Richard J. Leskosky: Marx Brothers return to Champaign

If figuring out your taxes or listening to news (or fake news) stories of government malfunctions has left you stressed out and frustrated, the Marx Brothers' "Duck Soup" is just what you need, because it pokes fun at various aspects of government, including taxes.

The News-Gazette Film Series will screen that 1933 comedy classic at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign at 1 and 7 p.m. Saturday.

With the small country of Freedonia facing bankruptcy, wealthy widow Mrs. Teasdale (Margaret Dumont) provides it with tens of millions of dollars on the condition that Rufus T. Firefly (Groucho Marx) be made its leader. Just why she insists on that remains a mystery, because Firefly is a terrible leader and an even worse suitor of Mrs. Teasdale.

Even before he assumes office, he begins repeatedly insulting Ambassador Trentino (Louis Calhern) from neighboring, more powerful Sylvania, Firefly's rival for Mrs. Teasdale's affections and money. He also peppers all his romantic overtures to the wealthy dowager with insults and leers (the latter not always directed at her).

Trentino has his own designs on Freedonia and Mrs. Teasdale and employs the world's worst secret agents, Chicolini (Chico Marx) and Pinky (Harpo Marx) to spy on Firefly. Chicolini winds up as Firefly's secretary of war, though, and Pinky literally becomes a Paul Revere riding to warn Freedonians about a Sylvanian invasion.

"Duck Soup" spoofs most government functions from taxation to making war, musicals and a familiar trope of Depression-era films. Various romances, musicals and adventure films of the period, following a 19th-century literary trend, were set in small monarchies tucked into various corners of Europe and populated by aristocratic characters.

Generally referred to as "Ruritanian romances" after the fictional country of Ruritania in a trio of popular 19th-century novels (of which "The Prisoner of Zenda" is the only one a modern audience might have heard), these movies offered pure escapism for viewers contending with the real effects of the Great Depression. "Duck Soup" tramples over all the conventions of that sort of film — and most other types of film as well.

Though the film was not as successful as previous Marx Brothers outings, it has since come to be regarded as a comic high water mark and ranks fifth on the American Film Institute's list of America's 100 Funniest Movies. Puns and insults abound, highlighted by Firefly's courtroom cross-examination of Chicolini.

Some of the brothers' best slapstick routines turn up here as well, including Chico and Harpo's extended feud with lemonade vendor Edgar Kennedy (the master of the comic "slow burn") replete with burning hats and Harpo splashing his feet in Kennedy's lemonade supply, and the classic scene where Pinky disguises himself as Firefly and winds up pretending to be Firefly's mirror image. And Pinky's propensity for snipping off anything long and narrow hanging down or sticking up probably still has Freudian critics wincing.

The Marx Brothers did not originate the memorable mirror gag, but their version quickly became the definitive one, imitated many times in cartoons and live-action comedies. Harpo himself even reprised it with Lucille Ball on the "I Love Lucy" show in 1955.

The Marx Brothers spent quite a few years touring in Vaudeville, and that took them to the Virginia itself. Harpo claimed that it was in Champaign that he stopped speaking on stage, so that very well could have occurred at the Virginia.

After Vaudeville, they moved up to Broadway, with their success there leading to a contract with Paramount, beginning with adaptations of their Broadway hits "The Cocoanuts" and "Animal Crackers."

Their anarchic blend of songs, music, verbal humor and slapstick comes straight from their Vaudeville days, and it carried them through not only Broadway and films but also radio and television.

The Marx Brothers were never credited with the scripts for their movies, but their improvisation on the set put their distinctive stamp on everything they did — often to the frustration of the actual writers.

Though their directors varied greatly in talent and prestige, in "Duck Soup," they were working with Leo McCarey, one of the top comedy directors of the 1930s. He originally teamed up Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy and in the 1930s directed comedy features starring Eddie Cantor, W.C. Fields, Charlie Ruggles, George Burns and Gracie Allen, Mae West, Harold Lloyd and even Charles Laughton in a rare but award-winning comic turn in the Oscar-nominated "Ruggles of Red Gap" (1935).

McCarey won an Oscar for directing Irene Dunne and Cary Grant in "The Awful Truth" (1937), another classic comedy; and in 1944, he became the first director to win Oscars for Best Picture, Direction and Screenwriting for "Going My Way," a sentimental comedy starring Bing Crosby and Barry Fitzgerald.

"Duck Soup" was the last Marx Brothers film to include Zeppo (the youngest brother and the one who mostly did songs rather than jokes). It was also their last film with Paramount before they moved on to MGM and bigger budgets, increasing intrusions of serious musical numbers and more significant romantic subplots not involving the brothers. Arguably, "Duck Soup" was their comedy pinnacle and their most iconoclastic film.

Paramount changed the film's title from the original, irrelevant "Cracked Ice" to the otherwise puzzling "Duck Soup" to align it with the brothers' previous hits with animal-related titles — "Animal Crackers," "Monkey Business" and "Horse Feathers." A 1927 Laurel and Hardy short had the same title, and Edgar Kennedy starred in another comedy short titled "Duck Soup" in 1942. Neither had any other connection to the Marx Brothers feature and in neither case did the title have any more relevance to the story line.

Richard J. Leskosky taught media and cinema studies at the University of Illinois and has reviewed films for more than 30 years. He can be contacted at filmcritic@comcast.net.

The News-Gazette Film Series screenings are at 1 and 7 p.m. at the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign. Tickets cost $6.

