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday; 3 p.m. Saturday and next Sunday.

Tickets: Waiting list for all shows. Tickets range from $10 to $25.

Running time: two hours and 33 minutes with a 20-minute intermission.

More information: krannertcenter.com/events/iagos-plot