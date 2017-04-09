Look ahead: Top picks from Melissa Merli for the week to come

Revolutionary performer

One thing that makes C-U great: the stellar musicians who pass through town and perform — sometimes for free. One will be Thomas Mapfumo, who made revolutionary changes in Zimbabwe's pop-music scene and who in the '70s was sent by his government to a prison camp for "subversion." He performs an engaging style of pop mixed with the traditional of his homeland. Mapfumo & The Blacks Unlimited perform at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Krannert Center's lobby, with commentary by author Mhoze Chikowero based on his award-winning book.

Fundraiser for UI group

The UI Jazz Trombone Ensemble performs from around 8 to 10 tonight at The Iron Post, 120 S. Race St., U, in what leader/Professor Jim Pugh calls its "never-ending series of fundraising shows" to raise money to travel this summer to the International Trombone Festival in California, where it will be showcased as winners of the 2017 Kai Winding Jazz Trombone Ensemble Competition. Requested admission tonight is $5, but no one will be denied entry. Pugh, a trombonist, will perform first, at 7, with the ensemble's rhythm section.

Final day of Boneyard Arts Festival

Today's the last day of the 2017 Boneyard Arts Festival; organizer Kelly White recommends three venues in Mahomet and Seymour. The one I want to check out is the smithhouse open house from 11 a.m. 5 p.m. at Lynn Smith's home studio/gallery at 22 County Road 1800N, Seymour. Smith is displaying and selling her photography and art there. White said the smithhouse is in the woods, "a fascinating place, out in the middle of nowhere" and an "unforgettable place to visit." There are a few other events; find a fest guide and go.