Notes-Worthy: Tom Killen

Photo by: Provided Tom Killen

C.U. Bands and Fans' Terry Brown chats with Tom Killen, who played steel guitar in "The Jones Boys" — George Jones' backup band — for 30 years.

How did you become interested in steel guitar and who was your mentor?

My uncle, Dale Potter, who is known in the fiddling world as "Mr. Double Stop." He was born on April 28, 1930, on a farm in Puxico, Mo. He grew up as a child prodigy, playing the family mandolin at age 4 and mastering the guitar by the age of 6. He recorded on Hank Sr.'s first records.

I started to play the steel at the age of 10.

My heroes of the steel guitar: Lloyd Green, John Hughey, Weldon Myrick, Buddy Emmons and Hal Rugh. When I moved to Nashville in 1978, I had the honor of being able to spend time with these guys and learn from them. I was very, very lucky to be able to do this.

What is your favorite story of performing with "The Possum," George Jones?

Playing with GJ and Ray Charles on "The Tonight Show" in 1984 with Johnny Carson, my first and only time being on "The Tonight Show" with Johnny Carson. That was a big deal!

We also were on 26 episodes of "Hee Haw." There were plenty of pranks and lots of fun.

George was known as "No Show Jones" for some years due to him not showing up at gigs. How did you handle it when he would not shop up?

We (The Jones Boys) would play the opening set (three songs). I would unplug my steel and prepare to take it with me. As we would exit the stage we would say, "We will be right back with the ol' possum" and we would leave. Sometimes we got paid for those sets and sometimes we did not. I chose to stick it out with George and it proved to be the best decision I made.

Did you record any albums playing steel guitar with George Jones? What was it like to play the Farm Aid shows?

I've played on numerous GJ records.

We played two Farm Aid shows, the very first one here in Urbana and the second one in Austin, Texas.

We were lucky enough to have you here at The Virginia Theatre last month performing with two up-and-coming Nashville artists (Haley Hicks and Brandon Harris). You were fantastic and seem to have such a great demeanor for having the history you have performing with some legends.

Haley Hicks and Brandon Harris are tremendous musicians. They are talented and Brandon is just a great person to work with. I still work with Brandon at some gigs in Nashville weekly.

I have been to Champaign-Urbana several times in the past; I performed with Rob Dixon and the Lost Cowboy Band at the Old Ramada Inn back in the 70's, and of course Farm Aid.

What are your thoughts on today's country music?

I do not do "Bro Country Music Shows." George used to say to me, "Son, do you know what CMA stands for these days? Country My A__!" And I agree with him.

Lyrics these days are not really telling a story. Country music is about telling a story. They use words like "pickup trucks, ripped blue jeans, beer and someone's derriere and think that is lyrics and a song. Tom T. Hall was one of the best song writers, known as "the Story Teller" because he wrote to tell a story in the music. We are lacking that concept in current country music. I personally do not listen to today's country music.

Where can we locate you to follow and what is happening next?

I currently gig eight times a week in Nashville, Tenn., at Crossroads, Alan Jackson's and Legends, and I am very happy with what I am doing. I can also be located on Facebook.