Club listings, April 13-20, 2017

Photo by: Terry Brown/C.U. Bands and Fans Ozzy Osbourne tribute band Killer of Giants performs Friday night at The City Center in Champaign.

THURSDAY, April 13

BAXTER'S AMERICAN GRILLE: The Live Jukebox Show (all requests with David Howie and Lou DiBello), 6 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Mielo, Elevated, LAZCAUX, Seppie, 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Katie Flynn, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," (all sign-ups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.

IRON POST: Andrew Lautenbach Recital, 5:30 p.m.; University of Illinois Latin Jazz Ensemble, 7 p.m.

JT WALKER'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR, Mahomet: Thursday Night Trivia League, 6:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

PO' BOYS RESTAURANT: Kilborn Alley Blues Band, 7:30 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

FRIDAY, April 14

CANOPY CLUB: Break Science, Marvel Years, 9 p.m.

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Bill Karr (retro), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: JMT Trio, 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Recka-sto, The Aquila Trio, 9 p.m.

DeLAND AMERICAN LEGION LINCOLN POST 102, DeLand: Dennis Stroughmatt and Caleb Cook join the Neon Neighbors (fish fry at 6 p.m.), 6:30 p.m.

GAO GROTTO, Danville: Salt Fork Ramblers, 7 p.m.

HUBER'S: Big Creek Guitar Band, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Erik Lund and the Jazz Friends Quintet, 5 p.m.; Kilborn Alley Anniversary Party, with special guest, Blu City All Stars from St. Louis, 9 p.m.

JT WALKER'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR, Mahomet: Andy Mo, 9:30 p.m.

LEADBELLY'S LINKS DRINKS AND ARCADE/Fluid Event Center: The Live Jukebox Show (David Howie and Lou DiBello play all requests), 8 p.m.

LU & DENNY'S TAVERN, Tolono: DJ V&V, 9 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Fun DMC (pop mashups), with Tom Grassman Band, 9 p.m.

PIPA'S PUB: Mank 'n Sass (rock blues), 9 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Tim Parrish and The Last Minute Band (country), 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

SILVERCREEK RESTAURANT: Candy Foster "Unplugged: Upclose and Personal" (R&B), 5:30 p.m.

VFW POST NO. 630, Urbana: Champaign Freight, 7 p.m.

SATURDAY, April 15

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: The Live Jukebox Show (David Howie and Lou DiBello play all requests), 6:30 p.m.; Dragon Karaoke with Sandy Ott, 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Katie Flynn, 8 p.m.; DJ Apollo, 10 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: 38 Special (Southern rock), 7 p.m.

GOLDY'S BAR AND GRILL: Music by El Guapo (Cara's Bucket List Bash and Benefit/food, drinks, 50/50, raffles, silent auction/call 714-4302), 2 to 5 p.m.

HUBER'S: Riders of the Golden Maize (roots-rock and country, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Traditional Jazz Orchestra, 6 p.m.

LEADBELLY'S LINKS DRINKS AND ARCADE/Fluid Event Center: Candy Foster (79th Birthday Celebration), 8 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: DJ B.J. Clark, 9 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

SUNDAY, April 16

CHESTER STREET BAR: DJ Leslie (Top 40 dance music), 9 p.m.; drag show, 11 p.m.; and Top 40 dance music after the show.

GUIDO'S BAR AND GRILL: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

MONDAY, April 17

CANOPY CLUB: Open Mic Night with host Mike Ingram, 8 p.m.

IRON POST: Classical Jam, 7 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

ROSE BOWL TAVERN: Urbana Hootenanny (acoustic open mic night/all musicians welcome), 8 p.m.

TUESDAY, April 18

BOOMERANGS BAR AND GRILL: Tuesday Live Jazz at Boomerangs, 7 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: Dopapod, The Werks, 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Just Peachy, 6:30 p.m.

EL TORO BRAVO, Champaign: Billy Galt and Jeff Kerr, 6:30 p.m.

IRON POST: Church Street Ramblers, 6 p.m.; Dewclaw, 8 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Tuesday Trivia, 7 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

WEDNESDAY, April 19

CHESTER STREET BAR: What You Got Talent Show (open to anyone), 10:30 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Trivia with Kris and Holly, 7 p.m.; Shadowplay DJ (Goth/Industrial Night), 10 p.m.

COWBOY MONKEY: Argentine tango dance with DJ Grohens (lesson, 7:30 p.m.), 8 p.m.; salsa with DJ Alberto, 10 p.m.

DUBLIN O'NEIL'S: Traditional Irish music session, 8:30 p.m.

FAT CITY, THE CITY CENTER: DJ playing country dance music (free line dancing and lessons with Janet Mayol), 8:30 p.m., dance to close.

IRON POST: McNeill Quintet, 6 p.m.; Jazz Jam, 10 p.m.

LEADBELLY'S LINKS DRINKS AND ARCADE/Fluid Event Center: Rated Ralph's Trivia Night with host, Ralph Roether (Team check-in, 6:45 to 7:30 p.m.; prizes awarded, 9:30 p.m.), 7:30 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.

SILVERCREEK RESTAURANT: Global Wednesdays, featuring food and music from around the world out on the deck, 5:30 p.m.

SOMA ULTRALOUNGE: CU Comedy's "The Showcase" (weekly stand-up comedy), 8 p.m.; DJ Mike Ingram, 9:30 p.m.

THURSDAY, April 20

BAXTER'S AMERICAN GRILLE: Kyle Yap, 6 p.m.

CANOPY CLUB: C-U Open Invite Cypher Hosted by TheGr8Thinkaz with Forrest Bump, 9 p.m.

CLARK BAR: Vinny Santanelli, 6 p.m.; C-U Comedy's "The Open Mic," (all sign-ups in advance, jesse@cucomedy.com), 9 p.m.

IRON POST: University of Illinois Jazz Combo (Stephens), 7 p.m.

JT WALKER'S RESTAURANT AND SPORTS BAR, Mahomet: Thursday Night Trivia League, 6:30 p.m.

MEMPHIS ON MAIN: Karaoke with DJ, 9 p.m.

MINNECI'S AT THE CROSSING: Donnie Heitler, piano, 6 p.m.

SENATOR'S INN AND PUB, Savoy: Fame Fantasy Karaoke/Dance Party hosted by DJ Dirk Dion, 9 p.m.

SILVER BULLET BAR: DJ Andy (alternative), 9 p.m.