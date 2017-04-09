That's Entertainment: Spotlighting events throughout the area

Here's what's happening the in the area's ...

MUSIC SCENE

Thomas Mapfumo to visit Krannert

One of the biggest names in world/African pop music — Thomas Mapfumo — will perform with his band The Blacks Unlimited at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Krannert Center for the Performing Arts in Urbana, with author Mhoze Chikowero.

The free event in the lobby is co-sponsored by the Center for African Studies. Chikowero will provide commentary based on his award-winning book, "African Music, Power and Being in Colonial Zimbabwe."

Mapfumo is known as "The Lion of Zimbabwe" for his popularity and the political influence he wields through his music, including his criticism of the government of President Robert Mugabe.

Mapfumo both created and made popular Chimurenga music, a Zimbabwean genre that blends traditional Shona mbira music with modern electric instruments and lyrics characterized by social and political commentary. The word chimurenga itself is the word for liberation in the Shona language.

Chikowero, a professor of African history at the University of California, Santa Barbara, recently won the J.H. Kwabena Nketia book prize for 2014-'16.

His book presents a historical account of colonialism and self-liberation in Zimbabwe and southern Africa through music and related cultures. Mapfumo and The Blacks Unlimited feature prominently in the book.

Sinfonia da Camera to play Saturday

Sinfonia da Camera will present at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Krannert Center's Foellinger Great Hall the concert "Scheherazade," featuring music by a troika of Russian composers. It will be the last concert of the orchestra's 33rd season.

The concert will open with the Pulcinella Suite of Igor Stravinsky, a 20th-century twist on music by Baroque composer Giovanni Pergolesi.

Then, former Pittsburgh Symphony concertmaster Andrs Crdenes will join the chamber orchestra to perform the Violin Concerto of Alexander Glazunov. He also will lead the Sinfonia strings in Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov's symphonic poem "Scheherazade," which evokes 1,001 nights of Eastern-tinged fantasy.

Tickets are $40 for adults; $36, senior citizens 65 and older and retired UI faculty and staff; $8, non-UI college students; and $5, youths high school age and younger.

Kilborn Alley's annual party

Just back from a 12-show tour in Germany, Switzerland and The Netherlands, the Kilborn Alley blues band will host its 17th Anniversary Party at 9 p.m. Friday at The Iron Post, 120 S. Race St., U. The guest artists will be the Blu City All Stars from St. Louis.

Kilborn Alley on April 19 will see a national release of its new CD, "The Tolono Tapes." A critic for Blues Blast magazine describes it as "an early contender for (blues) album of the year." Recorded with visiting players over the last three years at Matt Talbott's Earth Analog studio in Tolono, the record features new songs and Kilborn favorites, with the addition of musicians Jackie Scott, Henry Gray, Bob Corritore, Monster Mike Welch, Corey Dennison and other guests.

On May 20, Kilborn Alley will host a special event for its long-time drummer Ed O'Hara at Leadbelly's. O'Hara over the past year has been treated for cancer. Details will be released soon.

Chance to meet the Sidewalk Prophets

"The Prodigal Tour," featuring the Sidewalk Prophets, will make a stop at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Grace Church, 800 West Oak, Mahomet.

The tour sets itself apart from others as the band created an "immersive concert experience" that includes the screening of Wander Creative's short film, "The Prodigal," written by Sidewalk Prophets co-founder Ben McDonald and Matt Hadley.

The venue has been transformed to take the audience on a journey, weaving together scenes from the short film with the band's music.

Tickets are $15. A $25 early entry ticket will include a tour of the Sidewalk Prophets tour bus. There also is a $40 VIP after-party ticket that does not include the bus tour but includes hanging out with the Prophets, an acoustic set by them and snacks.

Post hosting Parkland group

The Parkland Jazz Combo led by Kevin Hart will perform at 5:30 p.m. Monday at The Iron Post, 120 S. Race St., U. The cover is $2.

The ensemble's repertoire consists of jazz classics, well-known standards and originals and arrangements by the members themselves. The combo meets Monday afternoons in the fall and spring semesters, with auditions at the start of each semester.

For more information, email khart@parkland.edu or visit faa.parkland.edu/music/ensembles.html.

ARTS SCENE

Parkland students showing works

Parkland College's Art and Design Student Juried Exhibition for 2017 will be from Monday through May 6 in the Giertz Gallery at Parkland College.

Many of the works earn artistic awards, which will be announced during the opening reception from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday. The Parkland Guitar Ensemble will perform.

The show features student work in photography, painting, drawing, metals, sculpture, three-dimensional design, two-dimensional design, color theory and ceramics. The Parkland art and design faculty select approximately 180 works from among 350-plus entries from students taking art classes in the current academic year.

The student artists will receive monetary awards as well as scholarships, which also are announced during the reception at 6 p.m. Merit awardees, scholarship recipients and certificate winners retain possession of their work, while purchase awards become part of the Parkland College Student Art Collection.

