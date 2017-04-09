Look back: Highlights from Melissa Merli from the week that was

Viewed 'Black Girl'

Ousmane Sembne was the first black African to make in Africa a feature film — "Black Girl." The 1966 release, shown Monday evening at the Art Theater Co-op, is a neo-realistic look at an elegant young African woman, Diouana, who leaves Dakar to take a job with a French family in Antibes on the Riviera. Her life is anything but glamorous as she toils and becomes nearly a slave to the family. A beautifully etched yet sad movie; the panel discussion afterward gave me valuable insight into the character.

Back the next night

I was back at the Art on Tuesday night for the Wild & Scenic Film Festival, a benefit for the Prairie Rivers Network. The best short was the 15-minute "One Hundred Thousand Beating Harts," about fourth-generation cattleman Will Harris, who transforms himself from an industrial-scale livestock producer to a more humane and sustainable one. He has the Southern gift of gab, and his story has nice narrative arc. Also shown: A Uni High student short picked up by the Smithsonian. Most of the films were inspiring. I left uplifted.

An interesting life

Soon after I moved to Urbana in '93, I took a non-credit evening course at the UI School of Art + Design taught by Professor Thomas Kovacs, on using PhotoShop to manipulate photographs. At the time, I was still using film. I remember sitting in the class next to then-UI law Professor Ron Rotunda. I noticed in Friday's News-Gazette that Mr. Kovacs, who had retired in 1999 from the UI, died March 20 at age 77 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. He led an interesting life, having fled Hungary in 1944 with his family. RIP.