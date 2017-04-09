Ask 'Mimi,' April 9, 2017

Did guitarist Adrian Belew win an Oscar?

I'm not sure whether he received an actual Oscar statuette because I couldn't contact him — he's on tour, heading to Europe. But the uber-guitarist who once lived in Urbana and once played with King Crimson scored the short animated Pixar film "Piper," which took the Oscar this year for best animated short film.

"I am so thrilled to have provided music for such a very special film," Belew told the website Diffuser. "It has so much heart."

It was his first foray into film scoring.

"I can't really imagine a better entrance into that world," he told Diffuser. "As an artist, it fit so perfectly. This was a collaboration between myself and Alan Barillaro, who is the guy who directed and wrote the story. It was a constant conversation, over three years, and it just fine-tuned everything between us as to what works.

"You'd be surprised — I was very surprised — at how detailed it became. It was a great process. I loved the fact that it was something new for me. I love animation — I always have — and I've always been head over heels for anything that Pixar does, because of their level of perfection. So, to be put in that position, I can't think of a better way to start. I'm really, really happy that it's doing so well."

The Adrian Belew Power Trio returns to the States on May 4. The closest gigs to C-U: May 18 in Cincinnati and May 19 in Indianapolis.

How much did the local music fundraiser for Planned Parenthood raise?

The early March event, organized by Elsinore frontman Ryan Groff and Maggie Kinnamon, raised $10,000, according to photographer Della Perrone, who was there. The event at The Accord featured 23 different acts. The amount raised in one night is impressive, considering all the fundraisers and other requests around here for charitable giving.

Is there an Empty Bowls fundraiser this spring?

Yes, at least one. Champaign-Urbana Empty Bowls will have its April 19 at Silvercreek Restaurant, Urbana, and among the bowls will be one autographed by Illini football Coach Lovie Smith. It's a cool concept: guests buy a handmade bowl and are served soup in the bowl and then take home the bowl as a reminder of empty bowls, or hunger, in the community. Look for more details on the event soon.