A related event will include the Parkland College Art and Design Open House from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 20 in the C wing art annex and the lower level of the D wing. The event will include art demonstrations, studio classroom visits and tours of the Art and Design Student Juried Exhibition.

"We decided to have an Art and Design Open House while the student exhibit is in the gallery," said Denise Seif, Parkland art faculty and art and design program manager. "This makes it convenient for potential students to see the facilities, meet the faculty and view the work that our students make while taking classes at Parkland College."

For more information about the open house, visit artgallery.parkland.edu/2017/openhouse.html.

Regular gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and noon to 2 p.m. Saturdays.

Art and science collide

The Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology will present the seventh "The Art of Science" exhibition from Thursday through May 14 at a new location — [co][lab], 206 W. Main St., U.

The opening reception will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, with researchers there to talk about their work. Admission is free.

The exhibition features art derived from cutting-edge science done by researchers at the Institute for Genomic Biology at the University of Illinois. Their works deal with issues in health, technology, the environment and other areas and are enhanced with informative captions to describe the science in a accessible relatable way.

Asian center hosting exhibition

The Asian American Cultural Center is presenting the group art exhibition "AAPI Strong: Standing United," through May 31.

The exhibit explores the resiliency of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the community and their instances of solidarity with other racial minorities and those who have been marginalized and oppressed.

"AAPI Strong: Standing United" was primarily a way for the community to show support for oppressed minority groups," said curator Robert Hwang. "Being in the Asian American Cultural Center is not just about promoting Asian issues and values but understanding and collaborating with the community at large. While curating this exhibit, I hope to display the diverse fabric of our community."

The exhibit features work by the Asian Pacific American Coalition, Xue Jiannhua, Katrina Monreal, Elynna Ruan, Umeeta Sadarangani, Moran Tracy, Kuldeepa Vartak-Mehta and Ian Wang.

The exhibit hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the center, 1201 W. Nevada St., U.

Artwork from Agnes Matjinsky Pal

The Sinai Temple Museum and The University Museum of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville will present starting Saturday the artwork of Agnes Matjinsky Pal, a renowned metalsmith from Edwardsville and a Holocaust survivor, in the Sinai Temple Levin Lounge.

Her work, on view through the end of June, explores the relationship of the creative act of art making as a vehicle for healing and remembrance. The exhibition is part of the Temple's 2017 Holocaust remembrance. The Temple is at 3104 W. Windsor Road, C. People may view the art during office hours or by appointment. For more information, call 217-352-8140.

Workshops in Danville

The Danville Art League will offer two creative workshops this month.

In one, the participants will create a hanging-basket fairy garden, learning from instructor Robi Rew how to use everyday items. The class fee covers a basket, soil, stones, moss and the student's choice of six items crafted for their garden. Students are asked to bring one or more succulent plants to add to your garden. The class will be 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday. The cost is $45.50.

In the second workshop, from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, the participants will create a dyed silk scarf. The cost is $10 and covers the scarf and supplies. Carol Garver will be the instructor.

For more information, call 217-442-9264 or visit danvilleartleague.com.

Juried show at Illinois State

The 2017 Student Annual at Illinois State University will run Wednesday through May 14 at University Galleries, 11 Uptown Circle, Normal.

The juried show will feature new art produced by ISU students in a variety of media and styles. The exhibition was juried by Claire Ashley for studio students and Bud Rodeckerfor design students.

HISTORY SCENE

World War I exhibit in Danville

The Vermilion County Museum Society is commemorating the 100th anniversary of World War I with the exhibit "Over There," designed to resemble an aid station.

It features artifacts, photographs and information from a Vermilion County perspective. The story line is taken from the letters of Ural Paul Saunders, written to and from him and his family during his time of service. He served throughout the war with his best friend, Aurlia F. Jackson. Saunders and Jackson, from rural Danville and rural Bismarck, respectively, were farm boys.

"Over There" will be on display through the anniversary year at the Vermilion County Museum, 116 N. Gilbert St., Danville, during the museum's regular hours of 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. For information, call 217-442-2922 or visit vermilioncountymuseum.org.

LITERARY SCENE

Poets at the Post set for Monday

Poets at the Post, a monthly open mike for all poets, storytellers and spoken-word artists, will start at 7 p.m. Monday at The Iron Post, 120 S. Race St., U, with signup by those who want to read starting at 6:30 p.m.

The featured poet will be Jeanne Genis, the first-place winner of the Illinois Emerging Writers 2016 Gwendolyn Brooks Poetry Award, selected by Illinois Poet Laureate Kevin Stein, for her poem "Finch (For Brigit in Illinois)."

"Finch" was written for and about Genis' friend, poet Brigit Pegeen Kelly, who died last year, in response to the poem "For Brigit in Illinois," written by Rene Ashley.

The annual Brooks Poetry Award competition is sponsored by the Illinois Center for the Book and supported by Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White.