Chuck Koplinski: 'Ghost in the Shell' a chilling cautionary tale

Photo by: Paramount Pictures and DreamWorks Pictures Scarlett Johansson appears in a scene from 'Ghost in the Shell.'

With last week's announcement that Elon Musk and his team are working on developing implants that will be put in our brains so that we can interface wirelessly with computers, we were brought one step closer toward realizing all that the sci-fi genre promised us was possible. The line between science fiction and science fact has been narrowing for years, with personal interactions and social norms the collateral damage and increased isolation the result.

As such, Rupert Sanders' "Ghost in the Shell" proves to be a compelling cautionary tale that looks at this issue afresh. While there is an obvious narrative through-line between the film and "Westworld" and "Blade Runner," there's a sense of urgency to this production that those previous entries lacked due to the fact that all it portends seems all the more possible.

Driven by a poignant performance from its lead, Scarlett Johansson, as well as stunning visuals that are every bit as engrossing as "Blade Runner" and "The Fifth Element," Sanders' movie proves to be an engrossing piece of work that doesn't skimp on emotion as so many films of this sort often do.

The most advanced product from Hanka Robotics, Major (Johansson) is the perfect melding of human and machine — a fully-automated robotic body that can traverse through electrical current, housing and commanded by someone's brain. Used on a trial basis to investigate a string of murders, the cyborg is constantly told that she is human by Dr. Ouelet (Juliette Binoche), the scientist that spearheaded the team that created her. However, memories that were supposedly wiped out haunt Major, and she comes to suspect that what she has been told of her past may not be true, little suspecting that her investigation will uncover answers to questions she didn't even realize she had.

Questions of identity abound as Major is told again and again that the ghost (her mind) is hers and that as long as she has this, she will retain her humanity.

That one of her superiors points out, "You're what we will all become one day," does little to console her, nor does the fact that she has been constructed to be the perfect weapon. Though the character is given clues to her past, she never comes to a definite conclusion as to who she is or where she's from. Ultimately, she lives by the notion that "memories can't define us; what we do defines us," an attempt to establish an identity she can control.

Controversy erupted when Johansson was cast in the title role, what with the original comic book being based in Japan and the lead character of that culture as well. To some degree, this is negated as the question of ever-shifting identities are central to the film's theme, as barriers of nationality — and even sex — become non-issues once a person's mind is installed in its shell. Dealing with the themes of ethnicity and gender could prove fascinating in future installments, if this film proves successful enough to warrant their making.

In the end, Johansson's efforts are the key to making the film work. She brings to life the conflict between Major's physical, mental and emotional natures in a myriad of different ways. Note her slightly robotic walk, the way she uses her eyes to comprehend all that is around her and the heart she projects when she finally uncovers the secrets from her past.

She brings a humanity to the film, something that "Blade Runner" lacked, making this a far more moving, if no less terrifying vision of our future.

'Ghost in the Shell' (★★★1/2 out of four)

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Michael Pitt, Juliette Binoche, Pilou Asbaek, Takeshi Kitano, Chin Han, Danusia Samai, Lasarus Ratuere and Peter Ferdinanado.

Directed by Rupert Sanders; produced by Ari and Avi Arad, Michael Costigan and Steven Paul; screenplay by Ehren Kruger, Jamie Moss and William Wheeler.

A Paramount Pictures release. 107 minutes. Rated PG-13 (intense sequences of sci-fi violence, suggestive content and some disturbing images). At AMC Carmike 13, AMC Village Mall 6 and Savoy 16 IMAX.

Also new in theaters

"Going in Style" a safe retread (★★1/2 out of four). Zach Braff's "Going in Style" is a pleasant enough movie. It has a breezy, light-hearted air to it, three veteran performers — Oscar winners all — who don't break much of a sweat, but then again don't phone it in as they try to elevate the film's pedestrian script, while its story of working-class people being run roughshod over by corporations and banks is timely. It's all just fine.

However, as far as spectatorship is concerned, this remake of the 1979 caper movie with George Burns, Art Carney and Lee Strasburg, serves as a prime example of how audience expectations have deteriorated and the studios' willingness to cater to them. Putting these two features side by side offers an interesting and rather depressing look at how the challenging cinema of the 1970s has given way to a product that caters to the lowest common denominator where viewers are concerned, a resistance to challenge them narratively along with a willingness to make sure everyone leaves the theater happy.

Best friends for more than 35 years, Joe, Willie and Albert (Michael Caine, Morgan Freeman and Alan Arkin, respectively) toiled for years at the same factory before retiring. Joe lives with and takes care of his daughter and granddaughter, while Willie and Albert share a house of their own. However, their lackluster but secure golden years are threatened when their pensions are wiped out via a merger between their former employer and a foreign manufacturer. Desperate and on the verge of losing all they've worked for, this creaky trio concoct a plan to rob the bank that handles the accounts of the merged corporations, deciding to take only the amount owed them through their pension, devoting any extra loot to charity.

There are many cute moments as we see these three cranks go through their daily routine, giving each other a hard time but conveying a sense of love and devotion for one another. Joe and Willie's run-in with an experienced bank robber (John Ortiz) who may help them produces a chuckle or two, while multiple moments between Albert and grandma-on-the-make Annie (Ann-Margret) prove amusing as well. Other highlights include a practice heist at a neighborhood grocery that goes horribly wrong, while Braff shows a bit of style with an energetic montage that shows the three leads casing the bank, practicing their shooting skills and trying to get into shape.

However, any goodwill the director fosters in this and a few other well-realized scenes are negated when the actual heist occurs. An awkward, prolonged affair that fails to produce tension or laughs, both of which it strains mightily to achieve. While "Going in Style" threatens to become an embarrassment at this moment, the professionalism of the veteran cast makes it watchable until the end.

However, it's with this third act that I have the most objections as screenwriter Theodore Melfi's adherence to playing it safe prevents it from making any sort of impact.

While the 1979 original will never be classified as a searing drama, director Martin Brest and screenwriter Edward Cannon weren't married to the idea that their story should have a happy ending with every conflict solved and wrapped up neatly with a big red ribbon. They knew that life doesn't play out this way, and a sense of realism and honesty was present — a product of 1970s American cinema — that made its characters more human, their trials more relatable and our engagement more meaningful. Braff's film isn't concerned with any of this, content to send viewers on their merry ways knowing that all turned out just fine.

Unfortunately, it doesn't make for memorable cinema, and while I have no problem sitting through a bit of escapism now and then, I prefer movies that I don't completely forget about in the time it takes me to walk across the theater parking lot to my car.

