Studio Visit: Al Creamean

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Al Creamean with some of his paintings.

Al Cremean, 29, of Champaign is an artist and the director of assessment at The Pavilion Hospital in Champaign.

You have bachelor's and master's degrees in psychology. Did you ever study art?

I just took it up on my own. I haven't taken an art class since middle school.

When did you start making art?

In college. I started doing acrylic splatter painting. Then I fell off for a while, and after I came here, I really got into graffiti art. After I met my fiancee, Kayla Brown — she's really into the music scene here and has a band — she introduced me to a group of friends in this art organization, The Common Mind, at the Boneyard Arts Festival three years ago. They invited me in to do graffiti spraying at their Boneyard show.

Then Kayla and I went down to New Orleans and met Ben Gregory, an artist who does these pieces that are dark and distorted. That really inspired me to make these paintings. The nice thing about meeting Ben was it really validated a way of expressing myself through this art.

I've been working in mental health for five to six years. When I work with people and they're suicidal or homicidal in their feelings and thoughts, they're often trying to find a solution. Their problem is usually twofold. They might be having relationship or financial problems. The other side of it is they're upset with themselves for feeling that way because nobody wants to acknowledge negative emotions. The purpose behind my art is to say it's OK to feel this way.

Do you ever express positive emotions in your work?

Not a whole lot. I do if it's something tied to love or passion. The painting behind you is called "Morning Breath." You wake up next to a person and you still love them even though they have terrible morning breath.

What media do you use?

I use acrylic paint markers. The acrylic is really easy to manipulate. I never use a brush except to apply a coating.

Do you ever make art with your clients at The Pavilion?

The painting behind you I made with a client. I haven't done case management for a while, but I did do group therapy where we'd paint as a group.

What is Neurotik Art?

That's the name under which I advertise all my art.

Do you show your work?

Right now I have a piece in the juried show at the 40 Point One gallery. I've had pieces there the past two years. I've had a lot of Boneyard shows. For the one this weekend, I was going to do live-spraying at Exile on Main Street.

Did you enjoy participating in 8 to Create (in which eight artists each created a painting or drawing over eight hours in the same space)?

Yes, because the (University of Illinois) students in 8 to Create are extremely passionate about art. I think that's really cool to see. Kelly White (executive director of 40 North 88 West Arts Council) is another person who has that level of passion. They're just great. I enjoyed getting to meet them.

What do you want to do with your art?

Well, what I'm doing now. I want to keep on letting people know it's OK to feel the way they do. I don't have any inspiration to be a big-time artist. I think the biggest reason I do this is when I have a show, there will be one person who says, "I get it. I feel this way." I see that they become comfortable with the feelings they're trying to shove down. That's why I do it.